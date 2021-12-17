NFTs are here to stay. Back in March, when we ran an explainer on all things non-fungible token-related, we wondered if NFTs would stand as an exciting new way of sharing, collecting, and, for creators, monetizing ideas or just fizzle out like a b-rate bitcoin. But we feel pretty comfortable now saying that NFTs aren’t going anywhere. They’re a part of our culture, especially when we’re getting so many exciting collaborations and cosigns out of it, like this new set of virtual animated sneakers created by the legendary sneakerhead, DJ, and radio personality Bobbito Garcia and producer Omar Acosta.

“My collabs with Nike, Adidas, and Puma have all sold out at retail but creating 3D animated digital sneakers as NFTs is taking it to the next level,” says Garcia of the ARO1 Boriken Sneakers, which resemble a greatest hits collection of the best b-ball kicks fused into a single dope design. “There are no creative limitations from brand execs! Plus, I’m designing with my dear friend Omar Acosta.”

Piggybacking on the duo’s collaboration on the award-winning film Stretch and Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives, today the pair are debuting five virtual sneakers as NFTs in anticipation and celebration of the 126th anniversary of Puerto Rico’s flag (December 22nd) on the online marketplace OpenSea. Four of the five sneakers will feature digital art, photos, and designs by Garcia and Acosta with a special fifth drop featuring artwork from La Borinqueńa, a comic book created by the award-winning creator Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez.

“The ARO1 model is where sneakers, art, design, technology, cultural pride, and independent ownership plus distribution all collide,” Garcia says. “The opportunities for artists/designers along with footwear enthusiasts is wide open. I’m amped!”

By assembling an all-star team, NFTs are getting an official co-sign from one of sneakerdom’s chief architects. A portion of the net profits of the NFTs will be given to Afro-Boricua grassroots programs based in Puerto Rico via the La Borinqueña grants program.

Hit OpenSea to get a full look at the ARO1 in all of its glory.