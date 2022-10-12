Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet and where to find them. We’re just about midway through October, which means there are only a couple of more weeks until we’re hit with spooky seasonal kicks. Halloween is the last holiday of the year to get a lot of love from sneaker brands as Nike and Adidas roll out their themed sneakers before we reach that dreaded end of the year slump. After a frustratingly slow start, 2022 has been a pretty strong year for sneakers overall, and while we’re sure there are a few more surprises in the cards, we’ve likely already seen the best the year has to offer. This week we have a shorter list than usual, topping off at seven notable sneaker releases including the latest from Nike, Adidas, and New Balance, as well as a big collaboration out of Social Status and a new boot from Vans. Let’s dive into this week’s seven best sneakers.

Air Force 1 Low x UNDERCOVER Black/White/Grey Fog We love when sneaker designers approach silhouettes that are essentially untouchable and try to do something new. This week Jun Takahashi did just that via his UNDERCOVER label with this wild reimagining of the Air Force 1. Featuring a waterproof GORE_TEX sleeve, full-ankle lacing system, and a speckled midsole, this iteration sports a branded heel wrap, plastic tongue logo, and metal dubraes, giving the sneaker a futuristic and utilitarian vibe that transforms the look of the AF-1 and morphs it into something brand new. The Air Force 1 Low x UNDERCOVER Black/White/Grey Fog is set to drop on October 12th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $165. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Vans Coastal Colfax Boot MTE-1 Vans is known primarily for its low-profile skate sneakers, but the brand also makes a pretty solid boot in the new Coastal Colfax MTE-1. Featuring a strong utilitarian design, the Colfax sports rubber overlays, a lugged outsole with multi-directional treads, and PrimaLoft insulation to keep your feet warm and supported.

The upper is composed of mixed leather and textile and sits atop a molded EVA footbed for extra comfort. The sneaker drops in five dope earthy colorways. The Vans Coastal Colfax Boot MTE-1 is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Vans webstore.

New Balance x Auralee XC-72 For their latest notable collaboration, New Balance has teamed up with Tokyo-based brand Auralee for a new take on the XC-72. Made from premium materials, the XC-72 features mixed nubuck, smooth leather, and hairy suede upper in a monochromatic blue colorway offering something that is both elegant and minimalistic. The outsole features asymmetric traction borrowed from the XC-15 and 375 sneaker with a 620 herringbone style outsole pattern. The New Balance x Auralee CX-72 is set to drop on October 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Adidas Roverend Adventure Halloween is fast approaching which means it’s the perfect time of year to go on a haunted hike! If you’re going to be hitting the trails, you want to be geared up with some comfortable thick traction footwear and Adidas has just what you’re looking for with the Roverend Adventure. I mean, it’s got ‘adventure’ right in the name, how could you go wrong?

The Roverend, which spell check makes almost impossible to spell without autocorrecting to ‘reverend,’ features a textile upper with a TPU cage serving as a sort of exoskeleton. The inner lining is also textile and the sneaker features a thick rubber outsole with enhanced traction allowing you full comfort over many different terrains. The Adidas Roverend Adventure is set to drop on October 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 Playground This year, Social Status helped to repopularize the forgotten Nike Air Penny 2 and now the collaboration is coming to an end with the final colorway of the set. Featuring a mix of smooth black leather and a wild swirling midsole, the Air Max Penny 2 Playground features dual branding, and embroidered swoosh and bright blue accents. The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 Playground is set to drop on October 13th for a retail price of $200. Hit up Social Status or your favorite aftermarket site. Nike Air Force 1 Billie Sequoia Billie Eilish’s Nike collaborations may not inspire the sort of hype that someone like Travis Scott gets, but Billie has been quietly building up a strong roster of sneakers with Nike that seems to get better with every subsequent release. This week’s Sequoia AF-1 features a high-top cut with a synthetic unbuckle leather upper made from recycled content.

Steeped in a utilitarian aesthetic, the Sequoia features four straps and a bulky design that makes it look ready for battle. It’s a dope design and if Kanye made it, people would be going nuts for it. The Nike Air Force 1 Billie Sequoia is set to drop on October 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.