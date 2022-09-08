Jerry Seinfeld Is Kith’s Latest Model And Reactions Are… Mixed

Jerry Seinfeld is the new face of KITH and… people don’t really know how to take it. Ronnie Fieg’s streetwear brand is no stranger to celebrity cameos, especially when it comes to eternally cool faces whose cultural cache hasn’t diminished with age (see their campaign starring Steve Buscemi) but there is something about the autumnal vibes of the FW22 line and Seinfeld’s weirdly melancholy posing that makes this particular campaign especially funny in a way that I don’t think it was intended to come across. The campaign was shot by legendary photographer Mark Seliger and shows Seinfeld in all sorts of outfits that you’d never imagine he’d actually wear, and yet somehow, look relatively normal on him.

He often looks… cool even.

Jerry Seinfeld for Kith Fall 2022 pic.twitter.com/NGmvFj4Wmg — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) September 6, 2022

While Seinfeld seems like an unlikely choice for a streetwear label that skews towards a much younger crowd, we’ve long contended that the legendary ’90s sitcom is a pretty potent source of inspiration for modern streetwear and if you’ve ever caught an episode of Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, you’re well aware that Seinfeld’s sneaker game is ridiculously on point. That didn’t stop people on Twitter from cracking some pretty harsh — and funny — jokes at the legendary comedian’s expense.

A handful of people seem to have loved the campaign, but we’re pretty sure if KITH had landed Jason Alexander (probably an easier get, too) this would have no doubt been universally beloved. Here are some of our favorite reactions.

Jerry Seinfeld for Kith fall 2022. “But I don’t wanna be a hype beast!” pic.twitter.com/MQ8r112sCd — ALIEN SUPERSTAR (@the_haley_grail) September 7, 2022

sorry but jerry seinfeld for kith is giving erectile dysfunction pic.twitter.com/oO3WVFzbk7 — duane weed (@ohyikeslol) September 6, 2022

Jerry Seinfeld's fashion shoot with Kith is giving me real 'How do you do, fellow kids?' energy pic.twitter.com/gxEFgUq9QC — The Four Way Stop (@4WayStopPodcast) September 6, 2022

KITH following trend of getting celebrities to model their upcoming line by getting Jerry Seinfeld is so sick. Drip is once again immaculate pic.twitter.com/Aqq9H24TBz — leight.💫 • yotm (@leightxmc) September 6, 2022

Kith got Jerry Seinfeld on his Robin Williams flow pic.twitter.com/DWlpWdNnMa — PanKnick (@PanKnick) September 6, 2022

I’m h-word or does Jerry Seinfeld kinda look like a daddy in those Kith ads? lmao — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) September 7, 2022

the Jerry Seinfeld/Kith is bad because the clothes are bad, its not an age thing. need I remind you of Willem Dafoe in the Palace/Calvin Klein collab looking fine pic.twitter.com/Kt3RItNnAf — king lady✨ (@weedxwitch) September 6, 2022

Kith got Jerry Seinfeld looking like an undercover cop 😂 — slr (@Younglordsean) September 6, 2022

Damn kith dressing Jerry Seinfeld up like mid2000s night club owner Who says shit like we don’t want a Hennessey crowd pic.twitter.com/yAEVVVIYSB — Maxelle_talena (@MaxelleTalena) September 6, 2022

Girl: *Feels his material* Jerry Seinfeld, turning to her: It's Kith pic.twitter.com/d7Wt5NoNn7 — Xanthony Davis (@PretttyFlackooo) September 6, 2022

Did Kith use a body double and photoshop Jerry Seinfeld's face in? pic.twitter.com/jAJ0lPRYyS — water off a duck's back (@yIlovemovies) September 6, 2022

Jerry Seinfeld posing for KITH 2022 is making me uncomfortable. He looks like a dad trying to be cool. Good for him though. Just never thought I’d see him being a poster boy for a clothing line. #KITH #seinfeld #jerryseinfeld #firstdayofschool pic.twitter.com/IP79yK9s1j — Stuart Young (@clumsy_chipmunk) September 6, 2022

kith using jerry seinfeld is not far off from how u clowns look at 20 wearing some of these clothes lol — ce n'est pas erica (@sourhoestarter) September 6, 2022

Can we talk about how @JerrySeinfeld killllllledddddd his shoot for @KITH yall did right 💯 pic.twitter.com/KfTs0kksR1 — you know i got soul (@_Junglefever_2) September 6, 2022

you're fuckin lying if you say jerry seinfeld doesnt look the best he's ever looked in the kith pics pic.twitter.com/7e8Y9anfBf — brynn🕳red bitch of the high seas (@kinematografi) September 7, 2022

My boy @JerrySeinfeld done turned into Jermaine Seinfeld and I’m here for it! This campaign by @KITH is PRESSURE🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iS1DUiQDnD — Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) September 7, 2022

jerry seinfeld @kith collab is good and all but dear god who put together these fits let me help your stylists pic.twitter.com/OK1xezVh6m — BotterTona (@BotterTona) September 7, 2022

My type is Jerry Seinfeld in Kith — Alex Gervasi┃alexonthemic.eth (@AlexontheMic) September 6, 2022

My new celeb man crush.

Jerry Seinfeld @KITH campaign style.

I’m dead, he’s so hot. pic.twitter.com/nDaDuh9zyO — Ayesha Lakha (@AyeshaLakha) September 7, 2022