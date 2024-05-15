Here Is How To Buy The New Futura Nike SB Dunk Collab

Legendary New York graffiti artist Futura is teaming up with Nike this week for a new SB Dunk adorned with his artwork. Without a doubt, this is the dopest sneaker dropping this week, and that’s saying a lot considering this week also brings the return of the Jordan 11 Space Jam (more about that in this week’s SNX).

The sneaker features an unbleached canvas upper with overlays sporting a swirling psychedelic color scheme. Rounding out the design are embroidered details throughout, custom tongue labels, two-tone laces, and Futura’s signature at the heel, along with the artist’s Futura Laboratories studio logo. It’s a dope design that leans more toward the style of Futura’s contemporary art gallery offerings.

If you want a pair, good luck, this one is being released in ultra-limited quantities and you’re pretty much going to be competing against every fashion-forward skatewear fanatic in the country. Luckily, the playing field is as even as it can be in our modern sneaker market.

Currently, there is a raffle at the Futura Laboratories website (raffle closes at 5:00 pm on May 15th), but your best bet is probably hitting up skate shops in your area. For the full list of participating Nike SB stockists, hit the store list here. A wider release is set to hit the Nike SNKRS app on May 22nd.

If all else fails, you can try picking up the collab at aftermarket sites but be prepared to pay far higher than the modest list price of $135. For a closer look of the Futura SB Dunk, check out the photos below.