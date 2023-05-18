Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Classics and collaborations — that’s what we’re dealing with this week as Nike rolls out some new colorways on its most beloved silhouettes and Adidas and New Balance deliver collaborations with some of streetwear’s most exciting brands. This week ,Nike is rolling at new Air Max 95s, Jordans 1, 3, and 5, a new Terminator, and Cortez, the highlight of the bunch is the Across The Spider-Verse-inspired Jordan 1s, which allow you to cosplay your life as Miles Morales, AKA Marvel’s best-dressed superhero. In addition to the Nikes, we’ve got dope team-ups between Palace, Stray Rats, New Balance, and BAPE + Adidas. It’s one hell of a week so let’s dive into all of the best drops.

Women’s Air Max 95 Black and Stadium Green Price: $175 This week Nike is dropping a Black and Stadium Green Air Max 95 with a mixed mesh and leather upper in Women’s exclusive sizing. Nike has dropped a version of this colorway before but this time around the brand has made a slight alteration that really allows the design to pop. They’ve swapped out the neon green accents for Stadium Green which serves as a better compliment to the black-to-grey gradient on the upper. It looks great, and thanks to the Aix Max 95s lace lock design, you can get all sorts of creative with the way you lace this pair up. The Women’s Air Max 95 Black and Stadium Green is out now for a retail price of $175. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 5 Craft Price: $210 The Craft takes the undeniable design of the Jordan 5 and translates it from a court staple to a slightly dressier street shoe. Rather than a traditional leather build, the Craft sports a mixed suede and canvas upper with translucent detailing, splattered accents, an icy blue outsole, and Safety Orange accents over a muted beige colorway. Like the Black and Stadium Green Air Max, this colorway just pops! The Air Jordan 5 Craft is out now. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Women’s Air Jordan 3 Lucky Green Price: $200 Some sneakerheads are traditionalists, and that’s alright, if you’re not feeling the Craft, you’re going to love the Lucky Green Jordan 3. It’s a classic leather Jordan build, with all of the touchstones of the 3 that make it a beloved sneaker: the elephant print mudguard, a white leather upper, and simple but elegant branding. It’s a Jordan for Jordan fans, and as fans, we’ll gladly take it! The Lucky Green is a women’s exclusive, so if you’ve got big feet, you’re going to have to take the ‘L’ on this one. The Women’s Air Jordan 3 Lucky Green is set to drop on May 18th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.. Nike Women’s Cortez Black Price: $100 It’s been a minute since Nike has dropped an all-black sneaker, but this week brings the Women’s Cortez in triple black. Featuring a suede and leather upper, this blacked-out sneaker features a soft spongey midsole, a neoprene tongue, and a speckled outsole that brings just the slightest pop of contrast to the design.

Just about every sneaker looks dope in triple black, but the Cortez is definitely in the top five silhouettes in Nike’s entire roster. The Women’s Cortez Black is set to drop on May 19th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Next Chapter Price: $200 Miles Morales is easily the best-dressed character in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s the only character in the Marvel universe to rock Jordan 1s so, the case is closed as far as we’re concerned. The Air Jordan 1 Next Chapter is based on the model worn by Miles in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse movie, which hits theaters in June. The Design takes the classic Chicago colorway but adds in a mixed material upper that includes premium leather and soft suede panels with an altered collar that brings in a muted red, blue and yellow pattern. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Next Chapter is set to drop on May 20th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Terminator Black Price: $135 It’s just like Nike to not give us any triple black sneakers and then out of the blue drop two in a single week. The Terminator Black features hairy suede overlays over a leather upper with boot-inspired laces that have slight reflective elements on them, with big-type Nike branding at the heel.

It looks great, but if you’re going to buy one single all-black sneaker this week, make it the Cortez! The Nike Terminator Black is set to drop on May 19th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

BAPE x Adidas Forum 84 Price: $180 In celebration of beloved streetwear staple BAPE’s 30th anniversary, the brand is teaming up with Adidas for a camo-wrapped take on the Forum 84 silhouette. Featuring a textile and full-grain leather upper with an ankle strap, the sneaker sports panels in BAPE’s famous camo-patterning with a dual-branded tongue and lace gem. The sneaker is available in blue and green with silver or metallic gold accents. The Adidas x BAPE Forum 84 is set to drop on May 20th at 8:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Stray Rats x New Balance 580 Burgundy With Mystic Purple/ Dark Moss with Cosmic Grape Price: $159.99 Stray Rats and New Balance collaborations are always worth checking out and for their latest collaboration, the New York brand is offering its take on NB’s 580 silhouette. The sneaker features a nubuck upper and nylon upper, rat logo lace jewels, and C-CAP midsole cushioning in an ABZORB midsole with ROLLBAR stability.

The color combination apparently pays ‘tribute to the era of digital camera photos of sneaker collections, uploaded to message boards and forums, by evoking rare colorways set against home interior backgrounds.” The 580 was a design more popular in Japan and gained much of its notoriety over the early internet amongst sneaker heads, but we have to say, this description on NB’s part is a stretch. That may be the inspiration, but it also just sort of looks like the color combinations we expect from Stray Rats. Either way, it looks pretty damn good! The Stray Rats x New Balance 580 is set to drop on May 18th at 7:00 PM PST. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.