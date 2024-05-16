Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re just a little over a month away from summer but it’s clear that the spring 2024 sneaker season is going to be hard to top.

These last couple of months have been full of amazing drops and we’ve peeked ahead at release calendars, it’s not going to stop in the final weeks of spring. And all we can see is the stuff announced, surely there are some surprises that will generate all sorts of hype.

How is summer going to compete? We’re not sure it can, but we’re excited to see it try. This week we’ve got a new Victor Wembanyama signature Air Zoom G.T. Hustle 2, the return of the Jordan 11 Space Jam, some women’s-exclusive Adidas drops, and the week’s biggest release, the Futura Laboratories Nike SB Dunk.

The hits keep on coming, let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week.

Nike Air Zoom G.T. Hustle 2 Victor Wembanyama Apple Green and Black

Price $170

Nike teased the new Victor Wembanyama logo a couple of months ago and now we’re finally seeing it on a pair of shoes. The Air Zoom G.T. Hustle 2 looks to the stars for its inspiration, the sneaker sports a voided-out black upper with hints of spacey green tones, and a chrome Swoosh.

At the heel sits Wembanyama’s alien-head logo but the real highlight of this pair is the glow-in-the-dark outsole. Generally, I find glow-in-the-dark shoes to be pretty gimmicky, but for some reason, it works on Wembanyama’s shoe. Hopefully, this is a trend he keeps up in future colorways.

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Hustle 2 Victor Wembanyama Apple Green and Black is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Air Jordan 11 Low Black and Varsity Royal (Space Jam)

Price: $190

The return of the Black and Varsity Royal Air Jordan 11 has been a long time coming. More popularly known as the “Space Jam,” this is the sneaker that Jordan rocked during the ’95-’96 championship season and perhaps more popularly, in Space Jam, as the alternate name would suggest.