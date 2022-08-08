Welcome back to Style Watch! It’s been a minute since our last Style Watch entry (blame Euphoria ending) but now we’re back in full swing, bringing you bi-weekly updates of the best streetwear to hit the internet. It might still feel like summer, but a lot of your favorite apparel brands have started to unveil their new autumn collections, so if you’re not ready to pick up pull-overs and jackets, or layer-able outerwear now, you’re not going to have a whole lot of options by the time the weather gets cool. You might as well shop smart by looking ahead, this way when the temperature suddenly drops and you need to pull that jacket out of the closet you’ve got a fresh fit to rock instead of something you forgot had a pizza stain from last winter. Just me? Okay, moving on. Our top picks this week include the newest collections from skatewear brands like Palace, and the Hundreds, as well as new collections from Nike and Stüssy, Yohji Yamamoto, and more. Let’s dive in!

Palace Autumn 2022 Drop 1 Palace unveiled its new Autumn 2022 collection a couple of weeks back and today marks the first drop of the collection. We have to admit, seeing all the outerwear, thick jackets, and layer-able pieces in this collection has us pretty envious of that comfortable London weather. This first drop consists mostly of outerwear and features letterman jackets, windbreakers, quarter zips, and hoodies, with a couple of graphic tees and long sleeves to pad out the collection. The Palace Skateboards Autumn 2022 drop 1 is out now. Visit Palace’s webstore to view and shop the full collection. The Hundreds Autumn 2022 Delivery 1 The first drop of The Hundreds new fall collection arrives this week. For inspiration for the new collection, the brand looked to their own archives reviving styles from their 2003 launch including baggier fits, loud graphics, and wild vibrant colors. Just imagine Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, if the characters wore streetwear instead of Louis Vuitton.

Some of the graffiti-styled logos come courtesy of LA artist Crash, who The Hundreds recruited to add an extra sense of flair to the collection. Like Palace’s autumn drop, this collection consists mostly of outerwear, so expect to find leopard print coach’s jackets, moody Formosa breakers, and all-over print pullovers that demand attention. The Hundreds also restricted their denim, widening the legs to fit with today’s trends. The Hundreds Autumn 2022 Delivery 1 is out now. Visit The Hundred’s webstore to view and shop the full collection.

Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 Collection This week Nike and Stüssy teamed up to give us a three-sneaker Air Max 2013 collection. We covered that release extensively in our weekly sneaker article, but what we didn’t mention was that the collection also comes with an accompanying apparel capsule. The apparel capsule consists mostly of outerwear (’tis the season even though it’s f*cking hot outside) like windbreakers, pull-overs, crewnecks, and sweatpants, with accessories like bucket hats and socks. The entire collection follows the same off-white, bubble gum pink, and faded black color palette of the accompanying sneaker collection but are minimal enough that they’d go with just about anything. Even Crocs! The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 Collection is out now. Visit the Stüssy webstore to view and shop the full collection or visit your nearest Stûssy chapter store or Dover Street Market location. HUMAN MADE Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection NIGO’s HUMAN MADE just dropped new Adimatic colorways at Adidas last month and now they’ve dropped the perfect apparel collection to match. For the first drop of the collection, HUMAN MADE is keeping things light and summer-friendly with a collection of simple graphic t-shirts and button-downs and small accessories like festival-friendly pouches and belts. HUMAN MADE’s new Autumn/ Winter 2022 Collection is out now. View and shop the full collection at the HUMAN MADE webstore.

Teddy Fresh July 2022 Collection It’s been a minute since we last checked in on Teddy Fresh but the brand’s latest July Collection is one of its best yet. The California-based brand is still as playful as ever and is keeping things season-appropriate with a collection of chinos, graphic t-shirts, and other basics. Our favorite detail is the elegant floral embroidery that adorns a few pieces. Highlights include the pants and flower tee from the premium Hila Klein collection as well as the Seersucker women’s jacket and overalls. Teddy Fresh started focusing more on women’s clothing fairly recently, but the brand has taken to it with ease expanding the overall portfolio without needing to change its general aesthetic in any way. The Teddy Fresh July 2022 collection is out now. View and shop the full collection at Teddy Fresh. Yohji Yamamoto x New Era Autumn/ Winter 2022 Collection Tokyo and Paris-based brand Yohji Yamamoto and the classic Buffalo-based headwear brand New Era have joined forces once again for a small collection of baggy graphic t-shirts and hats. The graphics in this collection feature Yamamoto’s take on mikaeri-bijin artwork, first introduced in an art installation in 2013.