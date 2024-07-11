Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. It’s a tough week for sneaker fans. In the sneaker world, holidays are a real toss-up. Sometimes you’ll get special releases of coveted colorway refreshes, or special collaborations (think Christmas and Valentine’s Day), but occasionally, a holiday comes around where brands can’t come up with a good hook to sell shoes. The Fourth of July is one of those holidays.
What are brands to do? Re-drop all the most popular silhouettes in a red, white, and blue colorway? Save for Nike Cortez fans, no one wants that! So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this week is one of the weakest in all of 2024 for dope sneaker drops.
But, it’s the SNX commitment that we cover the best shoes to drop every single week. And we mean every. Single. Week. All 52 in a year. With that said, here are the best sneakers dropping this week and where to buy them.
KITH x New Balance Malibu MS 1300
Price: $150
This week the streetwear brand KITH opened up a new flagship store in Malibu California and to celebrate the occasion, the brand linked up with New Balance for a special two sneaker collection dubbed simply “Malibu.”
First up is the MS 1300 which features a canvas upper with suede overlays and leather accents in two colorways, and rides atop an ENCAP and ABZORB midsole. Both colorways build off a light beige base and differ with either tan or grey overlays.
The KITH x New Balance Malibu MS 1300 is out now. Pick up a pair at KITH’s Malibu flagship, the KITH app, or your favorite aftermarket site.
KITH x New Balance Malibu 580
Price: $150
The Malibu 580 features the same build as the 1300 — canvas, suede, and leather, and is also available in two colorways but rides on an ABZORB and C-Cap midsole. The look of both the 580 and 1300 is inspired by the Malibu flagship store’s design, which is why they utilize the same color palette.
Both sneakers look dope, and it’s interesting that of all the silhouettes New Balance chose the 1300 and 580 for this collaboration. Hopefully, that means we’ll get new colorways of the two silhouettes going forward.
The KITH x New Balance Malibu 580 is out now. Pick up a pair at KITH’s Malibu flagship, the KITH app, or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas D.O.N. Issue 6 Camp
Price: $120
If you’re after something loud, brash, and in your face, you’re not going to find another shoe that satisfies that need like the D.O.N. Issue 6 Camp. Donovan Mitchell’s Adidas signature sports a textile upper with a mesh insert, internal bootie construction, Lightstrike cushioning, and an impossible-to-ignore mix of bright pink, red, purple, blue, and neon green colors.
I like to think that when it comes to basketball shoes, people take two routes. The understated but timeless Jordan route, where the shoes look pretty tame, or the LeBron route, where weird colorways and design details combine to make something that draws eyes, for better or worse.
The D.O.N. falls into that former camp. I’m kidding, obviously this is taking from the LeBron go-loud-or-go-home playbook.
The Adidas D.O.N. Issue 6 is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at Adidas or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas Tyshawn II Core Black
Price: $100
Pro skater Tyshawn Jones has one of the best signature skate shoes from Adidas and that’s because Jones looked deep into the Adidas archives to craft his shoe. I’m not the biggest fan of Adidas’ more modern offerings, but the brand has one of the best rosters of silhouettes hiding out in its vaults.
The Tyshawn II combines some of Jones’ favorite Adidas silhouettes for a stylish yet functional skate shoe that features a leather upper, a textile lining, and Lightstrike cushioning. The toe box features dual-layered construction for extra durability, while the sneaker’s multidirectional cupsole tread is designed to provide impact cushioning.
The Tyshawn II is a sneaker designed to take the abuse of street skating while at the same time looking great. It’s both fashionable and functional, making it one of the best modern skate shoes.
The Adidas Tyshawn II is out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at Adidas or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 Quarry Blue (W)/ Heron Blue v4 (M)
Now that New Balance is on the rise and is being worn more and more by the street’s most fashionable dressers, it’s easy to forget that the brand used to be known less for its high-profile collaborations, and more for offering functional running sneakers. The FuelCell Rebel v4 harkens back to the brand’s roots.
The sneaker features FuelCell foam technology, which is designed to help give runners a propulsive jolt while running, with a wide midsole that provides lift, comfort, and impact protection, with a mesh upper for a lightweight feel.
The new drop sports a women’s and men’s exclusive colorway, both in different shades of blue. It would’ve been nice to see a full-size run for both colorways, but at least this will add some colorway diversity, which is a nice feature if you’re part of a group running club.
The New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 Quarry Blue/ Heron Blue is out now for a retail price of $139.99 Pick up a pair at New Balance.