UK heritage footwear brand Clarks is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a special documentary that tells the story of how a small footwear brand from the isolated town of Somerset became one of the most recognizable and beloved brands in the world (particularly the music world). The documentary, titled From Somerset to the World, is narrated by Yasiin Bey (FKA as Mos Def and one-half of the legendary Black Star) and directed by Set Free Richardson, pays special attention across its 18-minute runtime to the brand’s deep connection to music culture, from the island of Jamaica to the urban jungles of New York City and London.

The documentary features interviews and reflections from the likes of Wu-Tang alum Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, as well as Liam Gallagher, Big Youth, Lila Ika, and Becca Dudley, designers like Martine Rose and Danielle Cathari, and Jamaican footballer Allan “Skill” Cole, which helps put into perspective just how resonant and vital a brand Clarks is to popular culture.

Being around for 200 years is no small feat. But what’s truly impressive about the brand is how many big names it has within its loyal fan base. It’s not every day that a brand can get someone as big as Liam Gallagher to say, “I don’t think there is any other brand for me… I find it hard to even look at other brands.” PUMA could never!

To watch From Somerset To The World, head over to the Clarks or Clarks Originals Instagram channels, or watch it on YouTube.