Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week Adidas finally rejoins our weekly roundup with the Harden Vol 7 and not only that, we went ahead and gave them the front cover treatment by using James Harden in our main image. Welcome back, Adidas! While we’re happy to see the three stripes brand finally drop something worth scooping up, this week still belongs to Nike who snagged six of the eight spots with new Jordan drops, some Air Maxes, and a big Supreme collaboration. We’re three months into 2023 and are only now getting a Supreme collab but for fans of the box-logo brand, it’s a big one as it also brings the resurrection of a forgotten ’90s silhouette from Nike’s archive — the Air Bakin. If Supreme can be counted on for anything, it’s bringing to light forgotten Nike silhouettes and pushing them back into rotation. Will we finally see Nike showing some love to the Air Bakin throughout 2023? Let’s hope. For now, let’s dive into this week’s 8 best sneaker drops!.

Nike Women’s Dunk High 1985 Alabaster If you’re looking for a pair of Dunks but want something that leans even more vintage, this week’s Dunk High ’85 Alabaster will check all the boxes. Featuring a mixed nubuck, suede, full grain and synthetic leather upper, this sneaker combines deep burgundy tones, off-white paneling, and aged yellow details for a luxurious-yet-worn look. Rounding out the design is an embroidered ’85 logo at the heel and a woven tongue tag. Unfortunately for those with big feet, this sneaker is only dropping in a limited Women’s shoe size that caps at W12. The Nike Women’s Dunk High 1985 Alabaster is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Women’s Air Jordan 12 x A Ma Maniere Black and Burgundy Crush If you missed out on last week’s super dope A Ma Maniére drop you have another chance to cop the Black and Burgundy Crush pair via the Nike SNKRS app. You’re looking at what will probably go down as one of the sneakers of the year, it features a classic leather build with metal eyelets and a mudguard made from super plush suede.

It takes the original concept of the Air Jordan 12 — a luxury basketball sneaker — and elevates it beyond what Tinker Hatfield and Jordan could’ve possibly imagined. The Women’s Air Jordan 12 x A Ma Maniére Black and Burgundy Crush is set to drop on March 2nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Adidas Harden Volume 7 Adidas is finally joining the lineup this week courtesy of James Harden. Featuring an all-textile upper in reflective silver, the Harden 7 looks like what a puffer jacket would look like if it were a shoe and considering the puffer jacket is bigger right now than ever, we’ll take it! The Harden 7 sports a Lightstrike cushioning system for a lightweight but supportive fit over a BOOST midsole and a rubber outsole to help ensure that every step is like walking on clouds. It’s a reminder of how much Adidas prioritizes comfort. Nike may have the better designs, but tell try and claim Adidas aren’t more comfortable! You can’t. The Adidas Harden Volume 7 is set to drop on March 2nd at 9:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Women’s Air Max 1 ’87 Safari The Air Max 1 is getting the safari treatment! Featuring a Summit White and Sail upper, this Air Max sports the original 1987 design specs with a wavy mudguard and swoosh covered in Nike’s famed safari print, which debuted on the Nike Air Safari. Rounding out the design is a black outsole with university blue details. It’s an ultra-clean and simple design that catches the eye from every angle.

It’s that classic low-effort but big-return release that only Nike could pull off thanks to their legacy design details. The Nike Women’s Air Max 1 ’87 Safari is set to drop on March 3rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Women’s Air Max 95 Safari If you’re not feeling the vintage vibes of the Air Max 1 Safari allow us to present to you a… slightly less vintage Air Max 95. Recalling the famous Silver Surfer colorway, this Air Max 95 features the same safari print from the 1 in three-different gradients across the ’95s famous wavy upper. What makes this sneaker special is the reflective details throughout the sneaker which make the show glow when light hits it. While both the 1 and 95 Safari are dope, we’re liking the increased amount of effort on this pair by way of the reflective details. Nike took an already sleek silhouette and made it just a bit more flashy. The Nike Women’s Air Max 95 Safari is set to drop on March 3rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 5 University Blue How do you get the entire sneaker community excited about buying yet another Air Jordan 5? You drop it in a classic colorway like University Blue. Uni Blue is a top-five Jordan colorway, partly because it represents Jordan’s alma mater colors, so it has a sort of legacy to it that makes Jordan fans salivate. But University Blue is also great because… I mean look at it! It’s beautiful! Who doesn’t love that sky-blue sheen?

Featuring an all-leather upper with silver details, an icy outsole, and a speckled shark tooth, this Jordan 5 is perfect. No notes from us. It’s one of the best Jordan drops of the year. The Air Jordan 5 University Blue is set to drop on March 4th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Fans of obscure ‘90s era Nike silhouettes rejoice! Supreme is bringing back the Air Bakin. Recalled for having a stylized embroidered heel logo that resembled the Arabic spelling of Allah, the Air Bakin was debuted in 1997 by Tim Hardaway and sported a design that combined the swirling styles of the Air Penny 2 and the Air Max 95. Not explicitly, but it’s a little hard to look at a pair of these shoes and not think of those other staple silhouettes. Supreme is dropping two colorways of the sneaker, a psychedelic purple-to-yellow gradient addition and an all-white pair both featuring Supreme branding at the heel tab and a revamped NYC embroidered logo at the heel. The Supreme x Nike Air Bakin is set to drop on March 2nd for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair exclusively at Supreme. New Balance MADE in USA 996 Blue with White After a very strong showing for the last few weeks, New Balance is keeping this quiet this week with just one simple drop: a new MADE in USA 996 colorway that combines cool blue tines with white and tan. Featuring a mesh upper with hairy suede paneling, and pigskin detailing, above an ENCAP midsole, the new 996 sports a vintage woven tongue label and a MADE in USA branded sockliner.