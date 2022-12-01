Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet! Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us now and we hope you didn’t go too hard on the sales because this week is packing a whole lot of dope sneakers you’re probably going to want to pick up. The winter months are generally a quiet time for sneakers but it’s looking like 2022 is different, because the dope kicks just won’t stop coming. Whether you’re looking for new takes on vintage designs or something out there and weird, this week has it all bringing new collaborations between Nike and Cactus Plant Flea Market, as well as new NB silhouettes, and two sneakers that look inspired by the Grinch. Do we need any sneakers inspired by the Grinch aside from the Kobe 6? Probably not, but we have them! So let’s dive into the best sneakers dropping this week.

Nike Flea 1 x Cactus Plant Flea Market I’m going to be straight up, these sneakers, are stupid. Unless of course, you want to look like Jim Carey’s Grinch (or the Swamp Thing), then by all means, get them! While this might not personally be to my taste, I recognize the hype surrounding these shoes, so we had to talk about them, they are simply one of the most anticipated drops of the week. Made in collaboration with Cynthia Lu’s Cactus Plant Flea Market, this synthetic fur-adorned sneaker features a hidden stash pocket in the tongue for the insane amount of drugs you need to take to wear them. If you plan on ruining your family Christmas party this year like the Grinch, wear them to the function! While I think this is easily the weirdest sneaker drop of 2022, I respect CPFM for always pushing the envelope and keeping the brand exciting. The Nike Flea 1 x Cactus Plant Flea Market Forest Green is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like StockX. Nike Air Max 95 Velvet Teal Winter is the season of velvet (just ask George Costanza) and in response, Nike is draping a few of their most popular silhouettes in the shimmery cozy fabric. First up is the Air Max 96 Velvet Teal. The sneaker features those iconic wavy panels in an all-over teal velvet colorway with vintage branding on the tongue and a chunky white midsole. It takes the utilitarian look of the Aix Max 95 and outfits it with a bit of holiday cheer.

The sneaker drops in Women’s exclusive sizing, so if you’re above a size 10.5 in Men’s, you’re just going to have to look at this sneaker with envy. The Nike Air Max 95 Velvet Teal is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Dunk Low Velvet Teal The other big silhouette to get the velvet treatment is this women’s exclusive low-top Dunk. Featuring a monochromatic Velvet Teal upper, this Dunk features some contrast via a white midsole and white laces which pop against that Velvet Deal all-over upper. It’s not quite as opulent as the Air Max 95, but it offers a much sleeker look for those who favor low-profile kicks. The Nike Women’s Dunk Low Velvet Teal is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Women’s Dunk High 1985 Enamel Green Yet another women’s size exclusive out of Nike, this Dunk High offers a vintage look with an eye-catching fresh colorway. Featuring a sun-washed denim upper in Enamel Green, this Dunk sports white laces, contrast stitching and raw-edge detailing for a worn retro look. Completing the look is a slightly yellowed aged midsole and a thick cushioned high-top collar. The Nike Women’s Dunk High 1985 Enamel Green is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

New Balance 650 White w Green/White w Cloud Grey New Balance’s new 650 silhouette is finally getting two classic NB colorways, White w/ Green and White w/ Could Grey. Featuring a full leather upper with a puff and stitch collar and perforated leather overlays, the 650 sports an elevated look for a slight AF-1-esque lift. New Balance isn’t known for its high-top silhouettes, but the 650 makes a good case for why the brand should be. We love to see New Balance continually evolving with its popularity rather than simply resting on what made the brand so appealing in the first place. The New Balance 650 White w/ Green and White w/ Cloud Grey are set to drop on December 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $139.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike LeBron XX South Beast The LeBron South Beach was one of the finest uses of pink on a sneaker since the AF-1 Linen, but the new South Beast might’ve just swiped that accolade. The South Beast, built on the Lebron XX, features twin swooshes in leopard print and metallic silver with a tumbled leather upper and a milky white outsole.

Peep that LeBron remix of the Jordan Jumpman logo on the bottom of the shoe! It’s our favorite detail and shows LeBron daring to step to MJ. Aside from Kobe, LeBron is probably the only other player that can be in conversation with the GOAT and we love to see it. The Nike LeBron XX South Beast is set to drop on December 3rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Forum Low The Grinch Are Grinch-inspired sneakers more inspired by the Grinch or Kobe? We think it’s Kobe that made this trend so damn popular. Built on the Forum Low silhouette, the Adidas Grinch features a leather upper with hairy suede overlays and lace jewels that celebrate the classic Seuss character. The lace jewels are completely removable so if you don’t feel like repping Seuss, you don’t have to, though it’s hard to imagine anyone not automatically thinking about the Grinch when they see this pair of kicks on your feet. I guess Grinch sneakers are a new holiday tradition. The Adidas Forum Low The Grinch is set to drop on December 1st at 10:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Air Jordan 12 Black Taxi The Jordan 12 is probably the sleekest silhouette in the entire Jordan lineage and it just got even more polished with this stealthy Black Taxi rendition. Featuring a full lizard print leather upper in black with yellow accents throughout, the Black taxi exudes a classic ‘90s streetwear vibe. In an era of colorful sneakers, this feels sort of retro, harkening back to the early days of streetwear before the aesthetic hit its high fashion phase.