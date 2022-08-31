Welcome to Style Watch, our bi-monthly roundup of the best streetwear to hit the internet. The fall season is all about comfy baggy fits and rich autumnal-toned layers but it’s still technically summer and it’s hot as f*ck outside, so if you’d sooner reach for a pair of shorts and a simple t-shirt, we feel that and we’ve got you covered. This time of year is always a bit crazy for apparel brands, the changing of the season coupled with the college campuses opening up again has just about everyone looking for a wardrobe refresh, and every brand takes that as an opportunity to unveil their end-of-year offerings. This week, we have a lot of different looks to get through — from Doja Cat’s brand new apparel collection to the latest from skatewear brands like NOAH and Supreme. Doja Cat’s collection features a jockstrap with the word “yes” printed on the front, so if you’ve ever wanted one of those for some reason, now is your time! Are people buying jock straps as fashion now? Should we own more jockstraps?! If you’re looking for a pair of sneakers to complete your fit, be sure to hit up our weekly sneaker roundup series, SNX DLX. Let’s dive into this week’s best apparel!

Doja Cat It’s Giving Collection If you aren’t quite ready to layer up just yet, Doja’s got your back with her new apparel capsule collection of summer-ready fits. The It’s Giving collection features your typical streetwear staples like graphic tees, crop tops, shorts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants, with simple accessories like underwear, hats, bags, and socks, all featuring variations on three simple designs. There is also a jock strap because why the hell not? A few of the pieces read “It’s Giving,” while some feature a pink cartoon cat (the cat looks totally high), the word “yes,” or some sort of combination of all three themes. The collection is subtitled “Volume 1” which would imply that we’re going to be getting more It’s Giving apparel out of Doja, which is dope! This is better than your typical merch collection because it allows you to rep Doja without looking like a complete and total Stan to the outside world. The collection is simple, but it sure looks dope on Doja and her cast of models. Doja Cat’s It’s Giving collection is available now at the official It’s Giving website. STAPLE x New York Old Friends Jeff Staple has been a fixture on the streetwear scene for nearly 30 years, and even though his brand is still killing it, he’s been taking the time lately to highlight emerging brands with some dope cross-brand collaborations. Recently, STAPLE linked up with Tori Simonov’s new label New York Old Friends, for a 20 piece collection of pocket t shirts, hoodies, sweatsuits, and light zip-ups, all dressed in a color palette of cream and blue, with pink and red lettering.

The collection combines STAPLE’s iconic pigeon with New York Old Friends’ rose graphic, resulting in a collection that is undeniably New York and represents both the past, present and future of streetwear. The STAPLE x New York Old Friends capsule is available now. Shop the full collection at the STAPLE online store.

NOAH Fall Winter 2022 Collection The first drop of NOAH’s Fall Winter 2022 collection is out now! The New York Streetwear label looked to the fashion of surfers, writers, runners, and urban professionals for this latest collaboration, combining the distinctive styles into a hybrid aesthetic. The results are pretty interesting, we’re not sure that the concept is completely realized, but what came out looks undeniably NOAH, and that’s never a bad thing. The first drop consists of windbreakers, puffers, northeastern zip-ups, cardigans, long sleeves, and short sleeves with the obvious highlight being the Herringbone Jacket and sing-pleat suit pants. The brand may not have delivered on the hybridization factor, but this collection definitely offers a little something for everyone, whether you’re hitting an important meeting, or jumping on your board for a ride through the city. The NOAH Fall Winter 2022 Collection is out now. Shop the drop at NOAH’s webstore. Kangol Streetwear Collection Kangol has long been a streetwear staple, but for the most part the brand has stayed comfortably in its lane. That all changes this month with the unveiling of the brand’s debut apparel collection. This isn’t some simple capsule collection to test the waters, Kangol is going big with an extensive collection of men and women’s streetwear staples in three distinct themes inspired by the artists and personalities who made the brand popular.

The Camo collection nods to Wu-tang, Nas, and Tupac, the Y2K collection mines early 2000s era RnB music videos for inspiration, and the Acid Wash collection offers looser fits and loungier styles. All of the looks pair amazingly with a Kangol bucket hat, which is to be expected. The Kangol Streetwear collection is out now. Shop the full collection at Fashion Hub Club.

PUMA x Baby Phat With the resurgence of the Y2K aesthetic, you shouldn’t be surprised that a brand synonymous with that era, Baby Phat, has returned in full force. The brand that popularized the fluffy tracksuit has linked up with PUMA for a collection of comfort-focused streetwear staples including cropped jackets, fitted t-shirts, bike shorts, bralettes, platform sneakers, and fuzzy sandals all dripping in Baby Phat’s soft pink aesthetic. The PUMA and Baby Phat branding look great together, both are feline-focused and PUMA’s sleek silhouettes look right in line with the sort of cuts Baby Phat fans will already be familiar with. The bubblegum pink aesthetic of the brand looks best on PUMA’s simple Mayze sandal and sneaker, which Baby Phat transforms into something you might see in a late-period Aaliyah video. The PUMA x Baby Phat collection is out now, shop the full collaboration at the PUMA online store. Supreme Fall Winter 2022 Collection Supreme is back with a new Fall Winter 2022 collection full of loud colorful graphics, wild fabric combinations, and a whole bunch of really dope jackets. Whether you’re into denim, all-over prints, hoodies, or puffers, Supreme pretty much hit every style you could think of, from workwear-influenced looks to military-inspired fits. As usual, the brand has linked up with a roster of influential artists like Shaun Crawford and Raymond Pettibon to add some art school flair to the designs.