Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week we have a nice mix of classic and future classic silhouettes. Nike leads the way with high-profile collaborations with Run the Jewels, G-Dragon, and skate legend Stefan Janoski. Jordan fans also have a lot to look forward to, whether you're a fan of single or double digits with new colorways of the Jordan 1 and Jordan 13. Elsewhere New Balance's MADE in UK luxury line is dropping two new colorways of the 576 and Adidas sneaks in a super-dope collaboration with Blondey McCoy which closes the chapter on the duo's Indoor Gazelle series. While we're still in the midst of spring, expect the summer sneaker season to heat up early as we move into the month of May. It finally feels like the sneaker year is firing on all cylinders!

New Balance MADE in UK 576 Price: $229.99 This week the 576 gets a premium MADE in UK makeover in two new colorways. Crafted with care in New Balance’s Flimby, Cumbria factory, and features a pig suede, mesh, and synthetic upper with tip and saddle foxing over an ENCAP midsole. The sneaker is also outfitted with asymmetric CR motion control which helps to keep your fear foot in place for enhanced comfort. The new 576 drops in your choice of Monks Robe with Coconut Milk and Whisper White or Pale Mauve with Coconut Milk and Whisper White colors, which, admittedly, are the two most ridiculous colorway names we’ve ever heard. The New Balance Made in UK 576 is set to drop on April 20th at 10 AM PST. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike x PEACEMINUSONE G-Dragon Kwondo 1 Price: $190 Made in collaboration with K-Pop superstar G-Dragon, the Kwondo 1 sits somewhere between traditional streetwear sneaker and an old-school luxury dress shoe. Featuring a leather upper with wingtips at the toe box, brogue detailing, and a removable lace shroud, the Kwondo 1 is adorned with embroidered daisies at the heel and a classy black and white colorway. The Nike x PEACEMINUSONE G-Dragon Kwondo 1 is out now. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike SB Janoski+ Alabaster and Chili Red Price: $95 Pro skater Stefan Janoski’s signature Nike is getting a brand new redesign this year. Dubbed the ‘Janoski+,’ this sneaker combines the best details from the 2009 debut release and the slightly altered 2019 version for a brand new take that offers the best of both worlds. Are you thinking it looks like if Nike made their own Vans Classic? Yeah, us too. The sneaker is enhanced with a special tread that enhances the board feel and flick-ability, a bright color block design inspired by Janoski’s love of graphic novels, and special branding at the tongue. The Nike SB Janoski+ Alabaster and Chili Red is set to drop on April 19th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike SB Dunk High x Run The Jewels Active Pink and Black Price: $140 El-P and Killer Mike are dropping a 4/20 special that celebrates their fourth album and every stoner’s favorite holiday, and Killer Mike’s birthday.

Featuring a black leather upper with hot pink pony hair overlays, a three-dimensional jeweled swoosh, and a dubrae that recalls the group’s hand-over-fist iconography, this SB Dunk ships with multi-color lace options so you can slightly customize the look. It looks pretty great as is though. It even conjures some of the vibe of El-P’s famous Fresh Pair shoe: The Nike SB Dunk High x Run the Jewels Active Pink and Black is set to drop on April 20th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High Washed Pink Price: $180 Just in time for spring, Nike is dropping a new washed-out pink Jordan 1 in a women’s size-only run. Featuring a soft suede build over a premium leather base, this high-top Jordan sports padded collars, a classic foam tongue, and an aged midsole for a vintage vibe. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan High Washed Pink is set to drop on April 22nd at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Air Jordan 13 Black Flint Price: $200 With springtime in full swing, we’re in a season of bright colorways, but that’s not everyone’s thing, and for those who want a pair of kicks that are year-round timeless, look no further than the Air Jordan 13 in Black Flint. Eagle-eyed Jordan heads will recognize this colorway as it recalls the ’98 original’s debut colorway, with a more refined and modern execution.

Featuring those iconic dimpled side panels, this premium leather 13 has a green cat’s eye emblem and a midsole design inspired by a panther’s paw. The colorway keeps things simple with a mix of white, grey, and black with a contrasting embroidered jump man logo at the tongue. The Air Jordan 13 Black Flint is set to drop on April 22nd at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.