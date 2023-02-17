Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re only in the second month of 2023 but we’ve already gotten our big cultural attention-grabbing release in MSCHF’s Big Red Boot. By now you’ve no doubt seen the viral photos of people wearing comically big cartoonish boots. If you’re a self-proclaimed sneakerhead, you probably hate the Big Red Boot, but if you like fun, you no doubt appreciate the insanity. We’ve always been big fans of MSCHF and their antics, so we consider it a win for sneaker fans everywhere. Do we think it’s an essential piece for your wardrobe? Absolutely not. But it’ll probably go down as the most fun sneaker drop of the year, and that fills us with joy. If you’re not into antics, you’re in luck because this is always a very strong week for regular sneakers too. This week we get a new Nike and Stüssy team-up, Jun Takahashi’s Nike Moc Flow, a few notable Jordan drops, and the latest collaborations between Stone Island, JJJJound and New Balance. There is a bit of something for everyone this week (unless you’re an Adidas fan) so let’s dive in!

Nike Air Penny 2 x Stüssy Rattan and Limestone The Air Penny 2 is getting a lot of love from Nike with three different releases all landing this week, but the best of the flock is easily this team-up with Stüssy. Featuring a hemp canvas with synthetic suede overlays, the Rattan and Limestone combine a mix of earthy weathered colors with a swirling black midsole with subtle Stüssy branding at the midfoot over a Zoom Air sole. The Nike Air Penny 2 x Stüssy Rattan and Limestone is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Black White If you missed out on those Panda Jordans you may be able to try your luck with this AJ 1 in the same color scheme. Featuring the ’85 design specs (a higher collar, wider toe box) this Jordan 1 sports a premium black and white leather upper with a Nike Air-equipped midsole. It’s a classic Jordan silhouette in a beloved colorway — it’s like Nike is printing money. The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Black White is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Moc Flow x UNDERCOVER Light Bone/ Ale Brown Nike and Jun Takahashi continue the team-ups with this week’s super dope futuristic Moc Flow. This sneaker combines the midsole and outsole design of the ISPA Flow with the look of the ACG Moc, resulting in a new design that represents the most of both worlds. Featuring a premium leather upper with a cord lacing system and a toggle lock, the Moc Flow represents a new era in utilitarian sneaker design. The sneaker drops in two colorways, the minimal Light Bone, and the camo-inspired Ale Brown. The Nike Moc Flow x UNDERCOVER in Light Bone and Ale Brown is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. MSCHF Big Red Boot View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah (@sarahfuckingsnyder) Well by now you’ve surely seen the Big Red Boot everywhere. It’s clunky, stupid, and yet, addictive to look at. Will you be able to walk down the street in the Big Red Boot and be taken seriously? Absolutely not, in fact, not even all the people MSCHF sent the sneaker out to could rock it right, but if you’re down for a high-concept photo shoot with an expensive price tag, nothing is going to look as conversation-starting as the Big Red Boot. Live out your anime dreams with MSCHF’s latest, and possibly greatest, sneaker drop. The MSCHF Big Red Boot is set to drop on February 16th for a retail price of $350. Pick up a pair at GOAT. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shai) View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_)

Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy This week New Balance is teaming up with Italian luxury label Stone Island for a dope take on the 574 Legacy. Featuring a streamlined rebuild with premium materials, this take on the sneaker sports pigskin suede overlays atop a ripstop upper with mesh details, hairy suede lining, and Stone Island compass branding on the tongue. New Balance is getting to a point where they are dropping dope collaborations from week to week. Watch out Nike, someone is coming for the crown. The Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy is set to drop on February 16th at 6:00 AM PST for a retail price of $139.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Game Royal and Varsity Maize If you’re all about that school spirit (and have small feet) this week’s Game Royal and Varsity Maize Jordan 1 is for you. This colorway is a nod to Michael Jordan’s high school colors at Laney High in Wilmington North Carolina and features a weathered leather upper, an air-cushioned sole, and a retro black and red print tongue. The sneaker is available exclusively in women’s sizing. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Game Royal and Varsity Maize is set to drop on February 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

New Balance x JJJJound MADE in UK 991 We covered this sneaker last week when it got a limited release but this week it gets the wide-release treatment at New Balance’s webstore. Featuring a modernized take on the 991, this MADE in UK collaboration with JJJJound sports a mesh base with suede overlays, JJJJound branding at the heel, and reflective details throughout about an ABZORB midsole. The New Balance x JJJJound MADE in UK 991 is set to drop on February 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $249.99 in both Men and Women’s sizing. Nike Air Jordan 13 Playoffs If the Jordan 1s dropping this week are a bit too flashy for you, don’t worry, the Jordan 13 is getting a new stealthy rendition. Featuring an all black-upper with a white midsole, this Jordan 13 sports dimpled leather side panels, and a green cat’s eye emblem at the collar, over a crispy white and university red midsole.