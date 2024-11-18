Liam Gallagher Was ‘F*cking Joking’ About Oasis Releasing A New Album

Liam Gallagher was just having a laugh about a new Oasis album.

Back in September, Gallagher was asked by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) if the British group was going to release any new music to coincide with their reunion tour. “Yep it’s already finished,” he replied. When another follower wondered if “an albums in the air,” Gallagher wrote back, “It’s in the bag mate f*ck the air.”

It turns out, one of music’s greatest sh*tposters was doing exactly that.

“Let’s just calm the f*ck down,” Gallagher wrote in response to an Oasis fan account claiming that Liam and Noel are “working intently” on a new album. “there is no oasis album in the making I was f*cking joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but f*ck me it was a laugh.”

For now, 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul will remain the “final” Oasis album.

Oasis Live ’25 Tour is scheduled to begin on July 4, 2025 in Wales (assuming Liam and Noel don’t sue and/or pee on each other before then) before making its way to the United States in August. You can see the full list of dates here.