It seems that Americans are finally joining the rest of the world in their obsession with Formula 1. You’ve got Netflix releasing the iconic series Drive to Survive, will.i.am and Lil Wayne dropping a single literally titled “The Formula,” and a pretty wild collection of parties in Miami last weekend to celebrate the high-tech supercars of Europe getting exported across the Atlantic for an adrenaline-packed race dubbed The Miami Grand Prix.

As with all things F1 and Miami, the electrifying race set the stage for even more excitement — including will.i.am’s new FYI app launch and “Miami Race Nights” at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. On Saturday, May 6, DJ Vice and hitmaker Martin Garrix took the stage, igniting the crowd with an explosive medley of high-energy electronic dance jams that reverberated through the air, matching the adrenaline-fueled decibel levels of an F1 pit lane (with a lot more intoxicants).

Fontainebleau Miami Beach and BleauLive didn’t stop the party after the first evening of Miami Race Nights. On Sunday, May 7, the excitement continued with unforgettable post-F1 performances. Alec Monopoly and Kaskade rocked the stage, delivering a performance that shook the ground beneath the cheering crowd. Finally, three-time GRAMMY winner Ludacris brought down the house with a surprise set. With a resume of chart-topping hits like “Stand Up,” “Area Codes,” and his GOLD-certified anthem from 2 Fast 2 Furious, “Act a Fool,” Ludacris proved once again why he is a force to be reckoned with.

Check out the photos from both nights down below.