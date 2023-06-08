Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The summer season has arrived a few weeks early in the world of sneakers as vibrant colorways rule the week. Highlights of the week include a snow cone-inspired Air Max 1, a citrusy Adidas Gazelle, and some interesting contrasting color combinations via the Air Jordan 5 Indigo Haze. It’s a nice change-up after last week’s incredibly slow and depressing showing, but things aren’t fully back yet, this week’s lineup is still looking a little lighter than we’d like so here is hoping that the drops start heating up with the weather. After you dive into this week’s picks, be sure to hit up our monthly Style Watch series to help complete your look with the best festival-friendly fashion drops out right now. Let’s dive in!

Nike Air Max 1 x Puerto Rican Day Orange Frost and Citron Pulse Price: $140 Bright, loud, and colorful, we’re loving this celebratory Puerto Rican Day Orange Frost and Citron Pulse Air Max 1. Featuring graphics that nod to Puerto Rican held carts, this five-color sneaker is inspired by the vibrant color of snow cones with a mixed suede, canvas, and leather builds, a jeweled swoosh, embroidered ‘Puerto Rico’ branding on the heel, and gold lace emblems. It’s easily the most summer-centric sneaker released all year. The Air Max 1 x Puerto Rican Day Orange Frost and Citron Pulse is out now. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Force 1 West Coast Price: $150 Nike has dropped a handful of sneakers that celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this year and now the brand is showing the west coast some love with this Air Force 1. Featuring a denim upper with a diffused blue and white colorway — reminiscent of a certain LA baseball team — the West Coast sports a gum-colored outsole, a plush collar, and Nike Coast lace emblems. The Air Force 1 West Coast is out now. Pick up a pair at the Nike SNKRS app.

Women’s Air Jordan 5 Low Indigo Haze Price: $180 Summer is nearly here and bright colorways are about to take over so infuse some icy cool into your wardrobe with this women’s exclusive Indigo Haze Jordan 5. Featuring a leather build with a mix of soft purple and washed-out yellow tones, this Indigo Haze exudes chill vibes and rides atop an icy lavender outsole. As an extra detail, the sneaker features reflective elements throughout the design allowing for a glowing step in the later hours that’ll ensure that you’re rocking the coolest kicks at the summer get-together. The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Indigo Haze is set to drop on June 8th at 7:00 Am PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Bodega x New Balance ML610TB1 Price: $160 This week New Balance isn’t dropping anything directly that is noteworthy, but the brand is teaming up with retailer Bodega for a special take on the 610 hiking sneaker. Featuring composite tech, a C-CAP midsole, 3M accents throughout for high visibility, and lace-to-toe eyelets in a mixed charcoal and blueberry colorway with a heavy tread sole and a bungee-style lace-lock for a secure fit. Without a doubt, these are our favorite hiking sneakers to drop all year. The Bodega x New Balance ML610TB1 is set to drop on June 9th at 9:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair at the Bodega online store, or physical locations in Boston and Los Angeles.

Air Jordan 2 “H” Wings Price: $210 Nike is paying tribute to Jordan Brand’s once senior vice president, Howard H. White, with a special iteration of the Jordan 2. Dubbed the “H Wings,” this take on the AJ2 sports hand-sketched wing graphics on the quarter panel, a translucent heel counter, gold foil “H” branding, and a white leather build with forest green accents. The AJ2 is White’s favorite Jordan silhouette so it’s fitting that such an important name in the brand is getting one of the best iterations of the sneaker to drop all year. The Air Jordan 2 H Wings is set to drop on June 10th at 7:00 Am PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 1 Black and Smoke Grey Price: $180 Grey suede panels over a white leather base with black accents, what more can you want? This is a dope but ultra-simple take on the Jordan 1 that rides atop a slightly aged midsole with crimson red embroidered branding at the tongue. Hardcore Jordan heads will recognize this colorway as ‘Washed Black,’ one of the most coveted colorways of the AJ-1. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Black and Smoke Grey is set to drop on June 10th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.