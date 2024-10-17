Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We are already mid-way through October and we’re just barely getting the first sneaker drop we would call “Halloween-themed,” in the Kobe 5 Protro Deep Royal Blue. This is a unique time in the sneaker year where there will be a handful of dope shoes that could double as everyday wear and part of a Halloween costume. Going as a skeleton this year? Rock the Kobe 5 Protros, you’ll be the most stylish skeleton ever!
But this isn’t a week of gimmicky designs, quite the contrary, most of the shoes are year-rounders, and we’re better for it. Other highlights this week include three new colorways of the Air Max SNDR, a new iteration of the Air Pegasus, a Converse x Stüssy collab, and a new trail-inspired design from Bricks & Wood and New Balance. There are a lot of great drops ot get to, so let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week, and where to find them.
Air Max SNDR Black and Metallic Gold/ Blue Ice and Obsidian, Burgundy Crush and Baltic Blue
This year Nike brought back the late ‘90s early ‘00s Air Max SNDR (a shoe way ahead of its time), and this week the sneaker is getting three brand new colorways, which is great news for fans of futuristic Y2K-era designs. The sneaker features large reflective panels along the mudguard, sports Max Air cushioning, and a zip-up shroud.
The sneaker is dropping in three colorways, including Black and Metallic Gold, Blue Ice and Obsidian, and Burgundy Crush and Baltic Blue.
The Air Max SNDR is out now for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike Air Pegasus Wave Black and Metallic Silver
Price: $160
When the return of the Air Pegasus was first announced, we hoped Nike would start to play with the silhouette a bit and it looks like our hopes have been answered this week with the Air Pegasus Wave. The Air Pegasus Wave takes design cues from the early ‘00s rave scene and features a mixed upper in a stealthy Black and Metallic Silver colorway.
For added comfort, the sneaker rides on full-length Air Cushioning. More of this Nike!
The Air Pegasus Wave Black and Metallic Silver is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 Snakeskin
Price: $110
The Converse Stüssy Chuck 70 Snakeskin looks like a shoe Matthew McConaughey would wear, so if that’s the vibe you’re going for — or you’re just looking for a Magic Mike Halloween custom — then you’re not going to find a shoe that better fits the bill than this one.
The sneaker features an allover snakeskin print over a leather upper with the Stüssy logo in place of the usual star.
The Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 Snakeskin is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Kobe 5 Protro Deep Royal Blue (X-Ray)
Price: $180
For the Kobe fan who wants to attend Halloween parties as an x-ray, Nike is giving us the Kobe 5 Protro Deep Royal Blue. It’s not meant to be a Halloween-themed sneaker, the skeletal graphic was designed to allude to Kobe’s commitment to the game, no matter what injury he was facing, but I mean come on! A sneaker with a skeletal foot graphic dropping in October? There is a double meaning here!
The sneaker features an incredibly lightweight upper and rides on an Air Zoom unit. Any other month, I think this design would be a tough sell, but this near Halloween, it works!
The Kobe 5 Protro Deep Royal Blue is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Summit White and Cosmic Clay
Price: $150
Is it wrong to say I prefer the ’86 Air Max 1 over standard AM-1? Call me a sucker, but that giant Air Window does it for me! It gives the sneaker a retro look that I think helps to accentuate the design of the shoe. It feels like something that would never be made today, and that’s part of its appeal.
This Summit White and Cosmic Clay colorway features a mixed leather and mesh upper with a simple three-color design and all the late ‘80s design details of the original Air Max.
The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Summit White and Cosmic Clay is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
New Balance 475 Quarry Blue
Price: $109.99
Straight out of the New Balance archives, the New Balance 475 has quickly become one of our favorite silhouettes by the brand. I guess we just have a preference for late ‘80s footwear!
This new update of the 475 features a mesh upper with suede overlays, a leather N logo, a woven tongue label, and reflective details throughout. The construction is on point, but what I love about the sneaker is the icy blue colorway. It doesn’t gel with the autumnal season we’re living in, but come spring 2025 we are going to be rocking these.
The New Balance 475 Quarry Blue is set to drop on October 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $109.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
New Balance Made In USA 990v4 Macadamia Nut
Price: $209.99
For those only interested in the premium New Balance releases, this week we’ve got yet another 990v4, this time in an off-white Macadamia Nut colorway. The Macadamia Nut features a mesh upper with plush tumbled leather overlays and rides on an ENCAP midsole.
Rounding out the design is a Flying NB logo at the hell and the coveted flag logo on the tongue tag.
The New Balance Made in USA 990v4 Macadamia Nut is out now for a retail price of $209.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Bricks & Wood X New Balance 1906 Utility Phantom
Price: $169.99
South Central Los Angeles streetwear brand Bricks & Wood is linking up with New Balance this week for a colorful new take on the 1906 Utility. The Utility Phantom features a ripstop mesh base with ombre synthetic overlays, shock absorbing ABZORB SBS heel cushioning, co-branded insoles, a Bricks & Wood butterfly at the tongue tag, and ACTEVA LITE cushioning.
It’s maybe one of the most stylish trail ready sneakers we’ve ever seen.
The Bricks & Wood x New Balance 1906 Utility Phantom is set to drop on October 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $169.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase.