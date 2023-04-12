Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. After a poor showing over the last couple of weeks, Nike is back with a vengeance absolutely dominating this week’s nine picks with seven selections across its Nike, Air Jordan, and Converse family of brands. What happened to New Balance, PUMA, and Reebok? Well, it looks like they’ve dropped the ball. But it’s not only Nike’s week this time around, we’re also shouting out the latest drops from sneaker pranksters MSCHF and the Adidas Crazy 1 which makes a return in a Lakers-esque colorway. Kobe Bryant fans are sure to be psyched over the Crazy 1 and we’re glad that Adidas went ahead and picked a colorway that represented Kobe’s legacy, rather than acting like he’s not the only reason we care about this Y2K-era sneaker. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops, and be sure to hit up our apparel roundup series Style Watch to complete your fit.

Nike Moc Flow x UNDERCOVER Black/Aloe Brown and Team Royal Price: $160 (Black/ Aloe Brown) Jun Takahashi’s Moc Flow is getting two new colorways this week, a spacey Black version and a spring-centric earthy brown version. The sneaker combines the midsole and outsole construction of the ISPA Flow with the comfort-focused fit of the ACG Moc, offering the sort of hybrid design that is synonymous with Takahashi’s work. The Moc Flow sports a premium leather upper, a cord lacing system, and a toggle lock for a snug custom fit. The Nic Moc Flow x UNDERCOVER Black / Aloe Brown and Team Royal are out now. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse x Devin Booker Chuck 70 The Next Icon Price: $95 Suns icon Devin Booker has linked up with Converse for a stylish take on the classic Chuck 70. Leave it to Booker, one of the NBA’s most stylish, to go vintage for his team up. Featuring an undyed canvas, clean tape, egret outsole, Arizona-inspired license plate heel logo, and all-canvas toe construction, this Chuck 70 is all about stylish minimalism and we love it for that. The Converse x Devin Booker Chuck 70 is out now. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site.

Nike Air Max 1 Mica Green Price: $150 Sometimes a colorway is just — for lack of a better word — beautiful. The Air Max 1 Mica Green is beautiful. It feels weird to say that about a shoe, but what else can I say? Look at this thing! Featuring a premium leather upper with soft suede underlays and airy underlays, this Air Max 1 combines creamy white tones with Nike’s Mica Green details, and some soft grey paneling with design details from the original ’87 build of the sneaker. The Nike Air Max 1 Mica Green is set to drop on April 14th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair at the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Cortez x Clot White and Game Royal Price: $150 Let’s all take a second to thank Edison Chen for bringing the Nike Cortez back. For whatever reason, this LA street staple has been out of rotation at Nike. So anytime a brand wants to collaborate with Nike to bring the Cortez out of the archives, we’re down with it! This week Chen’s CLOT revamps the sneaker by wrapping it in an outer shell.

The big sell for this collaboration is the fact that it sports a three-in-one design. Drop that collapsible heel and you can wear the shoe like a sneaker. Ditch the shroud and you have a Cortez outfitted with a rubber sole or simply wear the shoe as is with the shroud attached which radically transforms the classic look of the Cortez. The Nike Cortez x CLOT White and Game Royal is set to drop on April 14th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 1 High Black and Lucky Green Price: $180 On April 20th, 1986, The Chicago Bulls lost to the Boston Celtics in a double-overtime playoff game by four points. The final score was 135-131. Although the Bulls lost, Jordan scored an astounding 63 points during the game, that’s the highest amount of points by a single player in an NBA playoff game ever. So to commemorate that game, the Jordan 1 got a special Boston Celtics-inspired colorway known as ‘Black and Lucky Green.’ So if you happen to be a Celtics fan but still respect Jordan, this is the sneaker for you. The Lucky Green features an all-leather build and a combination of black, white, and bright green on the outsole, branding, and lace. The Air Jordan 1 High Black and Lucky Green is set to drop on April 15th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Crazy 1 Core Black/Collegiate Purple/Bold Gold Price: $150 You won’t see his name written anywhere on this shoe or in the marketing material for legal purposes, but if you’re not aware, the Crazy 1 is Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker with Adidas. And it returns this week in a colorway that recalls a certain NBA team.

The sneaker features a molded coated synthetic leather upper, a Torsion Bar and TPU toe bumper, and an EVA midsole in a blank mamba-colored sneaker with purple and gold accents. Kobe fans and fans of Y2K-era footwear are going to find a lot to love in this release. The Adidas Crazy 1 Core Black/Collegiate Purple/Bold Gold is set to drop on April 15th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

MSCHF BWD Price: $135 MSCHF is on a roll this year and only four months into the year they've already given us three different sneaker drops, each as fun as the next. That's unprecedented for the brand but we'll take it. MSCHF always keeps things interesting. For their latest sneaker, the BWD, they've released a sneaker that is… backward. The tagline for this release is "life can only be understood backwards but must be lived forward" and features 3m reflective striping, a gum sole, and a white leather upper with orange suede accents and a speckled midsole. It's frankly, pretty stupid, but like always MSCHF makes it work somehow. The brand has also said, "BWD shoes imply the existence of FWD shoes." So hopefully we get a more conventional pair down the line as well. The MSCHF BWD is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair at your favorite aftermarket site. Women's Nike Air Max 1 Teal Tint and Lemon Wash Price: $180 With the spring season upon us, we've been expecting to get some pastel-colored kicks from the big brands. It looks like the first brand to step up to the plate is Nike with its Teal Tint and Lemon Wash Air Max 1.

Dropping in a women’s only size run, the Teal Tint and Lemon Wash feature a mix of pastel pink, blue, and green over a mixed fabric upper that combines jacquard, corduroy, and animal print with a silken liner and a chunky mustard midsole. Serving as a nice point of contrast is a rich black swoosh. The Women’s Nike Air Max 1 Teal Tint and Lemon Wash is set to drop on April 13th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.