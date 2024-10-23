Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet — though in this week’s case, we might have to issue an addendum here. We’re still going to be talking about this week’s best sneakers, but we’re also going to be profiling the many Halloween-themed sneakers dropping this week.

And while I love a guide seasonal shoe as much as the next sneakerhead, I don’t know that I would go as far as saying these Halloween shoes are little more than a novelty. So if you’re not a fan of themed-sneakers, feel free to scroll right past the first three sneakers in this list.

Luckily for all you holiday haters, five of this week’s sneakers have nothing to do with Halloween and are dope enough that any one of them may be your favorite of the year. Here are the best sneakers dropping this week, and where to find them.

Nike Dunk Low Halloween

Price: $130

I can’t tell what the main influence behind this Halloween-themed Dunk is — is it the Swamp Thing or Tales From the Crypt? I’m definitely getting equal parts swampy and decayed vibes from this sneaker, which isn’t something I thought I’d ever say about a shoe.

The Dunk Low Halloween features the classic Dunk build with a cracked leather upper, a stomach-turning green and black color combination, skull insoles, and a skull-shaped toe box. Spooky!

The Nike Dunk Low Halloween is set to drop on October 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Force 1 Halloween (Skull)

Price: $140

The AF-1 Halloween takes all the details from the Dunk Halloween — cracked leather, giant etched skull toe box, spooky insoles — and slaps it across the AF-1. It’s lazy, but if you prefer darker colors and the AF-1 silhouette over the Dunk, then this is the sneaker for you.