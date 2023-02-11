Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The sneaker year is finally starting to heat up as we hit the first full week of February and our favorite big brands bring their A-game. This week Nike dominates our list with five of our nine selections, bringing everything from the latest Tom Sach’s designed sneaker to new Jordans, Dunks, and the return of the Nike Cortez. Where is Adidas? Playing it safe with some SPZLs. We’ll pass on those. Elsewhere, New Balance is dropping a new collaboration with JJJJound, and Fragment is teaming up with Converse for a new custom Chuck 70 concept that brings the brand’s sleek and minimalist aesthetic to one of Converse’s best silhouettes. This is a strong week but the release calendar from all the big brands suggests that this year is just barely getting started, prepare yourself for a strong sneaker season as we head into the spring season. Once you dive into this week’s picks be sure to hit up last month’s streetwear apparel roundup to help complete your look. Without further ado, here are this week’s best sneaker drops and where to find them.

NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Brown Tom Sach’s General Purpose Shoe is getting a new colorway! Featuring a monochromatic brown upper, with a thick tread brown outsole, the General Purpose is built to be scuffed, thrashed, and long-lasting and is one of Nike’s coolest concepts in a while. Imagine, an affordable sneaker that is made to stand the test of time? What a wild idea… Sach’s and Nike really knocked it out of the park with this one and we’re happy to see the General Purpose get more colorways. The NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe in Brown is out now for a retail price of $109.99. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Dunk Low Night Maroon and Medium Soft Pink We’re getting some strong Valentine’s Day vibes from this Night Maroon and Medium Soft Pink Dunk Low. Featuring a synthetic and real leather upper, this Dunk sports foam cushioning and a padded low-cut collar for the ultimate comfy fit.

Soft Pink adorns the swoosh, heel and tongue tabs, while a mix of deep maroon dominates the base with some off-white leather paneling rounding out the design. The Nike Dunk Low Night Maroon and Medium Soft Pink is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan IV Oil Green Spring is here early for Jordan fans. This bright Jordan IV is a women’s size exclusive and features a crispy white leather upper with Oil Green detailing at the wings, midsole, branding, and inner lining. There isn’t much new about this design, but it’s simple and effective so we can’t really fault it for not bringing anything exciting to the table. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan IV Oil Green is set to drop on February 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club. Nike Cortez Aloe Verde The Nike Cortez is back! After disappearing from the Nike store for a minute, the classic LA-beloved silhouette is getting a brand new colorway as a women’s exclusive. Featuring a leather upper with suede detailing, the Aloe Verde Cortez sports a sail colorway with bright green accents over a traditional gum outsole. Here is to hoping we get even more Cortez colorways this year in a full size-run. The Nike Cortez Aloe Verde is set to drop on February 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

FRGMT X Converse By You Chuck 70 Hiroshi Fujiwara has teamed up with Converse to give sneakerheads a little taste of what its like in the FRMT design studio with this limited edition Converse By You collection. The concept is simple: start with a Chuck 70 and trick it out with familiar FRGMT detailing like a black-and-white mid stripes, logos, graphics, and customizable prints. The customizable sneaker features a premium canvas upper base and is available in six different shades, from blue to pink to an all-over hounds tooth design over a low-top or high-top shape. The FRGMT x Converse By You Chuck 70 collaboration begins on February 9th at 7 AM PST for a retail price of $115-$120. Build your pair at Converse. JJJJound x New Balance UK 991 JJJJound is linking up with New Balance for a new take on the 991 as part of the premium Made in the Uk line. Featuring a mix of brown and grey mesh at the upper with grey suede overlays this 991 features earthy color tones with off-white laces and a mid-sized black ’N’ logo.

The sneaker sports an ABZORB midsole with reflective detailing, and a secondary pair of polyester black laces for an alternate look. The JJJJound x New Balance UK 991 is set to drop on February 9th at 7:00 AM PST for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair exclusively at JJJJound.

New Balance Kawhi III Lightweight and aggressive (like Kawhi’s court performance) the Kawhi III sports a minimalist upper made of knit construction with a half-bootie design connected to the sneaker’s tongue with an Adapt molded heel component and rides atop a full-length dual-density Energy Arc FuelCell midsole for high energy return. The sneaker sits atop a specked translucent outsole with gyrfalcon talon graphics. It’s leaner and meaner than anything out of New Balance’s current roster and stands as one of the brand’s most exciting current silhouettes. The New Balance Kawhi III is set to drop on February 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Air Jordan IV Craft If you have big feet and the Oil Green Jordan IV has you feeling left out, don’t worry, this week also brings the Jordan IV Craft which is better in almost every way compared to the Oil Green. Featuring a soft suede upper with premium grid-embossed leather instead of the usual plastic webbing, this Jordan IV is all premium.

Even the plastic triangle piece on this sneaker is made from leather, this takes everything about the Jordan IV and kicks it up a notch for an extra luxurious take on one of the greatest sneaker silhouettes of all time. The Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft is set to drop on February 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.