Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is jam-packed as we hit a list with a full 10 for the first time this year. Once again, despite the strong showing this week, it's looking like Adidas is totally absent from the fold. If you're a fan of the three-stripes that must hurt, but we have to call it like we see it and it seems like Adidas is consistently landing behind the powerhouses of Nike and New Balance. Will the brand recover from the loss of Yeezy? We sure hope so, and big personalities like Bad Bunny, Beyonce, and Pharrell give us hope but it doesn't seem like anything out of the brand is currently capturing the eyes of sneakerheads in quite the same way. Luckily, New Balance and Nike are killing it. This week brings new collaborations between Nike and Billie Eilish and the Atlanta-based brand A Ma Maniére, and New Balance is rolling out its latest Seasonal Collection. We have a lot to talk about so let's just dive into this week's 10 best sneakers so we can get to the picks.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 11 Midnight Navy It’s a strong week for double-digit Jordans and kicking it all off is this sleek Midnight Navy Women’s size exclusive Jordan 11. Featuring a monochromatic upper with plush velvet detailing, this 11 sports metallic silver accents, an off-white midsole, and a matching blue outsole that rounds out the design. It’s a bit dark for spring fashion, but it’s neutral enough to look great all year around. And with a pair this nice, you’re going to want to rock them as long as possible. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 11 Midnight Navy is out now for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 11 Varsity Red If the Midnight Navy isn’t exuding enough classic b-ball vibes (or you just have big feet) here comes the classic look of the Air Jordan 11 Varsity Red. Featuring that classic Chicago colorway, this 11 features a mesh upper with leather panels and a shiny patent leather mudguard atop a super clean icy frosted outsole.

This is the sort of pair that makes you invest in a proper shoe-cleaning kit so you can keep them as squeaky as possible. The Nike Air Jordan 11 Varsity Red is out now for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike ACG Moc Anthracite/Ocean Bliss If you’re a fan of the recently launched ACG Moc, you’re in luck as the silhouette is getting new colorways this week. Made from a durable and insulated material, this dimpled sneaker is the ultimate winter comfort fit. Dropping in a moody Anthracite and a bright Ocean Bliss colorway, the new Moc features a drop-in midsole and an updated lacing system for an even more comfort-focused fit. The Nike ACG Moc Anthracite and Ocean Bliss are out now for a retail price of $90. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike SB Dunk Adobe Dunk fans rejoice, the legendary silhouette is getting a pair of dope colorways that dip into both extremes of the color spectrum. First up is the fresh clay-colored Adobe, which features a leather build with suede overlays atop a contrasting gum midsole.

Rounding out the design is a graphic sockliner with how-to directions that speak to the sneaker’s lineage as a skatewear staple. The Nike SB Dunk Adobe is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

New Balance MADE in USA 990v2 Seasonal Collection Releasing as part of New Balance’s dual-pack Seasonal Collection is this Brown 990v2. Featuring a MADE in USA build, this sneaker sports premium upper construction of pig suede and mesh atop an ABZROB midsole with a striking colorway that combines dark brown tones, deep violet, and bright orange accents. The design is perfectly balanced and serves as a testament to New Balance’s MADE in USA line. The New Balance MADE in USA 990v2 Seasonal Collection is set to drop on February 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $194.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 Seasonal Collection If you’re more of a fan of the v3 (or just prefer less intense ‘MADE in USA’ branding) then you’re going to want to reach for the other Seasonal Collection drop. This upper features more prominent mesh with Nubuck overlays, pig suede and mesh details, and an ENCAP midsole for a more lightweight step.

The colorway here is also less intense with more of a focus on olive tones while still sporting some of those more vivid accents. It’s another winner from New Balance that proves it’s the most vital brand right now. The New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 is set to drop on February 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Nike Women’s Jordan Hex Mule Part of a collaboration with Billie Eilish that began with several Air Jordans and an AF-1, the Hex Mule is an angular slip-on sandal that is just as minimal as the famous (or infamous) Yeezy Slides. The sneaker, er, sandal doesn’t even feature Billie’s name on it, though it is printed on the box. While we’re truthfully not the biggest fans, we have to give it to Billie for keeping her partnership with Nike interesting, we never really know what we’re going to get next out of the team-up and that’s exciting. The Nike Women’s Jordan Hex Mule is set to drop on February 23rd at 7:00 AM POST for a retail price of $65. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Wolf Grey If the SB Dunk Adobe was a bit too vivid and flashy for you then we’re sure you’re going to love the understated Wolf Grey. Sporting a faded-out grey colorway with a bright white swoosh and a light gum outsole, the Wolf Grey is low-key in the best way possible. Aside from the vintage-style tongue tag, this rendition also features a plain sockliner. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Wolf Grey is set to drop on February 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 A Ma Maniére, the Atlanta-based brand that is responsible for the best Jordan collaborations of this decade so far is dropping a set of Air Jordan 12s meant to celebrate the power of Black women. Both pairs feature Burgundy suede mudguards and chrome details meant to serve as a timeless luxury statement that evokes royalty and elegance. Once again, A Ma Maniére hits it out of the park. The Jordan 12 has always been a silhouette meant to exude luxury, but as always the brand is able to elevate the sneaker to an even higher level, solidifying its place as Jordan Brand’s strongest collaborator. The Nike A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 12 is set to drop on February 24th at 8:00 AM PST for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair at A Ma Maniére or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Air Jordan 6 Cool Grey This year Nike has been dropping a lot of Jordans in famous colorways that are generally associated with other silhouettes. Like this week’s Cool Grey Jordan 6, which features an all-leather build atop an icy outsole. The Cool Grey is generally associated with the Jordan 11 and while that sneaker is iconic, we have to admit, it looks pretty damn good on the 6. Better? That’s something worth arguing about.