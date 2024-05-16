Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re just a little over a month away from summer but it’s clear that the spring 2024 sneaker season is going to be hard to top.
These last couple of months have been full of amazing drops and we’ve peeked ahead at release calendars, it’s not going to stop in the final weeks of spring. And all we can see is the stuff announced, surely there are some surprises that will generate all sorts of hype.
How is summer going to compete? We’re not sure it can, but we’re excited to see it try. This week we’ve got a new Victor Wembanyama signature Air Zoom G.T. Hustle 2, the return of the Jordan 11 Space Jam, some women’s-exclusive Adidas drops, and the week’s biggest release, the Futura Laboratories Nike SB Dunk.
The hits keep on coming, let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week.
Nike Air Zoom G.T. Hustle 2 Victor Wembanyama Apple Green and Black
Price $170
Nike teased the new Victor Wembanyama logo a couple of months ago and now we’re finally seeing it on a pair of shoes. The Air Zoom G.T. Hustle 2 looks to the stars for its inspiration, the sneaker sports a voided-out black upper with hints of spacey green tones, and a chrome Swoosh.
At the heel sits Wembanyama’s alien-head logo but the real highlight of this pair is the glow-in-the-dark outsole. Generally, I find glow-in-the-dark shoes to be pretty gimmicky, but for some reason, it works on Wembanyama’s shoe. Hopefully, this is a trend he keeps up in future colorways.
The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Hustle 2 Victor Wembanyama Apple Green and Black is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.
Air Jordan 11 Low Black and Varsity Royal (Space Jam)
Price: $190
The return of the Black and Varsity Royal Air Jordan 11 has been a long time coming. More popularly known as the “Space Jam,” this is the sneaker that Jordan rocked during the ’95-’96 championship season and perhaps more popularly, in Space Jam, as the alternate name would suggest.
It’s a dope design with an all-black textile upper and a patent leather mudguard with an icy outsole. It doesn’t have any nods to the movie, which is part of what makes it such a great shoe. Had the Space Jam references been overt, this would’ve come across as gimmicky. Instead, what we have here is a classic.
The Air Jordan 11 Low Black and Varsity Royal is set to drop on May 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike Field General ’82 White and Orange Blaze
Price: $100
This year brought the return of the classic football sneaker, the Field General, and here it is this week with a brand new colorway. The sneaker sports a smooth white leather upper with synthetic and textile overlays, an orange wraparound swoosh, and rides atop a black waffle sole.
The black waffle gives the sneaker a pretty intense hit of contrast against the lighter tones of the upper. The sneaker offers a classic and vintage low-profile look with a bit of a twist since it’s not a Blazer or AF-1. That makes this sneaker a great pick if you like vintage vibes but are exhausted by the streetwear staples.
The Nike Field General ’82 White and Orange Blaze is set to drop on May 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
New Balance 1906R Grey Days
Price: $164.99
It’s Grey Day at New Balance this week, the brand is dropping three different silhouettes in an all-grey color scheme, but the standout from the collection is this 1906R.
The 1906R Grey Days sports a jacquard-style knit mesh upper with synthetic overlays and is equipped with ACTEVA LITE midsole cushioning with an N-ergy
outsole to provide optimal shock absorption. Rounding out the design are some distressed details to give the sneaker a lived-in look.
The New balance 1906R Grey Days is set to drop on May 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $164.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.
Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low
Price: $130
Here it is, this week’s most hyped sneaker drop. Made in collaboration with legendary New York graffiti artist Futura and his Futura Laboratories studio, this SB Dunk sports a white unbleached canvas upper with overlays that feature a swirling psychedelic design.
As is always the case with a Futura Nike link-up, this sneaker looks dope. There isn’t much to say here, if you’re lucky enough to come across a pair, pick it up.
The Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low is set to drop on May 18th for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair at aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club or at select Nike SB Stockists.
Adidas Adifom Stan Smith Mules
Price: $70
My knee-jerk reaction to these is that they’re ridiculous, but I feel the same about Crocs and Foam RNNRs, so I’m sure someone will swear by how comfortable these Mules are. Summer is coming and that’s when shoes (if you want to call them that) really work in a wardrobe.
The mules feature a slip-on design and foam construction made from sugarcane. The Adifom Stan Smiths also feature a slight platform, giving the wearer a
bit more height.
The Adidas Adifom Stan Smith Mules are set to drop on June 1st at 12:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $70. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
Adidas Women’s Gazelle Bold Dark Blue/Pink Spark
Price: $120
The Gazelle is getting the platform treatment. Dubbed the “Gazelle Bold,” this sneaker sports a suede and nylon upper with synthetic lining, and a platform midsole. It’s part ‘70s classic and part modern streetwear, giving you the best of both worlds.
Considering vintage Adidas silhouettes are among the brand’s absolute best, we’re not mad at this. Do more of this Adidas and less of whatever the hell else you’ve been doing.
The Adidas Women’s Gazelle Bold Dark Blue/Pink Spark is set to drop on June 1st at 12:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase.