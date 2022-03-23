When Pusha T shared his Arby’s-championing new song “Spicy Fish Diss” earlier this week, needless to say, some fans were thrown for a loop by the admittedly silly corporate partnership. Not only was the coke rap connoisseur rhyming sincere, wordplay-laced bars about a fast-food sandwich but he was also throwing jabs at another fast-food giant, McDonald’s, after claiming responsibility for its inescapable commercial jingle. But it looks like the Virginia rapper is getting the last laugh after all after a new report claims his track was worth more than $8 million in advertising exposure for Arby’s.

Value to Arby’s through 7pm ET: $8,203,272 in equivalent advertising exposure, according to @ApexMarketing https://t.co/JIvoRwzXhI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 22, 2022

Upon catching wind of the impressive statistic, Pusha gave a characteristic boastful response, quoting himself to celebrate the achievement. “Critics he’s out of his mind/Haters he’s outta his prime” he wrote. “…yet, always where the money’s at like lottery signs.”

“Critics he’s out of his mind, Haters he’s outta his prime…yet, always where the money’s at like lottery signs…” -Self https://t.co/WL2Hzyu6cw — King Push (@PUSHA_T) March 23, 2022

Part of the reason it seems Pusha has held a grudge against McDonald’s all this time is that he resents not negotiating for songwriting credits on the chain’s “I’m Lovin’ It” ads, telling Rolling Stone, “I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership. It’s something that’s always dug at me later in life like, ‘Dammit, I was a part of this and I should have more stake.’”

Weirdly enough, this isn’t even the first time McDonald’s has been directly dissed by a competitor in the medium of rap. In 2018, Wendy’s released a mixtape titled We Beefin? based on months of Twitter jabs that also took aim at Burger King and Dairy Queen.