Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We are already mid-way through October and we’re just barely getting the first sneaker drop we would call “Halloween-themed,” in the Kobe 5 Protro Deep Royal Blue. This is a unique time in the sneaker year where there will be a handful of dope shoes that could double as everyday wear and part of a Halloween costume. Going as a skeleton this year? Rock the Kobe 5 Protros, you’ll be the most stylish skeleton ever!

But this isn’t a week of gimmicky designs, quite the contrary, most of the shoes are year-rounders, and we’re better for it. Other highlights this week include three new colorways of the Air Max SNDR, a new iteration of the Air Pegasus, a Converse x Stüssy collab, and a new trail-inspired design from Bricks & Wood and New Balance. There are a lot of great drops ot get to, so let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week, and where to find them.

Air Max SNDR Black and Metallic Gold/ Blue Ice and Obsidian, Burgundy Crush and Baltic Blue

Price: $185 (B&M/B&O/B&B)

This year Nike brought back the late ‘90s early ‘00s Air Max SNDR (a shoe way ahead of its time), and this week the sneaker is getting three brand new colorways, which is great news for fans of futuristic Y2K-era designs. The sneaker features large reflective panels along the mudguard, sports Max Air cushioning, and a zip-up shroud.

The sneaker is dropping in three colorways, including Black and Metallic Gold, Blue Ice and Obsidian, and Burgundy Crush and Baltic Blue.

The Air Max SNDR is out now for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Air Pegasus Wave Black and Metallic Silver

Price: $160

When the return of the Air Pegasus was first announced, we hoped Nike would start to play with the silhouette a bit and it looks like our hopes have been answered this week with the Air Pegasus Wave. The Air Pegasus Wave takes design cues from the early ‘00s rave scene and features a mixed upper in a stealthy Black and Metallic Silver colorway.

For added comfort, the sneaker rides on full-length Air Cushioning. More of this Nike!

The Air Pegasus Wave Black and Metallic Silver is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 Snakeskin

Price: $110

The Converse Stüssy Chuck 70 Snakeskin looks like a shoe Matthew McConaughey would wear, so if that’s the vibe you’re going for — or you’re just looking for a Magic Mike Halloween custom — then you’re not going to find a shoe that better fits the bill than this one.