Jerry Seinfeld Is Kith’s Latest Model And Reactions Are… Mixed

Jerry Seinfeld is the new face of KITH and… people don’t really know how to take it. Ronnie Fieg’s streetwear brand is no stranger to celebrity cameos, especially when it comes to eternally cool faces whose cultural cache hasn’t diminished with age (see their campaign starring Steve Buscemi) but there is something about the autumnal vibes of the FW22 line and Seinfeld’s weirdly melancholy posing that makes this particular campaign especially funny in a way that I don’t think it was intended to come across. The campaign was shot by legendary photographer Mark Seliger and shows Seinfeld in all sorts of outfits that you’d never imagine he’d actually wear, and yet somehow, look relatively normal on him.

He often looks… cool even.

While Seinfeld seems like an unlikely choice for a streetwear label that skews towards a much younger crowd, we’ve long contended that the legendary ’90s sitcom is a pretty potent source of inspiration for modern streetwear and if you’ve ever caught an episode of Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, you’re well aware that Seinfeld’s sneaker game is ridiculously on point. That didn’t stop people on Twitter from cracking some pretty harsh — and funny — jokes at the legendary comedian’s expense.

A handful of people seem to have loved the campaign, but we’re pretty sure if KITH had landed Jason Alexander (probably an easier get, too) this would have no doubt been universally beloved. Here are some of our favorite reactions.

