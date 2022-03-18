Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. After a few weeks of bank-breaking, jaw-dropping sneaker releases, we’ve finally come to a point where we can catch our collective breath. That isn’t to say this week doesn’t have its fair share of dope drops, it does, but there aren’t quite as many as the last two weeks, and that’s of some comfort right? To your wallet, that is. This week’s big hits come primarily from Nike and Adidas, but we have some love to spread around to the smaller brands that are still killing it, namely New Balance and Reebok. Let’s dive in, and just as a reminder, next week brings the hyped-up re-release of the Yeezy 700 Wave Runners. SNX generally runs on a Wednesday, that sneaker drops on Tuesday, so we’re putting it on your radar early. Let’s dive in!

New Balance Kawhi II We’ve loving Kawhi Leonard’s latest collaboration with New Balance for the way it combines functionality with luxurious style. The Kawhi II features NB’s FuelCell midsole, a Fit Weave Lite mesh upper, and a full-length outsole shank for added stability and bounce. The colorway is inspired by $100 bills and has been dubbed “New Money,” a reference to Kawhi’s entrepreneurial skills, not just his serious court game. The Kawhi II is set to drop on March 19th for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Nike Air More Uptempo ’96 The Uptempo is enjoying a comeback in 2022. Yes, it’s a ridiculous design, the bubble-graphic Air labeling is absurd, but we’re kind of living in an absurd era, so it strangely fits with the times. This week’s Trading Cards colorway features b-ball card inspired-branding with an embroidered swoosh on the toe box, a leather upper, and an exposed full-length air cushion. The Nike Air More Uptempo ’96 is set to drop on March 16th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Eames Club C 85 Collection An Eames for everyone! This week Reebok has linked up with legendary design group Eames Office for a new luxe take on Reebok’s greatest sneaker, the Club C. Each sneaker in the three-series collection slightly differs but each utilize the Club C 85 silhouette. The Black pair features woven Eames branding over a premium leather upper with terry lining and a custom sock liner. The Brown pair features a soft Jacquard upper with dot patterns from the Eames archives, designed by Ray Eames himself in 1974. The final pair, a patchwork design, features a nubuck upper printed with a graphic of a Ray Eames painting from 1939. The Eames Club C collection is set to drop on March 18th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at the Reebok webstore. Yeezy 700 V3 Safflower Yeezy is bringing the Spring season to us a few weeks early with this Mono Safflower colorway of 700 V3 silhouette. Featuring a gradient yellow stripe print over a prime knit upper with subtle streaks of blue and a translucent milky TPU cage, this V3 is one of the more subdued iterations of the design we’ve seen in recent memory. This month Yeezy brand seems to be going hard on the 700, perhaps we’d be more excited about this if the Wave Runner refresh wasn’t dropping next week. The Yeezy 700 V3 Safflower is set to drop on March 18th for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app or the Yeezy Supply webstore.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Rebellionaire It’s clear from the colorways we’re getting this week that the big sneaker brands are ready to embrace the spring season, which makes the Air Jordan 1 Rebellionaire stand in stark contrast. The Air Jordan 1 is in a steely black and grey colorway with “They Can’t Stop You From Wearing Them” screen-printed graphics across the leather upper, a reference to a sneaker ad from ’85 advertising the legendary NBA banned BRED colorway. Rounding out the design is a perforated toe box and a classic rubber outsole. This colorway was definitely made for hardcore Jordan heads, so if you’re a collector this would be a solid win for the weekend. The Air Jordan 1 High Rebellionaire raffle closes on March 18th with the sneakers retailing for $170. Enter the raffle at Sneaker Politics or Feature or hit up aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Jordan 13 Del Sol If you were loving the citrus-y Spring vibe of the Yeezy 700 Safflower but hate that futuristic V3 TPU cage that covers the sneaker, the Air Jordan 13 Del Sol manages to capture all the spring vibes of the former while delivering a classic basketball silhouette. The Del Sole features a white quilted leather upper with citrus suede accents above a dark contrasting black outsole. The Nike Air Jordan 13 Del Sol is set to drop on March 19th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.