Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet and where to buy 'em! We sincerely hope you haven't blown all your funds on holiday shopping this week because the sneaker world is going HAM on the dope releases. This is far from normal behavior from the big sneaker brands. Generally, November and December are dead months with a lack of activity that extends well into January. What does it mean that the big brands are shedding sneakers that look this good this late into the year, are we getting geared up for 2023 to be a huge year for sneakers? We have no idea, but either way, we'll be here to chronicle all the hits and misses of 2023. The big draw this week are new releases from Bad Bunny and Adidas, as well as Salehe Bembury's latest New Balance collaboration, but as always Nike is also in the mix dropping a whole grip of dope sneakers like the new Jacquemus Air Humara. Let's dive into the nine best releases of the week!

Nike Air Max 97 Hangul Day Made in celebration of Hangful day, or Korean Alphabet Day, this Air Max 97 of the same name features a synthetic suede and leather upper with reflective detailing across the 97’s iconic wavy layered design. The sneaker sits atop a murky icy outsole with stitched squares on the tongue, plastic overlays, and the characters “나이키” printed on the side, which translates to ‘Nike.’ The Nike Air Max 97 Hangul Day is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Black and Valerian Blue The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 utilizes a design that is nearly 30 years old and yet somehow still looks futuristic and for that, we love it! The legendary sneaker (it was the first to popularize Zoom Air) got a brand new colorway this week which combines black with Valerian Blue and Ale Brown accents across its ultra-sleek design.

The sneaker is composed of synthetic suede with embroidered detailing on the toe and a Zoom Air midsole. We don’t imagine this sneaker is going to experience a resurgence in popularity like the Air Penny, so if you’re liking this colorway, don’t wait, I doubt Nike will start delivering more of these anytime soon. The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Black and Valerian Blue is out now for a retail price of $165. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max Scorpion Black Are you a futuristic footwear fan who isn’t down with the bug-eye design of the Zoom Flight 95? Then the new Air Max Scorpion is for you. Rather than just looking the part, this is actually a futuristic piece of footwear out of Nike featuring an ultra-lightweight Flyknit upper with chenille detailing and a stealthy black monochromatic colorway. According to Nike the sneaker was built with the concept of point loading in mind, which promises great responsiveness, a better feel, and improved cushioning. It certainly looks like one of the most comfortable sneakers to drop in recent memory! The Nike Air Max Scorpion Black is set to drop on December 8th at 7:00 AM PST in both men and women’s sizes for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Air Max 1 ’87 Burgundy Crush One of the most elegant-looking sneakers Nike has dropped all year, the Women’s Air Max 1 ’87 in Burgundy Crush features a plush premium leather upper with metallic gold accents and a super soft liner for a design that perfectly combines luxury and sportswear. The colorway is completely monochromatic with the only hints of contrast coming from the eyelets and translucent air window at the midsole. The Nike Women’s Air Max 1 ’87 Burgundy Crush is set to drop on December 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 ‘Sand Be The Time’ As much as I love Salehe Bembury’s Pollex Clog Crocs collaboration, I have to admit, I miss when the designer was giving us New Balance collaborations. Thankfully, he’s back at it with this week’s 990v2 ‘San Be The Time.’ Featuring a peach and coral pink colorway over a mesh and suede upper, the latest NB collar from Salehe Bembury sports chenille N logos, embroidered tongue branding, and reflective accents on the toe box. Bembury hit it out of the park with this one, here is to hoping he delivers more sneaker collaborations in 2023. The Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 ‘Sand Be The Time’ is set to drop on December 9th at 6:00 AM PST for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair exclusively at beaspunge.com Nike Air Humara x Jacquemus Pink Flash Nike is linking up with the Paris-based fashion label Jacquemus once again for a luxe new take on the Air Humara. Featuring a textile-wrapped midsole in Pink Flash with Air cushioning and a metal swoosh, the new Air Humara sports a mixed upper of mesh, leather, and suede with dual branding at the tongue and insoles.

For a bit of contrast against the hot pink colorway, this sneaker sports a dark gum outsole. Like most Nike Jacquemus team-ups, it looks more like art than a straight-up sneaker. The Nike Air Humara x Jacquemus Pink Flash is set to drop on December 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 11 Varsity Red It’s a rare thing when a beloved Jordan silhouette drops in a classic colorway and it’s not the biggest news of the week, but here we are! This is a strong week for Nike and as icing on the cake, they’re dropping this Varsity Red take on the Air Jordan 11 over the weekend. Featuring a patent leather mudguard in shiny red and a frosted outsole, this Jordan 11 drapes a sneaker that MJ won 72 games wearing in a classic colorway that screams ‘Chicago.’ It feels like a true tribute and is an essential colorway that all hardcore Jordan 11-heads should have in their wardrobe. The Nike Air Jordan 11 Varsity Red is set to drop on December 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance 580 Olive Leaf with Raw Cashew And Egg Yolk The 550 and 990 may be all the rage in New Balance circles but let’s not forget the 580, a sneaker that originally put the brand on the map amongst the Japanese streetwear scene of the ‘90s and early ‘00s. Featuring a mesh upper with nubuck leather overlays, this revamped 580 features a slimmer toe and shorter collar height for a modern fit with ROLLBAR stability, C-Cap midsole cushioning, and an ABZORB midsole for compression resistance.

The colorway is beautiful, even if its name, Raw Cashew and Egg Yolk, sounds absolutely ridiculous. Ridiculous but spot on! The New Balance 580 Olive Leaf with Raw Cashew and Egg Yolk is set to drop on December 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $129.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.