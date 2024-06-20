It was already a consensus opinion that Kendrick Lamar obliterated Drake when they exchanged diss tracks this spring. But just in case there were any doubt, Lamar delivered an epic knockout punch during his set at his The Pop Out — Ken & Friends Juneteenth concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Wednesday, June 19. First, Lamar opened his set by performing “Euphoria” live for the first time — adding a Tupac-related bar, to boot — but that paled in comparison to Lamar’s grand finale.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Compton rapper welcomed Dr. Dre to the stage. They performed “Still D.R.E.” and “California Love,” and that seemed to be that before Lamar stopped him from walking off the stage. “You ain’t gonna say nothin’ else before we continue to party?” Lamar asked. Dre said, “Psst, I see dead people,” thus beginning a relentless medley of Lamar performing “Not Like Us” five times in a row.

KENDRICK LAMAR & DR. DRE

NOT LIKE US KENDRICK LAMAR’S

POP OUT CONCERT 🚨LIVE AT THE FORUM🚨pic.twitter.com/kQSlU6uA4V — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 20, 2024

Kendrick Lamar performs “Not Like Us” at The Pop Out 🙌pic.twitter.com/PhvdcTve2J — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024

The crowd chanting “OV-HOE” as Kendrick Lamar performs “Not Like Us” pic.twitter.com/l4Gx0yU3j4 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024

Kendrick performed “Not Like Us” FOUR TIMES in a row at The Pop Out 🤯pic.twitter.com/U7Fg9ImdXv — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024

NOT LIKE US. 5 TIMES IN A ROW. 🔥pic.twitter.com/bl312fIEa4 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024

Camera work went crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/vujYDNysh9 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024

Eventually, Lamar was joined on stage by the guest performers from the night — plus DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook — and they all metaphorically danced on Drake’s grave. Still, Lamar paused between the fourth and fifth run through “Not Like Us” to emphasize that this Juneteenth concert was meant “for all of us to be together on stage” and display “united at its finest.” Lamar shouted out the late Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant and acknowledged, “We lost a lot of homies to this music sh*t, to this street sh*t.”

KENDRICK LAMAR

DEMAR DEROZAN

RUSSELL WESTBROOK

& FRIENDS NOT LIKE US KENDRICK LAMAR’S

POP OUT CONCERT 🚨LIVE AT THE FORUM🚨pic.twitter.com/qXJAhaVWIQ — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 20, 2024

KENDRICK LAMAR UNITED LA ON STAGE 🫂 "THIS SH*T MAKING ME EMOTIONAL. WE BEEN F*CKED UP SINCE NIPSEY DIED. WE BEEN F*CKED UP SINCE KOBE DIED." "THIS IS UNITY AT IT'S FINEST. WE DONE LOST A LOT OF HOMIES TO THIS MUSIC SH*T. TO THIS STREET SH*T. FOR ALL OF US TO BE TOGETHER ON… pic.twitter.com/O0c7tLa8Xd — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 20, 2024

KENDRICK LAMAR UNITED EVERYONE FROM LA AT THE POP OUT CONCERT 🔥 “THIS IS UNITY AT IT'S FINEST. WE LOST A LOT OF HOMIES TO THIS MUSIC SH*T. TO THIS STREET SH*T.” “FOR ALL OF US TO BE TOGETHER ON STAGE, THAT SH*T IS SPECIAL.” “EVERYBODY ON THIS STAGE GOT FALLEN SOLDIERS.” pic.twitter.com/ulNj2TGz8M — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 20, 2024

KENDRICK LAMAR UNITED EVERYONE FROM LA AT THE POP OUT CONCERT 🔥 “THIS IS UNITY AT IT'S FINEST. WE LOST A LOT OF HOMIES TO THIS MUSIC SH*T. TO THIS STREET SH*T.” “FOR ALL OF US TO BE TOGETHER ON STAGE, THAT SH*T IS SPECIAL.” “EVERYBODY ON THIS STAGE GOT FALLEN SOLDIERS.” pic.twitter.com/ulNj2TGz8M — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 20, 2024

Lamar dropped “Not Like Us” in early May, and it became his fourth-career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.