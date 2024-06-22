Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth celebration at the Kia Forum, “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” served as a victory lap for two things.

Kendrick’s dominance in his rap beef with Drake, which gave the world “Not Like Us,” one of the most infectious Kendrick rap tracks… really ever. A celebration of Los Angeles itself, as Kendrick rallied several LA artists together on stage, including Ty Dolla $ign, Dom Kennedy, Steve Lacy, Roddy Ricch, YG, Tyler the Creator, Mustard (the producer of “Not Like Us”), and “The Bigger Picture” co-star DJ Hed.

With alleged gang members, artists, and ball players all joining the stage, Kendrick dubbed the night “unity at its finest.” It’s something we haven’t seen in hip-hop in a while, especially as regional borders erode with the way the internet has fundamentally transformed the genre.

And none other than Dr. Dre — arguably the most important architect of West Coast Hip Hop — introduced Kendrick’s five-in-a-row performance of “Not Like Us.”

To solidify the LA-ness of the event, a cheesier artist would’ve brought out a Tupac hologram to sing California Love (let’s face it… Drake probably would’ve done this) but that’s not Kendrick’s style, and the show is better for it. But that’s not to say Kendrick didn’t pay tribute to Pac’s influence, he just did it in a nuanced way that only jumped out to the heads that noticed.

Kendrick Lamar's outfit reference for 'The Pop Out' 2Pac at the Source Awards (April 1994) pic.twitter.com/4exEUCRAq1 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 20, 2024

Rocking a red hoodie, jeans, a pair of Nike SHOX, and a giant Ben Baller diamond cross, Kendrick’s fit served as an echo of Pac’s 1994 Source Awards look. The outfit isn’t a 1:1 replica but it’s a clear nod to an iconic look of Tupac’s.

Pac’s outfit is a bit different, rather than a hoodie he wore a red crew neck Georgia Bulldogs sweater, blue jeans, a pair of Filas, a backward cap, and a much more modest (in comparison) diamond-encrusted cross necklace.

The two outfits might have the same vibe, but each is very of its era and that’s what helps this subtle tribute to not look like Kendrick is straight-up cosplaying.

Aside from the diamond-encrusted necklaces, both fits aren’t flashy or boisterous, they’re very attainable and I think that speaks to Kendrick and Tupac’s temperament.