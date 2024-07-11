Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. It’s a tough week for sneaker fans. In the sneaker world, holidays are a real toss-up. Sometimes you’ll get special releases of coveted colorway refreshes, or special collaborations (think Christmas and Valentine’s Day), but occasionally, a holiday comes around where brands can’t come up with a good hook to sell shoes. The Fourth of July is one of those holidays.

What are brands to do? Re-drop all the most popular silhouettes in a red, white, and blue colorway? Save for Nike Cortez fans, no one wants that! So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this week is one of the weakest in all of 2024 for dope sneaker drops.

But, it’s the SNX commitment that we cover the best shoes to drop every single week. And we mean every. Single. Week. All 52 in a year. With that said, here are the best sneakers dropping this week and where to buy them.

KITH x New Balance Malibu MS 1300

Price: $150

This week the streetwear brand KITH opened up a new flagship store in Malibu California and to celebrate the occasion, the brand linked up with New Balance for a special two sneaker collection dubbed simply “Malibu.”

First up is the MS 1300 which features a canvas upper with suede overlays and leather accents in two colorways, and rides atop an ENCAP and ABZORB midsole. Both colorways build off a light beige base and differ with either tan or grey overlays.

The KITH x New Balance Malibu MS 1300 is out now. Pick up a pair at KITH’s Malibu flagship, the KITH app, or your favorite aftermarket site.

KITH x New Balance Malibu 580

Price: $150

The Malibu 580 features the same build as the 1300 — canvas, suede, and leather, and is also available in two colorways but rides on an ABZORB and C-Cap midsole. The look of both the 580 and 1300 is inspired by the Malibu flagship store’s design, which is why they utilize the same color palette.