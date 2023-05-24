Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. If your vibe is saturated colors you’re going to find a lot to love this week as we highlight a variety of pairs with rich color palettes. The Jordan 6 Toro Bravo radiates crimson red colors while Nike’s Ja 1 Hunger will have you looking like Spiderman. On the lighter end of the color spectrum, Nike delivers beautiful tranquil tones with the AJKO Bleached Aqua and soft pastel vibes of the Coral Stardust Air Max 1. If you’re noticing a lot of Nike mentions, it’s because the brand has dominated this week’s SNX. But they aren’t the only brand in attendance — Salehe Bembury and Crocs are launching a new Pollex Slide in a summer-ready color and Sean Wotherspoon is dropping his latest Adidas collaboration, a swirling psychedelic Gazelle. New Balance apparently dropped the ball this week, but that doesn’t surprise us as NB’s most famous colorway is gloomy ass gray. Maybe things will look up next week, NB fans! Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops.

Air Jordan 6 Toro Bravo Price: $200 It’s safe to assume that there are a lot of Nike fans who have been eagerly anticipating this drop (you may be one of them!) and now it’s finally here — the AJ 6 Toro Bravo. Nike has been pulling this move a lot this year, taking a beloved colorway from a beloved shoe (in this case the Toro Bravo Jordan 4) and reinterpreting it on another classic shoe. It’s like printing money! The AJ 6 Toro Bravo sports a textured suede upper with an all-over Varsity Red colorway, icy sole, and a contrasting black midsole, tongue, and heel tab. It’s a must-buy for Jordan heads. The Air Jordan 6 Toro Bravo is out now. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Ja 1 Hunger Price: $110 Ja Morant’s Ja 1 Hunger is going the mismatched route: on the left shoe, you have a bright Varsity red colorway with a black speckled midsole and a bright blue outsole. On the right, you’ve got rich blue tones, a black-speckled midsole, and a bright red outsole. It looks like something Spiderman would wear. But we’re living in the age of superheroes so the lack of symmetry tracks.

The sneaker features a leather build with a mesh toe box and a textile heel with JM signature branding at the heel and Ja’s number, 12, on the tab. The Nike Ja 1 Hunger is set to drop on May 25th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike AJKO Bleached Aqua Price: $140 Straight up, the AJKO is not my favorite sneaker. A Jordan 1 with a canvas and synthetic leather build? Get the f*ck out of here with that shit. But when I look at the Bleached Aqua, I question my own aversion. I mean just look at this thing! The crispy white base, the beautiful muted aqua panels? What’s not to love? I love sneakers that reflect the season and nothing says early summer like this pair of sneakers. The Nike AJKO Bleached Aqua is set to drop on May 25th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide Citrus Milk View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salehe Bembury (@salehebembury) Price: TBA Salehe Bembury and Crocs are back baby! No, it’s not another Pollex Clog colorway, the pair are giving us a new silhouette in the Pollex Slide. It still has that wavy fingerprint-inspired patterning that makes the clog so beloved, but now its in a stream-lined slide format with a water siphoning system, enhanced breathability, and multi-directional traction. Will they be the most comfortable slides on the market? Considering how comfortable the clog version is, we don’t doubt it. The debut colorway is what the brand is calling ‘Citrus Milk,’ which, okay, cool, but why not “Oragen Cream?” Weird name aside, it looks great so we’ll take it! The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide Citrus Milk is set to drop on May 25th. Pick up a pair at the Be A Spunge online store. A wider release is expected to hit the Crocs official store at a later date. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salehe Bembury (@salehebembury)

Air Max 1 Coral Stardust Corduroy Price: $160 If you love bright colors but want something a little less bold, the Coral Stardust is for you. This Air Max 1 features a soft corduroy upper dipped in soft pink tones (Nike is calling this “coral,” it’s clearly not coral) with a rich chocolatey outsole, a slightly aged midsole, and an orange swoosh and tongue tag. It’s a masterclass in the power of contrasting tones. The Air Max 1 Coral Stardust Corduroy is set to drop on May 26th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 14 Laney Price: $210 The Jordan 14 Laney is named in reference to Michael Jordan’s high school in Wilmington North Carolina. During his sophomore year, Jordan was cut from his varsity team (he still played JV, so please… maybe this myth is being overemphasized?). Regardless, this piece of the mythos was no doubt instrumental in MJ becoming to greatest basketball player of all time.

The Laney features a mixture of Varsity Maize and Royal blue across a leather and suede build with wild midsole detailing. The Air Jordan 14 Laney is set to drop on May 27th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.