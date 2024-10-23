Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet — though in this week’s case, we might have to issue an addendum here. We’re still going to be talking about this week’s best sneakers, but we’re also going to be profiling the many Halloween-themed sneakers dropping this week.
And while I love a guide seasonal shoe as much as the next sneakerhead, I don’t know that I would go as far as saying these Halloween shoes are little more than a novelty. So if you’re not a fan of themed-sneakers, feel free to scroll right past the first three sneakers in this list.
Luckily for all you holiday haters, five of this week’s sneakers have nothing to do with Halloween and are dope enough that any one of them may be your favorite of the year. Here are the best sneakers dropping this week, and where to find them.
Nike Dunk Low Halloween
Price: $130
I can’t tell what the main influence behind this Halloween-themed Dunk is — is it the Swamp Thing or Tales From the Crypt? I’m definitely getting equal parts swampy and decayed vibes from this sneaker, which isn’t something I thought I’d ever say about a shoe.
The Dunk Low Halloween features the classic Dunk build with a cracked leather upper, a stomach-turning green and black color combination, skull insoles, and a skull-shaped toe box. Spooky!
The Nike Dunk Low Halloween is set to drop on October 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Force 1 Halloween (Skull)
Price: $140
The AF-1 Halloween takes all the details from the Dunk Halloween — cracked leather, giant etched skull toe box, spooky insoles — and slaps it across the AF-1. It’s lazy, but if you prefer darker colors and the AF-1 silhouette over the Dunk, then this is the sneaker for you.
The Nike Air Force 1 Halloween is set to drop on October 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Force 1 Low Halloween (Hockey)
Price: $150
I’m not a fan of Nike dropping two shoes in one week that have the exact same name, so we’re calling this one the “Hockey,” because of the toe box motif. This sneaker takes obvious inspiration from Jason Vorhees and features a much cleaner all-white premium leather upper compared to the other AF-1 Halloween.
It would’ve been really cool if Nike put a wear-away upper on this sneaker that revealed some crimson red, but they didn’t. If you want to steal that idea from me Nike, go ahead and send me an email, we’ll talk details.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Halloween is set to drop on October 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Ice Studios x New Balance M10 Pristine with Marine Blue
Price: $139.99
New Balance has linked up with the New York and London-based clothing brand Ice Studios for a new update on the archival M10 trail running sneaker. The sneaker features big, blocky primary colors with a mixed upper that features mesh and knit, a ARIAPRENE dual-branded foam tongue, and rides on thick rubber tread.
The sneaker balances a lightweight build with utilitarian functionality. It is easily our favorite trail sneaker of the year, which is something we never thought we’d say about a New Balance release.
The Ice Studios x New Balance M10 Pristine with Marine Blue is set to drop on October 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $139.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Nike KD 4 Aunt Pearl
Price: $130
You have to hand it to Kevin Durant — it’s not every day that a pro ball player can drop a sneaker inspired by their aunt and have it come across as incredibly cool, but he’s done it! The KD 4 Aunt Pearl is named and dedicated to Durant’s aunt who sadly passed away from lung cancer 24 years ago. The sneaker was made as a tribute to her memory and legacy, and was made in collaboration with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
The sneaker features a pearlescent pink upper with pearl graphics at the heel and tongue.
The Nike KD 4 Aunt Pearl is set to drop on October 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Black and Metallic Silver
Price: $160
This year Nike has been focusing a lot on the Zoom Vomero but a vast majority of those drops have been women’s size exclusives. So if you’ve got big feet, you’ve probably been feeling left out. Luckily for you, the latest colorway is featuring a full-size run, so if you’ve been eagerly waiting for a new Vomero 5, this is your week!
The Black and Metallic Silver features a mixed upper of textile, synthetic leather, and plastic, with a simple three-color scheme that combines black, silver, and white.
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Black and Metallic Silver is set to drop on October 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 Orchid
Price: $215
Looking to pick up an early Christmas gift for your favorite Jordan-wearing girlfriend (or yourself)? We’ve got it right here: the women’s-sized Jordan 4 Orchid. The sneaker features a soft suede upper, gray speckled midsole and wings, and a padded collar.
The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 Orchid is set to drop on October 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Adidas Bad Bunny x Messi Gazelle
Price: $180
For Bad Bunny’s latest with Adidas, Benito has teamed up with Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi for this double-branded take on one of Adidas all-time-greatest silhouettes, the Gazelle.
This sneaker features a leather upper with leather lining, “Benito,” and “Leo” branding on the three stripes, Adidas’ rare X-stripped heel, a translucent gum sole, and a cardboard and cream white colorway.
The Adidas Bad Bunny x Messi Gazelle is set to drop on October 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.
