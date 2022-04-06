Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week, rather than getting a bunch of new designs we’re getting a handful of re-stocks of long-sought-after colorways, from Zebra-stripped Yeezys to the return of the Mocha Toe Question. While we’re always looking for the latest and greatest shoes, we’ll take a good colorway restock any day of the week — these are somebody’s all-time-favorite sneakers we’re talking about here! As for the silhouettes themselves, we’ve got some of the usual suspects (Dunks and Jordans, what a surprise) as well as some newcomers like the Adidas’ Tour 360 silhouette (which we’ve never covered) and Virgil Abloh’s first posthumous Off-White Nike drop. Let’s dive into this week’s nine best sneaker drops.

Nike WMNS Dunk High FLS Nike has been rolling out a lot of new women’s sized Dunk colorways this year but this week’s FLS colorway is one of the best. Featuring a white tumbled leather upper with light grey leather matte overlays, a swoosh-shaped lace jewel, and a metallic teal wraparound swoosh. Nike says that the design is “influenced by the confluence of digital and physical worlds,” okay, sure Nike, whatever you say. Just looks like a regular high-top Dunk to us in a dope colorway. You don’t really need to do more than that. The Women’s Dunk High FLS is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Yeezy QNTM Mono Carbon Fans of Yeezy’s rock-formation-as-footwear silhouette, QNTM, are being treated to a brand new colorway of the sneaker. Like most QNTMs, the colorway keeps things low-key with a simple monochromatic gray upper with suede toe box paneling atop a milky white midsole. It’s a fitting colorway for this particular silhouette, and while we like the recent changes the brand has been making to its general color palette, we’re happy to see the brand sticking to its minimalist aesthetic for this one. The Yeezy QNTM Mono Carbon is set to drop on April 7th for a retail price of $260. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed App or Yeezy Supply.

Adidas Tour360 22 x Waffle House Limited-Edition Golf Shoes Adidas collaborating with mid-western and southern breakfast chain restaurant Waffle House isn’t on our top list of collaborators for the three stripes brand, but these are actually pretty damn dope. If you’re unaware of the golf world, Georgia is a pretty big fixture on the scene as it’s the location of The Masters — which begins this month and signals the start of the golf season. To celebrate the state that is home to the Masters, Adidas tapped a familiar Georgia icon to serve as the inspiration for a new Tour 360 ’22 colorway. The sneaker features a batter-inspired colorway across a premium full-grain leather upper, a waffle-pattern three-stripe, and a translucent outsole with maple syrup-inspired graphics underneath a SPIKEMORE traction system. Rounding out the design is Waffle House branding at the heel in the chain’s familiar typography. The Adidas Tour360 22 x Waffle House Limited-Edition Golf Shoes are set to drop on April 7th for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed App. Nike WMNS Dunk High Vintage Black What did we say about Nike and the dope women’s-sized Dunk drops? We’re getting a constant out-flow, you love to see it. This vintage-inspired pair is less flashy than the FLS, but it’s that classic black and white leather look. Uninspired? Sure, but disliking a black and white Dunk High is akin to hating a white Stan Smith with a green heel tab, if you don’t like these things it’s safe to say you just have bad taste. The Nike Dunk High Vintage Black is set to drop on April 7th for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Reebok Question Mid Mocha Toe This must be the week of re-stocks because we’re getting a bunch of great colorways from the past, including the Mocha Toe Reebok Question. Featuring a premium leather upper with nubuck overlays and a crystal gum outsole, the Mocha Toe updates the design by putting the colorway on the mid-rise version of the sneaker, rather than the low-profile of the OG. I know the Mocha Toe has long been a favorite amongst Question fans but I have to say… it looks better to my eyes on the mid-top than the low. The Reebok Question Mid Mocha Toe is set to drop on April 8th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Reebok webstore. Air Jordan 5 Jade Horizon ’

One of my favorite buildings in all of Los Angeles is the Eastern Columbia building. it’s built in the Art Deco style and features a facade of oxidized copper… it’s dope. If for some reason that building was turned into a shoe, it would be Nike’s new Air Jordan 5 Jade, which manages to perfectly capture that oxidized copper look on one of Nike’s finest monuments.

So consider me sold! The Jordan Horizon applies an aged look to the TPU cage and features a black midsole with a cement white shark tooth and a beautiful jade leather upper. The Air Jordan 5 Jade is set to drop on April 9th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Dill Samba This week Adidas is finally re-stocking Jason Dill’s signature samba in its original black and white colorway. No that’s not a Superstar you’re looking at, those are Sambas and while the shoe isn’t generally associated with this simple and classic colorway, we have to wonder, maybe it should be? It just looks so damn clean with its full-grain leather upper and its lightened translucent ice sole. It’s a winner and one of Adidas’ strongest signature skate sneakers to date, even if it originally dropped three years ago. The Adidas Dill Samba is set to drop on April 9th for a retail price of $85. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra It’s a little hard to be excited about another re-stock of the white and black Yeezy 350 colorway, Zebra, but we get that this is some Yeezy fan out there’s favorite shoe, so we can’t close out this week without mentioning the restock.

The white base with black stripes (or is it the other way around) over a Primeknit upper with a milky translucent outsole is a classic Yeezy Brand look. It seems like colorways like this have The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra is set to drop on April 7th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or Yeezy Supply.