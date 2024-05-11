Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Drake just can’t catch a break can he? Not only is he fighting a rap beef on multiple fronts — including being humiliated by Kendrick, over, and over again — but even in the world of sneakers, he has Bad Bunny to compete with.

This week’s big match-up is the NOCTA Hot Step 2 vs the Adidas Bad Bunny Last Campus. And as much as the NOCTA Hot Step 2 has grown on us, we’ve got to give this one to Bad Bunny. Benito has the cooler shoe.

Aside from those two sneakers, we’ve also got the welcome return of the Nike Cortez, in its classic red, white, and blue colorway, as well as the latest LeBron IV, a new women’s exclusive Vomero and a stealthy Jordan 1 Shadow. It’s a light drop week but everything here is really strong.

Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops.

Nike Cortez Varsity Red, White & Blue

Price: $110

The LA classic is back! After sitting in the Nike vault for some time now — only coming out for special releases — it looks like the Cortez is back in the roster, and what better way to reintroduce the shoe than with its most classic colorway.

The sneaker features an all-leather upper with a warp-resistant build that is wider at the toe with firm side panels designed to weather abuse. You’re going to need a tough exterior so these sneakers last a long time, because who knows when Nike brings this colorway back from the vaults.

The Nike Cortez Varsity Red, White & Blue is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Zoom LeBron IV Black and Varsity Purple

Price: $250

We get an abundance of drops bearing LeBron’s name, but rarely do we get treated to one of the earlier models. Considering the ‘00s are in vogue right now, it makes sense that Nike would reach for the LeBron IV, which was first dropped in 2006 and features some of the retro-futuristic design details of the era.