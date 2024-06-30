SNX DLX: This Week’s Best Sneaker Drops, Including The Union LA x Nike Field General, Jordan 13 Dune Red & More

Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Well, it’s finally happened. After weeks, no, months of endless fire drops we’ve finally hit the slowest week for sneaker drops since the winter. Yes, there are still gems — as long as Nike is a company, there will always be a Jordan or two worth picking up from week to week — but this week’s list is considerably truncated.
But that’s fine because it gives us a chance to talk about an interesting collaboration that otherwise wouldn’t be a fit for our weekly roundup. Nike and Hyperice have teamed up for a collection of tech-enabled footwear and apparel that combines the latter brand’s heat, cooling, and massage technology with Nike’s undeniable design sense.
The whole collection is interesting but we’d like to pay special attention to the Nike x Hyperice Boot. The boot combines on-demand heat and dynamic air compression and massage aimed at your feet and ankles with the sort of futuristic design that would show up in a Will.i.am video. Since we here at SNX focus on a more casual implementation of footwear, we’re not including it in our list, but if you’re into high-intensity training or a practicing athlete (the boot is already being used by Olympic athletes) it’s worth looking into.
Alright, let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops.
Air Jordan 13 Dune Red
Price: $200
This would’ve been a cool design to drop when Dune 2 hit theaters, but better late than never we suppose. The Dune Red AJ 13 features a synthetic leather upper with textile overlays, and microfiber accents which give the sneaker a cool textural overhaul to differ from the original design. The colorway is a combination of rich red tones and bright white.
Materials aside, the build is identical to the ’98 Tinker Hatfield original.
The Air Jordan 13 Dune Red is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Ja 1 Ny x Ny Court Blue and Hyper Pink
Price: $130
The Ja 1 is getting a new colorway that celebrates an aspect of America’s greatest city. The Court Blue and Hyper Pink JA 1 sports Air Zoom cushioning with a mixed leather, mesh, and textile upper, a textured swoosh, and branding at the heel that serves as a shoutout to the legendary NY vs. NY tournament held for the boys and girls teams of NYC.
The colorway combines blue tones with hot pink and rides on a blue-to-pink to-red semi-translucent outsole.
The Nike Ja 1 Ny x Ny Court Blue and Hyper Pink is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
JJJJound x Adidas Samba Tobacco
Price: $160
JJJJound just dropped its most vibrant sneaker collaboration with Adidas to date. Now if you’re looking at the shoe above and questioning my use of the word “vibrant,” you might not be familiar with JJJJound’s typical output and aesthetic.
The Montreal-based brand is known for its stark minimal and ultra-clean design ethos. It’s the sort of vibe that makes the reception of the brand incredibly polarizing, you either love JJJJound or hate the brand, we sit pretty comfortably in the former camp. A sneaker with a monochromatic Tobacco colorway feels like a marked departure from what we expect from the brand, and for that reason alone, we’re loving this collab.
But then there is the design as well, which as always, is ticking all our boxes. It takes the classic Samba silhouette and elevates it with a suede upper, hairy suede accents, and leather lining. It’s a simple but effective overhaul of a classic sneaker.
The JJJJound x Adidas Samba is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.
New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Vintage Rose with Sea Salt
Price: $199.99
The 990v6 is getting one of New Balance’s coveted “Seasonal Collection” drops. First up is this elegant Vintage Rose and Sea Salt colorway. The sneaker features a mesh upper with suede and synthetic overlays, TPU back tabs, reflective accents, and an ENCAP midsole.
Because the sneaker is out of NB’s MiUSA line, you know the build is going to be quality, so let’s just dive into the design. At a cursory glance, this sneaker looks off-white, but a closer look reveals a combination of pastel pink tones, so pink, we’re going to go ahead and call it “blush,” with striking black contrast points, and off-white sea salt accents.
It’s a beautiful design and one of NB’s best Seasonal Collection drops of the year.
The New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Vintage Rose with Sea Salt is out now for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
New Balance Made in USA 990v6 White with Black Plum and Phantom
Price: $199.99
I feel a bit bad for the Black Plum and Phantom 990v6 because it’s easily the least exciting of the two. This sneaker is part of the same Made in USA Seasonal Collection as the Vintage Rose and it’s the same silhouette, but the colorway isn’t quite as elegant or interesting. Luckily, this sneaker isn’t without its own interesting differences, namely the more elevated mesh upper with pig suede overlays.
The colorway combines a mix of white and black with rich plum overlays, so if you aren’t interested in the understated elegance of the Vintage Rose but love the design of the 990v6, this is the pick for you.
The New Balance Made in USA 990v6 White with Black Plum and Phantom is out now for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Union LA x Nike Field General
Price: $120
Union LA has been relatively quiet this year but they’re coming out of the gate hot with a Nike collaboration that puts the brand’s signature look and aesthetic on a recently rediscovered vintage silhouette from the vaults — the Field General. The full collection features some dope matching apparel, but since this is SNX, we’re just here to talk about the shoes.
Union’s take sports a mixed mesh, leather, and suede build with Union LA tag branding, exposed stitching details, and some seriously eye-catching colorways.
We love the return of the Field General but we’re calling it — this is the best the sneaker will look all year. I’ve already bookmarked this sneaker for consideration for our year-end best sneakers of 2024 list.
The Union LA x Nike Field General is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at Union LA.
