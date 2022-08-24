Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet and where to buy them! Game of Thrones is back baby, which means as the seasons change you’re going to be reading a lot of random articles starting with “Winter is coming.” We promise we’ll never do that. But also… fall is coming and while it doesn’t quite feel like it yet, the big brands are getting ahead of the season by ditching rich and bold colors for more understated toned-down colorways. Expect to see a lot of beige and browns on all your favorite sneaker silhouettes for the next few weeks. Despite the drab colorways, this is a big week for sneakers. Not only are we getting four new Jordans but this week also brings Bad Bunny’s latest Adidas collaboration as well as new Dunks, Yeezys, and an A Ma Maniére collaboration. The drops are so good you could pick any one of these from a blind line-up and still feel like you’ve scored a big W. Unless, of course, you get the Yeezys. Let’s dive into this week’s nine best sneaker drops! Complete your fit by hitting our apparel roundup series, Style Watch.

Nike Air Max 97 Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow This year, Nike has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Air Max 97 with a steady stream of dope colorways, and this week Nike is going big by dropping its latest in a full Men and Women’s size run. The design combines two beloved 97 colorways — Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow which dropped back in 2017 — and fuses them into a single shoe. Rounding out the design are reflective accents and a shimmering black mudguard. The Nike Women’s Air Max 97 Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow is out now for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Dunk Low Vast Grey It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten a notable Dunk colorway, but this week Nike is dropping this clean Vast Grey version and it more than makes up for the drought. The Vast Grey features an all-over suede upper with a mix of Vast Grey, Summit and Pearl White, and Light Bone, offering an understated look for the Dunk that matches with the toned-down autumnal colors of the coming season. The Nike Dunk Low Vast Grey is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan I Heritage There is nothing exciting about this week’s Jordan Heritage, but it is an undeniably great-looking shoe, so we’ll take it. The Heritage features a white leather upper with tumbled leather accents over a white midsole and red outsole. University Red adorns the toe box and swoosh with black at the collar and laces. Like we said, it’s not exciting, but it sure is pretty. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Heritage is set out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 3 Dark Iris I do not envy hardcore Jordan fans this week, there are simply too many great drops, how the hell are you supposed to choose? This Dark Iris Jordan 3 features a pristine white leather upper with black and cement grey panels and purple accents at the midsole and collar, with matching branding and an embroidered Jumpman at the tongue. In any other week, this would be in the running for the best drop of the week but on this particular week? It’s not even the best Jordan on this list. The Air Jordan 3 Dark Iris Is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Max 97 Muslin and Pink Foam If you weren’t feeling the cool aquatic tones of the Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow, Nike has something much more in line with the coming fall season with this earthy Muslin and Pink Foam iteration. Featuring a mixed upper of suede, nubuck leather, and hemp canvas, the Muslin and Pink Foam sports a cork-infused gum outsole with a colorway that combines powder pink, tan, and off-white. It has a much more vintage and worn look than the steely Atlantic Blue, and we dig it. It’s more fitting for this silhouette, which always looks best after it’s taken a bit of a beating. The Air Max 97 Muslin and Pink Foam are set to drop on August 25th for a retail price of $185 at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 12 Stealth Look, I get what Nike is going for with this shoe, it’s supposed to look sleek and luxurious but they’ve called it “Stealth” and… well, there is nothing stealthy about this colorway. In fact, it almost draws the eye toward it thanks to the metallic eyelets over that slightly shimmering silver leather upper and bright white midsole. You don’t just look at a pair of shoes like this, you straight-up stare!

Bad name aside, this is a dope design and yet somehow, it’s still not the best Jordan of the week. The Air Jordan 12 Stealth is set to drop on August 27th at 7:00 AM for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship This is the one, this is the best Jordan to drop this week! Made in collaboration with Atlanta-based brand A Ma Maniére, the Jordan Air Ship pays homage to the pair of sneakers Jordan wore before the creation of the Jordan 1. The original Air Ship was designed by Bruce Kilgore and is a simple iteration on another Kilgore classic, the Air Force 1, and A Ma Maniére have revived the style with a premium leather bass, and Royal accents on the Swoosh, collar, and outsole. It’s not technically even a Jordan at all, but it’s a shoe that has since become synonymous with the brand and you can see how it eventually evolved into the Air Jordan 1. A Ma Maniére, a brand that consistently makes some of the most thoughtful Jordan collaborations in the brand’s history, is the perfect brand to highlight this often forgotten classic. The A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship is set to drop on August 26th at 8 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair exclusively at A Ma Maniére. Adidas Yeezy Foam RNR Sand Summer is coming to a close so this is maybe the last week where it’ll be socially acceptable to buy a pair of Yeezy Foam RNRs. We can get down with the Foam RNR in the summer, it’s light, comfy, and keeps your feet cool, but roll up to Thanksgiving wearing this shit and you will be made fun of, and for good reason.

The Foam RNR Sand features a slightly off-white color over that now-classic Foam RNR shape. It’s bound to be someone’s favorite Foam RNR! The Adidas Yeezy Foam RNR Sand is set to drop on August 26th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or at Yeezy Supply.