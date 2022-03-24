Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. It’s springtime, and the sneaker floodgates are wide open as we’ve become inundated with more dope sneaker drops than we know what to do with. It’s honestly pretty relentless, we haven’t had a single slow week since mid-February, and if the sneaker drop calendars on various brand websites are to be believed, we’re not going to be getting a break anytime soon. March 26th marks the annual Air Max Day, and while our roundup is light on Air Maxes this week, we’ve still got a big release celebrating the legendary silhouette in our top seven. Filling out the ranks are some dope Jordans, a double Yeezy Drop, and a few other gems worthy of picking up to color your spring wardrobe.

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 Wave Runner It’s a big week for Yeezy fans as what is arguably the brand’s most popular colorway and sneaker, The Waverunner, re-stocks this week. First released in 2017, these shoes have long been a staple amongst Yeezy collectors and still stand as the best showcase of the 700 silhouette. The ‘90s inspired dad shoe features a chunky design and a mesh and leather upper with solid grey, chalk white, and core black panels accented by deep teal and orange highlights. The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 Wave Runner is out now for a retail price of $300. Pick up a pair at your favorite aftermarket site. Air Max 9th 5 Matte Olive It’s a bit grim for the spring season, but if you’re more than happy to ignore the typical soft pastel tones of the season, this earth-toned Matte Olive Air Max 95 might be for you. Featuring a mixed canvas, denim, and kit upper, the Matte Olive features a grey to olive green gradient across the 95’s wavy rib design, offering a utilitarian aesthetic to match its durable mix of tough weather-resistant fabrics. The Air Max 95 Matte Olive is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site.

Women’s Dunk Low Vintage Green This week brings a new vintage-inspired Pro Green Dunk in women’s exclusive sizing. It’s not the most exciting release of the week, but it’s making up for all those years Nike didn’t bother sizing great Dunk colorways in smaller sizes. The design features an aged midsole to give the sneaker a lived-in look right out of the box, saving you some of the break-in time that is required to make the magic of this design really shine. The Women’s Dunk Low Vintage Green is set to drop on March 24th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 3 Muslin In a week full of some truly great sneaker drops, none rise above this Air Jordan 3 Muslin. Featuring a durably heavy-duty canvas upper with Cement Grey suede accents and University Red branding, the Muslin sits above a Sail midsole and stands as one of the greatest Jordan 3 colorways of all time. Seriously, you may be looking at the best Jordan 3 colorway to release in 2022, so cop it if you can! The Air Jordan 3 Muslin is set to drop on March 25th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club.

Nike Air Max 1 Blueprint When the Nike Air Max 1 first dropped in 1987 it changed sneakers forever. The exposed air unit was a revolutionary design feature and pieces of the sneaker’s overall design would go on to influence each of Nike subsequent sneaker drops, even going as far as forever changing the look and feel of Air Jordans. To pay homage to a sneaker that was truly a game-changer, Nike is dropping this special colorway that alludes to the Air Max 1’s blueprint status in the lineage of their great ‘90s silhouettes. The Blueprint features production process-inspired technical graphics on the Swoosh with a globe graphic at the heel signifying the Air Max 1’s global appeal. Rounding out the design is a tumbled leather upper with reflective accents and a glow-in-the-dark outsole. The Nike Air Max 1 Blueprint is set to drop on March 26th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRs app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. New Balance 574 LDG Ma Divina By Louis De Guzman Made in collaboration with Chicago-based visual artist Louis De Guzman, this retailer exclusive, dubbed “Ma Divina,” is inspired and dedicated by De Guzman’s mother and her love of flowers.

The sneaker features a mixed suede and leather upper with a color-block design inspired by De Guzman’s signature color palette. Rounding out the design are small snippets of De Guzman’s current ongoing work In Between The Lines. It’s a color-rich and artful take on the 574 that feels perfectly geared to the season. The New Balance 574 LDG Ma Divina by Louis De Guzman is set to drop on March 24th for a retail price of $85. Pick up a pair exclusively at Footlocker or Champ’s Sports.