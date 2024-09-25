Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The fall 2024 sneaker season continues to heat up now that summer is over and classes have resumed. After a full list of 10 last week, we’re back with a strong eight with new releases from Nike, Adidas, and New Balance. We would’ve loved to see some new worthwhile releases from Asics, Puma, and Hoka but it looks like those brands are keeping things quiet. We would’ve also liked to see some third-party brand collaborations this time around but it looks like that wasn’t in the cards. Luckily, there are still some great collabs, including Adidas and Minnesota United who’ve dropped a Gazelle in the team colors, a collaboration with Bad Bunny, a new Kobe Protro, and our personal highlight of the week — Nike and Verdy’s newest SB Dunk. Without further ado, here are the best sneaker releases dropping this week, and where to buy ‘em! Let’s dive in. Nike Air Max SNDR Black and Silver Price: $180 One of my favorite genres of design is products that attempt to forecast the future in their present time. Case in point the Air Max SNDR, a ’99 era sneaker that tried to reimagine what a sneaker could be. It had a full body shroud, a split midsole, and reflective panels for enhanced visibility. In 2024 none of that sounds that radical, which shows how ahead of the curve the SNDR was. This refresh features a stealthy black upper with silver accents and large reflective panels across the mudguard. It’s a dope pick for fans of futuristic sneaker design, and even though we’ve seen these design cues implemented elsewhere, no other shoe looks quite like the Air Max SNDR. The Nike Air Max SNDR Black and Silver is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. MNUFC x Familia Adidas Gazelle ADV Price: $110 Adidas has linked up with Minnesota United for this special Gazelle dressed up in the team colors. The sneaker features a leather and synthetic upper with textile lining and a Crystal White, Core Black, and Better Scarlet colorway.

There isn’t much different about this sneaker, it’s simply one of Adidas’ greatest silhouettes in a dope colorway, which is all you need sometimes. The MNUFC x Familia Gazelle ADV is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at Adidas. Nike Air Max 90 Dark Sage and Solar Red Price: $140 What we love about the Dark Sage and Solar Red Air Max 90 is how in your face the design is. With its bright Solar Red upper, it demands to be seen, which is pretty ironic considering it also sports camo leather overlays. Lately, sneaker design has been all about working harmoniously with whatever outfit you’re rocking, so it’s refreshing to see a sneaker that forces the wearer to dress around it. The Nike Air Max 90 Dark Sage and Solar Red is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro Halo Price: $210 Last month, Nike dropped the high-top Elite Protro Halo, and if its long neck was a bit too much for you to get behind, then this more conventional low-top version is for you. The sneaker features a lightweight Flyknit upper outfitted with a React midsole for enhanced responsiveness and extra grippy traction for quick court change-ups. It’s a performance-focused sneaker that also manages to look incredibly fashionable and we love it for that. The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro Halo is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Sb Dunk Low Pro x Verdy Blue Gaze and Enamel Green Price: $130 The Tokyo-based artist Verdy’s design aesthetic has always been a bit out there, so anytime he links up with Nike we’re excited to see what he’s going to cook up. The SB Dunk Blue Gaze and Enamel Green does not disappoint!

Inspired by Verdy’s fan-favorite Visty plushie, this Sb Dunk sports a corduroy upper with furry pastel underlays, a padded collar and tongue, and a colorway that looks straight out of an Easter basket. We would’ve preferred a design like this during the spring season, but we’ll take what we can get! The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro x Verdy Blue Gaze and Enamel Green is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. New Balance 1906L Silver with Shadow Grey Price: $159.99 This week, New Balance decided to go a bit weird with this formal-wear-meets-casual-wear design. The 1906L tries to strike a balance between a loafer and a tech-focused sneaker, and the result ends up looking oddly futuristic. The 1906L sports a synthetic and mesh upper in metallic silver with an N-ergy outsole with ABZROB SBS pods for enhanced shark absorption. To which we have to ask New Balance — just where do you imagine people wearing these things, and what do you imagine them doing? This is a truly odd design, but we appreciate it for being so out of the box. The New Balance 1906L Silver and Shadow Grey is out now for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Mocha Price: $140 If you’ve always wanted the Travis Scott Nike Mocha but have accepted the fact that you’ll never own a pair without paying a small fortune, the Jordan 1 Low OG Mocha is for you. A low-top version of the modern classic high-top 2020 release, the Mocha looks just like the Travis Scott sneaker, only it doesn’t have the backward swoosh and Cactus Jack branding.