Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Last week, we told you the sneaker season was about to get insane and we weren't messing around, this week's SNX is so jam-packed that we actually had to leave some lesser sneakers on the cutting room floor to keep this list a nice tight 10. Compare that to the start of the year when we struggled to even highlight five sneakers. This week, Dunk fans are being spoiled with both low-top SB Dunks, high-top and classy Dunks, and a Jarritos collaboration that had the whole internet buzzing this morning (if you're wondering why Jarritos was trending, it wasn't because of the soda, it was because of the shoes). But it's not just a week for Dunk fans, Converse is teaming up with FRGMT, we're getting two dope spring-centric Jordan colorways, and New Balance is rolling out a handful of designs in their iconic grey colorways. There is a lot to talk about so let's just get into it! Here are the 10 best sneaker drops of the week.

Nike SB Dunk Low Desert Ochre and Midnight Navy Price: $110 The SB Dunk Desert Ochre and Midnight Navy combine the classic SB Dunk silhouette with dip-dye style for a dual-toned stylish skate sneaker. Featuring a textile upper with suede overlays, this sneaker is built to withstand abuse and designed to hold up no matter how aggressive your skating style is. To round out the design, the tongue features a hidden pocket on the underside which Nike says you can use to stash “whatever you want” but come on, we know you’re stashing weed. It reminds us of the Styles P stash pocket on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair: The Nike SB Dunk Low Desert Ochre and Midnight Navy is out now. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Dunk High Gold Mountain Price: $135 If you’re into the more classic high-top Dunk look (more court style than street style) this Dunk celebrating San Francisco’s Chinatown is going to check all your boxes. Featuring an icy bay-inspired outsole, this sneaker is built from premium leather, with suede details, and a hairy suede wrap-around swoosh.

The heel sports a Gold Mountain graphic, a reference to the stories of ‘Gam San (Gold Mountains)’ that first attracted Chinese immigrants to the city during the gold rush. It’s legit one of the dopest high-top Dunks we’ve ever seen. The Nike Dunk High Gold Mountain is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike SB Dunk Low x Jarritos Phantom and Malachite Price: $130 The Dunk love continues with this team-up with the amazing Mexican soda brand, Jarritos. Featuring a color scheme directly inspired by the brand’s label, this SB Dunk sports a tearaway canvas overlay that bleeds orange atop a leather upper with a contrasting green swoosh and matching outsole. Rounding out the design is an embroidered Jarritos jug logo at the outer heel. The Nike SB Dunk Low x Jarritos Phantom and Malachite is out now. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. New Balance X ALD P550 Basketball Oxfords Price: $130 This week New Balance has teamed up with the brand that helped push them into the spotlight for the ’20s era of sneakers, Aimé Leon Dore, for a new take on the classic Basketball Oxfords. Featuring a Canvas build with hairy suede overlays and a matching suede ’N’ logo, the ALD P550 sports a co-branded insert, an ALD branded tongue, and rides on a rubber cupsole.

The design is draped in two colorways, a brown rendition, and an off-white, and comes packaged with three different lace sets for a customizable look. The New Balance x ALD P550 Basketball Oxfords is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at Aimé Leon Dore or your favorite aftermarket site.

Converse x FRMGT Weapon Price: $140 Converse is once again teaming up with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s FRGMT brand for a new bold take on the Converse Weapon. The design appears to be Fujiwara’s take on a classic basketball sneaker colorway, with a simple color-block white and blue design with black accents. Still, there is a certain FRGMT-like sheen to this design, it looks minimal yet somehow elevated. The devil is in the details, the biggest change-up we spotted was in the redesigned midsole which has a slightly tapered shape to it courtesy of the outsole wrap that rises mid-foot. Another seemingly effortless yet dope design from Fujiwara. The Converse x FRGMT Weapon is set to drop on May 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Air Jordan 11 Yellow Snakeskin Price: $190 Bright and cheery summer-centric color tones and Jordan silhouettes don’t always mix, but when they do, they’re dope AF. Case in point, the Women’s exclusive, the Yellow Snakeskin Jordan 11s. Featuring bright snakeskin-textured mudguard and a matching translucent yellow sole, this sneaker sports a crisp white leather upper and full leather build over classic Nike Air cushioning. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 11 Yellow Snakeskin is set to drop on May 11th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.

Nike Air Jordan 4 Thunder Price: $210 Nike is a master of balance, the same week they give us the bright and sunny Snakeskin 11, they’re also going to keep things classic like this retro re-release of the Air Jordan 4 Thunder. This classic colorway combines a stealthy black build with contrasting Tour Yellow accents at the lacewings, undercage, and midsole. It might not be as fun or fresh as the 11 Snakeskin, but it’s a tried and true classic that every Jordan head should have in their wardrobe at least once. The Nike Air Jordan 4 Thunder is set to drop on May 13th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. New Balance Made in USA 998 Marblehead with Vintage Indigo Price: $209.99 Friday is ‘grey day’ at New Balance and to celebrate the brand’s flagship colorway New Balance is dropping over five grey-toned kicks. They’re all great, but there isn’t room for every pair so we’re here to shout out the best of the bunch, starting with this 998.

Featuring Made in USA build quality, this 998 sports a pigskin hairy suede and mesh upper over an ABZROB midsole in a colorway New Balance is calling “Marblehead with vintage indigo.” Give us whatever they’re smoking. The New Balance Made in USA 998 Marblehead with Vintage Indigo is set to drop on May 12th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore.