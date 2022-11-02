Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet! We’ve got a small offering of just seven shoes this week, but despite the small numbers, this list is packing some pretty big-deal collaborations. Supreme and Nike as well as Balenciaga and Adidas have paired up to give us two highly anticipated drops that are sure to make someone’s sneaker of the year list. Will these new collaborations make our end-of-the-year list? We’ll see. Aside from the big team-ups, we have some strong selections from both Nike and New Balance but shockingly nothing out of Jordan Brand. Some dope Jordan drops are still slated for the upcoming weeks, so we haven’t heard the last from the brand this year. Let’s dive into this week’s seven best sneaker drops.

New Balance 550 Indigo Sea Salt/Rain Cloud Sea Salt Ever since Aime Leon Dore made New Balance 550s dope, the brand has quietly been churning out colorways on a near-weekly basis. Those colorways typically follow a similar palette, white leather with colored panels but now New Balance is getting a bit adventurous with the silhouette with this week’s Indigo Sea Salt and Rain Cloud Sea Salt colorways. The Indigo is bathed in blue tones while the Rain Cloud gets that classic New Balance greyscale look. Both are dope and show just how versatile the 550 silhouette is. Turns out it has a life beyond its classic white leather base build. The New Balance 550 Indigo Sea Salt/Rain Cloud Sea Salt are out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at Flight Club. Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month University Blue Nike’s latest AF-1 colorway from their ‘Color of the Month’ series is this beautiful University Blue take on the classic sneaker. The sneaker’s entire upper is covered in University Blue as well as the outsole with a white wraparound swoosh, midsole, and laces. As is usually the case with AF-1s, the simpler the better!

The tongue reads “Anniversary Edition,” but other than that, it’s just a classic AF-1 build done up in a classic colorway. The Nike Air Force 1 Low Color Of The Month is set to drop on November 3rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL This week Supreme has given us a few good Nike collaborations, but let’s face it, the label isn’t really producing internet-breaking bangers anymore. Well.. this week might be different. The Nike Air Max 98 TL is Supreme’s best Nike collaboration of the year, easily. The sneaker features a mesh upper with synthetic leather overlays, a mesh tongue, and reflective accents across the swirling upper. The sneaker features groovy Supreme branding at the hells and drops in four different colorways including pink, brown, white, and black. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL is set to drop on November 3rd for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair via the Supreme webstore or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Adidas x Balenciaga Collection The highly anticipated Adidas and Balenciaga collection drops tomorrow! The collection has been buzzed about for quite a while and see’s the three stripes taking on a few of Balenciaga’s sneaker and shoe silhouettes and the two brands teaming up for a corresponding apparel collection.

The sneakers in the collection include Balenciaga’s Triple S and Sock Runner which perfectly marries the two aesthetics of the brand. A distressed Stan Smith is expected to drop sometime early next year. It’s not a collaboration that’s for everyone, but for fans of high-fashion streetwear, this is quite possibly the best release of the year. The Adidas Balenciaga Collection is set to drop on November 3rd for an unannounced price. Hit the Adidas CONFIRMED app to purchase pieces from the collection.

Nike SB Dunk Why So Sad? Continuing what we’ve dubbed Nike’s Question Mark Collection (which includes the legendary What The Dunk?) is this week’s Why So Sad? Why So Sad? Is a mental health and suicide prevention campaign started by Scottish skater John Rattray and seeks to make sports a daily habit for people suffering from depression as exercise has been proven to be good for your mental health. The sneaker features a wearaway Swoosh that fades with age from Coastal Blue to white and sports a Coastal Blue colorway with a Zoom Air unit, and a suede and nubuck leather upper. It’s a dope-looking sneaker that raises awareness for a noble cause. The Nike SB Dunk Why So Sad? Is set to drop on November 4th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Women’s Dunk High Cinnabar Nike is dropping a new autumnal colorway for the Dunk High in women’s exclusive sizing this week. The sneaker features a premium leather upper in Sail with Cinnabar overlays, a leather tongue tag over a durable canvas tongue with metal eye stays. It adds a level of luxury to the high-top Dunk look. The Nike Women’s Dunk High Cinnabar is set to drop on November 4th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.