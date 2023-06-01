Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Straight up, this week isn’t great. Granted, we’ve been spoiled for the last month with fire drop after drop so it was only a matter of time before we were going to hit a slow week. Don’t worry, it won’t last, next week Nike alone is dropping three new must-cop Jordan colorways, would it had killed the brand to drop at least one of those this week? Apparently. But this week isn’t without its gems, Teyana Taylor is getting a signature Jordan 1, New Balance and Adidas are dropping some modern classics in new colorways, and JJJJound is linking up with Salomon for an eye-catching iteration of the XT-Wings 2. Once you’re done scanning this week’s picks, be sure to check out this month’s Style Watch, where we shout out the best music festival-ready apparel to help complete your summer fit. Let’s dive in!

New Balance 550 Sea Salt with Black Price: $119.99 Ever since the New Balance brought back its 550 silhouettes, it’s gone hard on the design, and for good reason, it’s a dope model. But with all the colorways coming out it has started to feel a bit stale — now the brand is dropping a 550 worth paying attention to. The Sea Salt with Black sports an altered upper, made from all-over canvas with suede accents over the standard stock rubber outsole. It’s a subtle change, but the canvas upper manages to make the sneaker look fresh (tapping Jack Harlow to model it helps too) compared to the leather version. The New Balance 550 Sea Salt with Black is out now in a full-size run. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 x Teyana Taylor Gym Red Price: $150 This week Teyana Taylor has linked up with Nike for a full apparel and sneaker launch. We’re digging the apparel but the highlight of the collection is this Gym Red Jordan 1 ZOOM CMFT 2, and we’re not just saying that because this is SNX.

Teyana’s AJ1 features embroidered thorns outlining a large wraparound swoosh that dips into the midsole. The perforated toe box sports ‘x’ cutouts while the tongue tag reads “Tey” in a chunky sparkling font. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 x Teyana Taylor in Gym Red is set to drop on June 1st at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Yellow Ochre Price: $160 Ever wanted to wear some sunshine on your feet? That’s what this Yellow Ochre Zoom Vomero 5 will give you. Featuring a netted mesh upper with suede and leather paneling, the Vomero has a plastic heel piece, and contrasting metallic silver accents that pop against its loud yellow colorway. The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Yellow Ochre is set to drop on May 6th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance 650 White with Interstellar and Raincloud Price: $129.99 New Balance continues its streak of absurdly named colorways with this week’s 650 White with Interstellar and Raincloud. Someone needs to tell NB that ‘interstellar’ is not a color, it’s a mid-tier movie. Anyway, this 650 oozes 80s b-ball vibes, and we love it. The sneaker sports a leather upper with a puff and stitch collar, molded foam construction, and raw-edged leather eyerows with a classy white on royal purple colorway. The New Balance 650 White with Interstellar and Raincloud is set to drop on June 1st at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore. ‘

Salomon x JJJJound XT-WINGS 2 Price: $170 The France-based snowboard brand Salomon has teamed up with Canadian brand JJJJound for a super dope sneaker they’re calling the XT-WINGS 2. These two brands love snow, and yet they’re heating up the week with what is by far the best drop. The XT-Wings 2 features a synthetic upper build in off-white with matching textile lining, lapis blue rubber outsoles, a patented Quicklace lacing system and dual Salomon JJJJound branding. It sports an icy vibe that is going to look great with your summer wardrobe. The Salomon x JJJJound XT-WINGS 2 is set to drop on June 1st at 9:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair at JJJJound or Salomon global channels on June 2nd. Adidas NMD_S1 (Core Black, Cloud White, Teal, Bliss) Price: $200 Made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic, this sustainable sneaker sports a textile upper with a shroud made of recycled plastic and polyester with a bungee lace closure, BOOST midsole, and slip-on sock fit. Adidas is making some of the best sustainable sneakers on the market right now and the NMD is a testament to their powers.

This drop is available in seven different colorways, our favorites include the Core Black, Cloud White, and Triple White, all pictured above. The Adidas NMD_S1 is set to drop on June 1st at 12:00 AM PDT. Pick up a pair at Adidas.