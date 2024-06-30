SNX DLX: This Week’s Best Sneaker Drops, Including The Union LA x Nike Field General, Jordan 13 Dune Red & More

Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Well, it’s finally happened. After weeks, no, months of endless fire drops we’ve finally hit the slowest week for sneaker drops since the winter. Yes, there are still gems — as long as Nike is a company, there will always be a Jordan or two worth picking up from week to week — but this week’s list is considerably truncated.

But that’s fine because it gives us a chance to talk about an interesting collaboration that otherwise wouldn’t be a fit for our weekly roundup. Nike and Hyperice have teamed up for a collection of tech-enabled footwear and apparel that combines the latter brand’s heat, cooling, and massage technology with Nike’s undeniable design sense.

The whole collection is interesting but we’d like to pay special attention to the Nike x Hyperice Boot. The boot combines on-demand heat and dynamic air compression and massage aimed at your feet and ankles with the sort of futuristic design that would show up in a Will.i.am video. Since we here at SNX focus on a more casual implementation of footwear, we’re not including it in our list, but if you’re into high-intensity training or a practicing athlete (the boot is already being used by Olympic athletes) it’s worth looking into.

Alright, let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops.

Air Jordan 13 Dune Red

Price: $200

This would’ve been a cool design to drop when Dune 2 hit theaters, but better late than never we suppose. The Dune Red AJ 13 features a synthetic leather upper with textile overlays, and microfiber accents which give the sneaker a cool textural overhaul to differ from the original design. The colorway is a combination of rich red tones and bright white.

Materials aside, the build is identical to the ’98 Tinker Hatfield original.

The Air Jordan 13 Dune Red is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Ja 1 Ny x Ny Court Blue and Hyper Pink

Price: $130

The Ja 1 is getting a new colorway that celebrates an aspect of America’s greatest city. The Court Blue and Hyper Pink JA 1 sports Air Zoom cushioning with a mixed leather, mesh, and textile upper, a textured swoosh, and branding at the heel that serves as a shoutout to the legendary NY vs. NY tournament held for the boys and girls teams of NYC.

The colorway combines blue tones with hot pink and rides on a blue-to-pink to-red semi-translucent outsole.

The Nike Ja 1 Ny x Ny Court Blue and Hyper Pink is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

JJJJound x Adidas Samba Tobacco

Price: $160

JJJJound just dropped its most vibrant sneaker collaboration with Adidas to date. Now if you’re looking at the shoe above and questioning my use of the word “vibrant,” you might not be familiar with JJJJound’s typical output and aesthetic.