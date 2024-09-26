Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week we’ve got a strong list of eight but the brand variety leaves a lot to be desired. So if you’re not a Nike fan (which there seems to be less of and less of these days), this will probably be a rough week for you. If you are however a fan of the big swoosh, this week is one for the books! Nike is bringing a mix of old and new with tried and true silhouettes like the Dunk and Jordan getting fresh colorways, and newcomers like the Ja 2 getting new paint jobs. Outside of Nike we’ve got a seasonal collection from New Balance that sees some of its most popular silhouettes get the elevated Made in USA treatment with some seasonal-appropriate colorways. But we know why you’re here — as great as this week’s lineup is the one sneaker that is sucking all of the oxygen out of the room is the latest Travis Scott drop, the Air Jordan 1 Low Medium Olive. It’s not the most radical Travis Scott and Jordan link-up, but like all of La Flame’s sneaker collaborations, it’s dope as f*ck. Will the sneaker actually drop this week like all the sneaker sites are forcasting? Nobody knows for sure, the sneaker isn’t listed on SNKRS (yet) and the Travis Scott merch site just says “soon.” We’re willing to bet that the drop is indeed happening, so if you’re looking for it, we have the best links. Let’s dive into the best sneaker drops this week. Nike Clogposite Black and Metallic Silver Price: $140 The return of the Clogposite returns! For the second time this month, Nike is showing the ‘’00s-era sneaker (if you want to call it a sneaker) some love with a brand-new stealthy colorway. The Black and Metallic Silver Clogposite sports a molded upper and midsole in all-black with metallic accents that give it a futuristic sheen. The Nike Clogposite Black and Metallic Silver is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Dunk Low Ceramic Price: $120 If you weren’t lucky enough to cop last week’s Verdy SB Dunk, we feel your pain, so take this week’s Ceramic low-top Dunk as a consolation prize. Assuming you’re lucky enough to cop this one.

No, it’s not an SB Dunk, but the Ceramic is still dope thanks to its premium nubuck leather upper, padded collar, and mix of clay, black, and seaweed tones. It’s a simple three-color design on one of Nike’s all-time greatest silhouettes. It might not have hype going for it, but it looks great and that’s all that really matters. The Nike Dunk Low Ceramic is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Ja 2 Induction Taupe Grey and Cobalt Bliss Price: $120 Of the new class of signature basketball sneakers, Ja Morant’s Ja 2 is one of our favorites. This week the sneaker is getting a deconstructionist take, with a broken down and simplified upper that is designed to take much of the weight off of the sneaker. Although the upper has been thinned out, the sneaker still rides atop Air Zoom cushioning, giving you the same step and responsiveness other Ja 2 models offer but with much less bulk. And as is always the case with Ja’s signatures, it looks great. The Nike Ja 2 Induction Taupe Grey and Cobalt Bliss is set to drop on September 26 at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniére W.Y.W.S. Price: $225 The A Ma Maniére Jordan 4 While You Were Sleeping is one of our favorite sneaker drops of the year, and this week it’s getting a SNKRS release, which means if you missed your chance to cop this beautiful pair at retail price, you have one more shot.

The WYWS AJ-4 sports a leather upper with suede accents, quilted lining, and a beautiful mix of stone, burgundy, and grey colors. It’s not only one of the finest sneakers to drop all year, it’s one of A Ma Maniére’s absolute best. If you’ve followed the Atlanta brand, that’s very high-praise. The Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniére W.Y.M.S. is set to drop on September 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance Made in USA 993 Mushroom with Midnight Violet/ Olive Leaf with Maize Price: $219.99 (Mushroom/Olive Leaf) New Balance is unloading a lot of great sneakers in its latest seasonal collection this week, starting with this double 993 drop. The sneaker features Made in USA elevated construction with an upper composed of mesh and premium suede overlays over an ABZROB midsole outfitted with NB’s ACTEVA midsole cushioning and a full-length rubber outsole. Rounding out the design are reflective accents throughout the upper which help the sneaker shimmer in certain lights. NB is going the hippie route with the colorways, the brown pair is being called “Mushroom with Midnight Violet,” while the green pair is “Olive Leaf with Maize.” As far as we’re concerned, NB can call their sneakers whatever the hell they want as long as they look this good.

The New Balance Made in USA 993 Mushroom and Olive Leaf are set to drop on September 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Rich Oak Price: $219.99 If you’re not feeling the 993, consider this 990v6! The sneaker features the same Made in USA construction with a mesh underlay and suede and synthetic overlays. The sneaker rides on an ENCAP midsole and FuelCell foam, which NB promises will provide a “propulsive” feel. As an avid 990v6 wearer, I can confirm that the sneaker does generally have a great bouncy feel to it. The New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Rich Oak is set to drop on September 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Air Jordan 12 Black and Wolf Grey Price: $200 Nike drops a lot of shoes week to week and while what the brand releases isn’t always worthwhile, you can expect at least one safe choice bearing the “Air Jordan,” name. This safe choice always features a popular silhouette from the Jordan lineage dressed in a pretty easy-to-love color combination. This week’s safe choice is the AJ-12 Black and Wolf Grey.