SushiBAE Is Chasing His Dreams And Building A Community Through Gaming

Twitch streamer, TikTok star, and UPROXX Recon host SushiBAE’s mind is always thinking about new content. Whether he’s offering his own spin on the latest trends, stream sniping his favorite gamers, or digging through his closet for clothes to show off, he remains hyper-aware of how something is going to present on camera and translate to his growing audience.

“I tend to wear brighter stuff,” SushiBAE tells me over the phone. “It fits my personality. It’s like the sun, always bright and shiny.”

He also shares a preference for casual and comfortable clothing that looks good on camera but doesn’t get in the way of his restless drive to produce more meme-able content and build his audience. Though to call SushiBAE’s 4.5 million followers an “audience” is a disservice to how he views his fans. What SushiBAE is seeking to build is a community where he can express himself unabashedly.

“When I was having my tough times in school and people weren’t treating me the best,” SushiBAE says, “gaming was an escape. It helped me forget all the things that were happening in school, it put a smile on my face because I was doing things I love to do. But as I progressed and I was watching my gaming heroes I thought, ‘wow I really want to do this one day and I want to be a part of that scene.'”

Piece by piece, SushiBAE started working towards being a fixture in the very gaming scene he was escaping into.

“I slowly moved into it by buying one thing at a time,” he says. “The newest console, recording systems, figuring out how to do online gaming… It was a really slow but fun grind.”

SushiBAE worked tirelessly at making his dreams a reality until he was at a place where the stress and hard work were the last things on his mind and the thrill to create took over.