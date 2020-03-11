SNX DLX: Featuring The Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 827s And The Latest From Supreme

If you thought the coronavirus was going to stop the weekly clip of fresh apparel and sneakers dropping in the streetwear scene, well, you were wrong (for now). This week we have dope drops out of Nike, Adidas, and Supreme, with a couple of New Balance releases that see the brand keeping things competitive with the big two. On the apparel end, the winter season is still going hard, but since we’re at the tail end, expect to start seeing an abundance of spring looks as early as next week. You might have to wear your new spring fits inside, but hey, there’s always live streaming! Here are all the best sneaker and apparel releases out this week.

Sacai Nike LDV Waffle Black/White Nylon This hybrid sneaker comes straight from the mind of Sacai head designer Chitose Abe and combines Nike’s LDV and Waffle Racer running silhouettes into a brand new design dressed in suede and mesh. The LDV Waffle features an elongated foam midsole and sits atop a waffle outsole for added support, traction, and comfort. Other notable details include the double tongue and wrap-around swooshes. The Sacai Nike LDV Waffle is out now in your choice of Black or White for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at aftermarket sites like StockX. Air Jordan 1 Zoom Racer Blue This racer blue platinum Jordan 1 is all class. The sneaker features a clean transparent mesh and leather upper with a striking blue-collar and an iridescent gradient sole that shifts from a bold true blue to a deep red. The Air Jordan Zoom is meant to add a considerable amount of cushion for action-heavy impact. You can rock these on the court, at the park, or as your main gym shoe. Just be prepared to catch looks. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Racer Blue is set to drop on March 14th for a retail price of $175. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Desert Sage Well, well, well, if it isn’t “the most influential sneaker of the last 15 years,” now in orange and puke green! Jokes aside, Ye’s latest iteration of the insanely popular BOOST 350 drops this week in a new Desert Sage colorway that sees the brand settle into a nice middle ground between last decade’s YEEZY aesthetic and this decade’s bolder approach to color. Kanye is still playing it pretty safe when it comes to the 350 V2, which suggests to me he realizes he has a hit on his hands and doesn’t want to mess with the formula. It’s an oddly safe mode for Mr. West! The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Desert Sage is set to drop on March 14th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at YEEZY Supply. New Balance ML860 New Balance is dropping two new colorways of their 860 silhouette this week giving those seeking a simple 90s indebted suede and mesh sneaker something to latch onto this week. The standout colorway here is easily the cream, with its Gucci-esque red and green accents, giving you a sensibly priced well-constructed sneaker that does Gucci as good (if not better) as the luxury label itself. Maybe. The other colorway is just grey. The New Balance ML860 grey and cream colorways are set to drop on March 14th for a retail price of $129 for the cream and $109 for the grey. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore or from Sneakersnstuff.

UNDEFEATED Nike Air Max 90 UNDEFEATED and Nike are linking up for a collaborative Air Max 90 that interprets 90s street style through a modern deconstructionist lens. With an upper coupled of leather and hairy suede, this collaborative sneaker features translucent overlays with subtle mesh accents resulting in a multi-paneled sneaker that drops in your choice of black or a multi-colored blue, hot pink, and neon green take that wouldn’t look out of place in the halls of Bayside. The UNDEFEATED Nike Air Max 90 is set to drop on March 14th exclusively at UNDEFEATED stores. A wider release will follow next week on the Nike SNKRS app. Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 827 View this post on Instagram ALD for New Balance. Product and release info coming soon. Subscribe to our mailing list for more info – @aimeleondore @newbalance A post shared by Aimé Leon Dore (@aimeleondore) on Mar 9, 2020 at 9:00am PDT This collaboration between Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance is the best sneaker drop of the entire week, which is exactly why this is the first time we’ve ever included six shoes on our top five. These sneakers have a lot of hype built up around them, and just last night their highly anticipated release date was revealed to be this Friday, March 13th, 11 AM EST. The collection features three different colorways of the New Balance 827 outfitted with simple but striking red, yellow, green, and forest blue accents that give them a sort of timeless quality. The premium suede and mesh build add elegance and runner’s functionality. We might not see a running sneaker this fresh for the rest of the year! The Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 827 is set to drop on March 13th for a yet to be announced price. Pick up a pair exclusively online at Aimé Leon Dore.

Sacai x Nike Apparel Collection The Sacai and Nike collaboration also extends to an apparel collection of outerwear that pairs nicely with the sneakers. Featuring parkas, hoodies, and a faux-fur piece that’ll have you looking like that yeti creature from The Empire Strikes Back — they’re called wampas, I don’t know why I’m pretending to not know that. This collection features customizable options like removable hoods, button adjustable cuffs, and other hidden closures. Each piece comes in your choice of black, white, or olive and is lined with grey goose down. The Sacai x Nike outerwear collection is out now and is shoppable at select retailers like Supply Store. Supreme x North Face Spring 2020 RTG Collection Keeping you equipped for the final days of winter and colder spring days, Supreme and The North Face are dropping an outerwear collection that’s as utilitarian as it’s fashionable. The full collection consists of an RTG Fleece Jacket, RTG Turtleneck, RTG t-shirt, and a GORE-TEX equipped RTG jacket and vest. The vest gives off real end of the world vibes, which I guess is fitting for the times we live in. Rounding out the collection is an RTG backpack, utility pouch, gloves, and balaclava, equipped with weather-resistant materials to complete the functional-first theme.