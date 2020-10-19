Zendaya says that more episodes of Euphoria are coming a lot sooner than we anticipated. The 2019 smash hit on HBO, which helped earn its lead actress a milestone Emmy award earlier this year, seems to have more episodes on the way before the end of 2020.

The award-winning actress shared on social media that two new episodes are on the way, and she shared a cryptic image to Instagram that looks like a reflection of her character in the blue eyes of another person.

“We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo,” Zendaya shared.

The “them” is perhaps a reference to Zendaya’s Rue and Hunter Schafer’s Jules Vaughn, the two main characters of the show. But details about what actually are coming in early December, or whether these two episodes are the start of a new full season or a pandemic-created interlude of sorts, were initially scarce.

HBO later shared a press release with more details about the first of the two special episodes, which were shot amid the pandemic.

In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy®-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one. The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

Regardless, it’s sure to be exciting news for the show’s legion of fans, who either identified with or were transfixed by Rue’s ups and downs when it came to drug addiction, young love and just generally trying to survive Sam Levinson’s take on modern high school life. Hopefully, the announcement means a trailer of some sort is on the way soon, but we do know we’ll see Zendaya and Schafer back a lot sooner than many anticipated.