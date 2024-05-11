Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Drake just can’t catch a break can he? Not only is he fighting a rap beef on multiple fronts — including being humiliated by Kendrick, over, and over again — but even in the world of sneakers, he has Bad Bunny to compete with.
This week’s big match-up is the NOCTA Hot Step 2 vs the Adidas Bad Bunny Last Campus. And as much as the NOCTA Hot Step 2 has grown on us, we’ve got to give this one to Bad Bunny. Benito has the cooler shoe.
Aside from those two sneakers, we’ve also got the welcome return of the Nike Cortez, in its classic red, white, and blue colorway, as well as the latest LeBron IV, a new women’s exclusive Vomero and a stealthy Jordan 1 Shadow. It’s a light drop week but everything here is really strong.
Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops.
Nike Cortez Varsity Red, White & Blue
Price: $110
The LA classic is back! After sitting in the Nike vault for some time now — only coming out for special releases — it looks like the Cortez is back in the roster, and what better way to reintroduce the shoe than with its most classic colorway.
The sneaker features an all-leather upper with a warp-resistant build that is wider at the toe with firm side panels designed to weather abuse. You’re going to need a tough exterior so these sneakers last a long time, because who knows when Nike brings this colorway back from the vaults.
The Nike Cortez Varsity Red, White & Blue is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Zoom LeBron IV Black and Varsity Purple
Price: $250
We get an abundance of drops bearing LeBron’s name, but rarely do we get treated to one of the earlier models. Considering the ‘00s are in vogue right now, it makes sense that Nike would reach for the LeBron IV, which was first dropped in 2006 and features some of the retro-futuristic design details of the era.
The sneaker features a molded Foamposite upper with thick adjustable balances and an upper dressed in Black and Varsity Purple over a translucent outsole. We’re digging the metallic sheen on the upper, which gives the sneaker an alien-esque vibe.
The Nike Zoom LeBron IV Black and Varsity Purple is out now for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 White
Price: $200
The ongoing Kendrick-Drake beef is so hot that we feel some secondhand embarrassment for Drake. While his bars haven’t been up to par, the same can’t be said for his footwear game.
The NOCTA HOT STEP 2 is dope. It features a synthetic leather upper with reflective details throughout and an all-over white colorway.
It’s elegant, minimal, and ultra-clean. Everything a good sneaker should be. The only bad thing about picking up this sneaker is that everyone will know
you’re a Drake fan, so random people are probably going to go up to you and ask for your take on the battle.
The Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 White is set to drop on May 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Women’s Vomero 5 Premium Designed By Japan
Price: $180
Released as part of the “Designed by Japan,” series, Nike is dropping its best Vomero 5 colorway of the year. What makes this iteration of the sneaker special is the elevated construction. In place of the synthetic upper with plastic detailing we have a full-grain leather build with suede panels and an oversized swoosh.
It’s a simple change up but it gives the sneaker a different look and vibe. This just might be the greatest Vomero 5 ever released!
The Nike Women’s Vomero 5 Premium Designed by Japan is set to drop on May 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Adidas Bad Bunny Last Campus Dark Brown
Price: $160
Benito’s latest with Adidas looks to his Most Wanted Tour and new album for its design cues. Inspired by cowboy and western motifs, this Campus sports a suede upper in dark brown with white and pink accents, a double tongue and heel, and textile lining.
Breaking up the design is an overwrapped midsole that makes the shape of a gentle wave. It’s a strong design — as usual — from Adidas and their greatest collaborator right now, Bad Bunny.
The Adidas Bad Bunny Last Campus Dark Brown is set to drop on May 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shadow
Price: $140
A stealthy low-top Jordan 1? Say less. Picking up this sneaker is a no-brainer, and if you’ve never owned a Jordan 1 but always wanted one, let this be your first.
The sneaker is designed to original specs and sports a premium leather upper with a stealthy color block black and grey colorway. This is one of the all-time greatest Jordan colorways, so it’s not a surprise that it’s the most hyped release of the week.
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shadow is set to drop on May 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase.