Welcome to SNX DLX your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. This week we've got another big one before us with Nike heavily dominating our picks by bringing the air — Air Force 1s, Air Jordans, and Air Max 90s — so if you like to get high… it's a good week. Aside from the Air family, we have the latest Dunks, including Union LA's highly anticipated Argon and Court Purple colorways but Nike isn't the only brand bringing the heat. Adidas is hitting us with the latest sneaker from pro-skater and fashionista Blondey McCoy and Asics is dropping a brand new collaboration with Kiko Kostadinov. If you're looking for a fit to complete the look (it's spring, after all, time to get out there!) be sure to hit one of our Euphoria style round-ups or check out the latest from our current crop of favorite streetwear brands. Let's dive in!

Kiko Kostadinov x Asics UB3-S Gel-Nimbus 9 Asics has just announced that it will be continuing its collaboration with the Kiko Kostadinov studio, and for the duo’s latest collaboration we’re getting a brand new UB3-S Gel-Nimbus 9. Featuring patent leather overlays atop mesh underlays and synthetic paneling, the Asics UB3-S Gel-Nimbus 9 features design touchtones from the typical Gel-Nimbus 9 with some elements borrowed from archival silhouettes. It’s a significant step up from the previous Kiko Kostadinov collars, so here is to a fruitful collaboration that brings us even better kicks in the future. The Kiko Kostadinov x Asics UB3-S Gel-Nimbus 9 is out now for a retail price of $166. Pick up a pair via select sneaker retailers like Wood Wood or Sneaker District. Nike Air Force 1 Off Noir Black Air Force 1s are a classic look, but if you’ve already owned a pair, it’s a little hard to get excited about buying another. Enter the Off Noir colorway, which paints a nubuck leather upper in a matte black finish with a matching all-black swoosh and sits atop a Summit White midsole. Now you can buy another pair of black Air Force 1s without feeling like you’re retreading old ground. Plus, and I’m going to explode a lot of sneakerhead brains here — the Off Noir looks even better than a classic black AF-1. I said it! The Nike Air Force 1 Off Noir are out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Sacai x Nike Blazer Low Black Patent Leather/White Patent Leather After a constant stream of Vaporwaffle collaborations, Chitose Abe’s Sacai label Sacai is finally taking a crack at a different silhouette and we’re all for it. Featuring exposed foam lingers, stacked tongues, double lacing, and a patent leather upper, Sacai’s low-top Nike Blazer manages to take the classic ‘70s silhouette and make it feel modern and contemporary. The sneaker is available in both a black and white patent leather colorway. Both are dope, but we’re leaning toward the white pair as the favorite for its monochromatic presentation. The Sacai x Nike Blazer Low Black Patent Leather and White Patent Leather are set to drop on March 31st for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Union LA x Nike Dunk Passport Pack Los Angeles-based streetwear retailer and label Union LA is returning this week with a continuation of last year’s “passport pack,” a Dunk collection inspired by rare colorways from around the world. The Court Purple iteration is inspired by a classic Japanese Dunk colorway (dubbed City Pack) and features a bold ripstop upper and design elements by label head Chris Gibbs. The other colorway, Argon, is also inspired by a Japanese Dunk colorway that Gibbs brought back with him to the States. Both sneakers win our award for worst press shots ever! The Union LA x Nike Dunk Passport Pack is set to drop on March 31st for a retail price of $150. Pick up both pairs exclusively via at Union’s LA webstore.

Nike Dunk Low Halloween If you’re a hardcore Nike fan you’ve probably noticed that the brand’s release calendar is all fucked up. Most of the time this isn’t a problem, a few releases will suddenly get delayed for a few months, no big deal. But sometimes this hits the brand’s seasonal kicks, which makes the eventual release date feel out of place. Enter this week’s Dunk Low Halloween. Yes, the word Halloween is actually in the name, and the sneaker even has a spooky eye graphic at the heel, making the design completely out of step with current seasonal trends. That doesn’t make it a bad sneaker though, the mix of black, off-white and orange tones looks dope, but we can’t figure out why Nike didn’t just hold this one back 6 more months and give it to us when it’s more seasonally appropriate. The Nike Dunk Low Halloween is set to drop on April 1st (for some reason) for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Force 1 Flax As dope as the Off-Noir AF-1s are, they lean a bit on the fancy side. If you’re looking for something more rugged and utilitarian that matches your Carhartt fits than the Air Force 1 Flax is for you. Featuring a suede upper inspired by construction boots, this sneaker features metal grommets and other accents that land the design somewhere between a boot and a classic sneaker. The Air Force 1 Flax is set to drop on April 1st for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Women’s Air Max 90 Siempre Familia Seriously Nike, what the hell is going on over there? Yes, those are bone graphics you see on this sneaker’s upper, the Siempre Familia Air Max 90 is inspired by, and clearly intended for, Dio De Los Muertos, a holiday that falls on the 1st and 2nd of November. And here it is… dropping on April 1st, five months later. Cool. The silhouette is highly textured with embroidered details and a mixed upper inspired by the animal spirit guide Xoloescuincle, who is tasked with guiding people through the mythological Aztec underworld Mictlãn. It’s a dope and authentic design that was fully authorized by the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico. Would’ve been dope if it dropped any where near Dio De Los Muertos, good job Nike. The Women’s Air Max 90 Siempre Familia are set to drop on April 1st for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 1 High ’85 College Navy Few sneaker drops can eclipse the excitement of a Union Nike collaboration, but this high-top ’85 College Navy Air Jordan 1 is our obvious pick of the week. Featuring a premium leather upper with the AJ-1s classic ’85 detailing, this sneaker combines College Navy blue panels over a pristine white upper.