The Latest Collaboration Between Vans And Feature Is An Ode To Vegas

Vans — the classic Cali skate shoe — always pulls off an effortlessly cool vibe, and the latest Vans Vault collaboration with Las Vegas-based retailer Feature is no exception. The footwear capsule keeps the cool but shakes off the beachy vibe, replacing it with luxe textiles and the energy of Sin City’s sleepless nights and endless debauchery.

Dubbed the “Sinner’s Club” pack, the collab features a new twist on the Classic Slip-On and the Old Skool, those staple Vans silhouettes we all know and covet. Inspired by nightlife and cold hard cash, the kicks use velvet and premium suede in a palette of plum, red, and black throughout the uppers.

On the Old Skool, the Vans iconic strip is a metallic patent leather with contrasting pink stitching. There is also green on the foxing and tongue to pay homage to the role of the mighty dollar in Vegas. And, the Slip On boasts a cabaret silhouette on the forefoot in tribute to all the fine gentlemen’s clubs of the city. In both, there is a money branded insole with little dollars printed all over it.

And the luxe approach doesn’t stop at the shoe. Each model comes in special packaging, complete with two extra sets of laces, as well as a velour dust bag. Plus, Mitchell & Ness also offer a duo of warm-up suits, a t-shirt, velour basketball shorts, and a hat to round out the “Sinners Club” pack for those who can’t get enough.