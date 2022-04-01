The weather is heating up, the travel restrictions are lifting, and it’s looking like we’re finally going to have a summer that we can actually enjoy. Will Covid still be a thing we have to contend with? Absolutely, but we’re better positioned and equipped to resume some sense of normalcy in our lives than any time in these past two years that Covid has been a thing.

We are, dare we say… excited? Yes, we’re saying it: EXCITED!

But before you step out into the world in your old fits from 2019, you’re probably going to want a wardrobe refresh. Luckily, the big streetwear brands are here to answer the call. In their best apparel release in a minute, Adidas Originals are continuing the rollout of their Blue Version collection, with the second drop set to arrive globally on April 13th.

The Blue Version collection is geared toward the Spring/Summer climate and features some extensive reimaginings of some of Adidas’ strongest archival looks. The collection features draping silhouettes that are perfect for layering while still being lightweight enough to keep you cool, consisting of satin fabrics and plissé construction. Our favorite thing about the new collection, which includes Trefoil branded jackets, shorts, skirts, t-shirts, leggings, vests, jackets, and button-ups in loose comfort fitting silhouettes in aquarelle water-color inspired colorways, is the way it manages to exude that vintage cool of the Adidas archives, while recontextualizing the silhouettes for a more modern fit.

Check out the full collection below and be sure to cop the drop on April 13th online and at flagship Adidas stores.