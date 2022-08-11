Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. This week, our nine sneaker roundup features a fifty-fifty split between massively popular silhouettes, like the Air Max 97, and Jordan 7, and some less appreciated (but still dope) designs like the Air Max Penny, Adidas NMD_S1, and New Balance 574 with a couple of notable collaborations via Braindead and Patta rounding out our top picks. We’re almost mid-way through August so whether you’re about to restart classes or simply need to gear up for the changing seasons, be sure to hit our bi-weekly Style Watch series, where we collect the best fits dropping this month. But first, let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops.

Nike Air Max 97 Black and University Red Who amongst us doesn’t want to wear a sneaker inspired by Japanese bullet trains that looks like Darth Vader if he were a shoe? That’s what this week’s Air Max 97 in Black and University Red gives us, with its lightweight and breezy mesh upper in black with black premium leather accents and University Red accents. It’s somehow simultaneously one of the coolest and dorkiest releases of the week. The Nike Air Max 97 Black and University Red is set to drop on August 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Max Penny Black and Varsity Royal This year Nike has been showing some love to the Air Max Penny and we’re loving it. Not because we’re huge fans of Penny Hardaway (though, respect) but because it offers us that classic Air Max-look with a slight twist. The Penny features a jeweled swoosh, winged piping and Varsity Royal accents over a black leather upper. Rounding out the design is some embroidered branding at the heel. The Nike Air Max Penny Black and Varsity Royal is set to drop on August 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites light GOAT.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid ’07 Grey Fog and Enamel Green Sure, the Grey Fog and Enamel Green Air Force 1 Mid looks more fitting for spring than summer and will look totally out of place while you’re rocking autumnal colors this fall, but… who cares? These look f*cking dope and that’s all that matters. Featuring a slub canvas and tumbled leather upper, this mid-rise AF-1 sits atop an aged midsole and sports grey paneling over a minty green base. It’s the best AF-1 mid dropped all summer, and that’s saying something, considering this has been the unofficial summer of the mid-rise AF-1 over at Nike with nearly 10 iterations on the design. The Nike Air Force 1 Mid ’07 Grey Fog and Enamel Green is set to drop on August 13th at 7:00 am PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 7 Citrus The legendary Air Jordan 7 Citrus returns this week! This particular colorway hasn’t been available to the public since 2006, so this is a pretty big deal for hardcore Jordan heads and fans of the 7. The sneaker features a premium black nubuck leather upper with bright citrus accents, popped stitching, varsity red collars, and embroidered branding. If you cop a pair you’ll be wearing history on your feet, revel in it, don’t let these just sit in a box. Unless you want to flip some sneakers, in which case, get that cash! The Nike Air Jordan 7 Citrus is set to drop on August 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Adidas NMD_S1 Triple Black Adidas is furthering the NMD line with the NMD_S1 which updates the original design with a more stylish and futuristic upper. The NMD_S1 features a textile upper in core-black with matching core-black accents and laces over a chunky translucent Boost midsole and a heavy tread outsole. The sneaker drops in a special box and travel bags for each shoe. The Adidas NMD_S1 Triple Black is set to drop on August 12th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. New Balance 550 White With Pink New Balance is restocking its white and pink 550 sneaker this week, so if you’ve been lurking aftermarket sites for your size at a good price, move fast because these will undoubtedly sell out on drop date. The 550 features a white synthetic leather upper with soft bubblegum pink accents. Not much to say about this design that we haven’t already, it’s one of New Balance’s best. The New Balance 550 White with Pink is set to drop on August 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $109.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

New Balance Conversations Amongst Us 574 Joe Freshgooods has given us a lot of great reimagined New Balance sneakers as part of his Conversations Amongst Us series, but this week we’re getting a new take on a silhouette Freshgoods hasn’t tackled yet — the 574. Featuring a sea salt with dawn glow colorway, this 574 sports a leather upper with premium leather overlays, aged detailing, and special ‘Conversations Amongst Us’ branding at the tongue and sockliner. It’s another solid design from Joe Freshgoods, one of the best creatives to team up with New Balance ever and part of the reason the brand is on the top of its game right now. The New Balance Conversations Amongst Us 574 is set to drop on August 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $89.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Brain Dead x Reebok Club C Revenge Los Angeles-based brand Brain Dead have linked up with Reebok for a new take on the Club C Revenge. Featuring a textured fuzzy upper with Dark Forest accents and Purple Abyss panels over a Batik Blue base, Brain Dead’s take on the sneaker is a radical departure from the typical premium leather build of the original. It’s rare that an alteration on such a classic silhouette can manage to look fresh, but Brain Dead have done it. The Brain Dead x Reebok Club C Revenge is set to drop on August 11th at 9:00 PM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Reebok webstore. https://www.reebok.com/us/braindead-club-c-revenge-mens-shoes/GX9593.html