Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. This is a big day for SNX — no, we don’t have an ultra dope release to get hyped up about, there isn’t a super rare collaboration scheduled this week that is guaranteed to crash the Nike servers or get the internet talking, but it IS the first week of 2022. Meaning that it’s the start of a brand new year of sneaker drops. Two years ago it was the year of the Dunks, last year was the year of the Jordan 1, what 2022 brings we can only guess but we’re psyched nonetheless. Considering this week’s sneaker output, our excitement for this year is just about all we’ve got. Your Apple Watch might read 2022 but you wouldn’t know it looking at this week’s drops, because it seems like the big brands are still out on vacation and all we’re getting are the leftovers from the previous year. Save for a handful of releases, this week is looking even duller than the final two weeks of 2021. It’s not a major issue since this week’s highlights are still pretty fire, but we’re hoping we have a more substantial list next week. This time around we’re going to have to keep the list light, let’s dive in!

Nike ACG Air Mowabb Trails End Brown Part ‘90s design, part hiking sneaker of the future, the Air Mowabb is one of Tinker Hatfield’s most underappreciated designs. It’s not as sleek as the Jordan 4, or as futuristic as the Air Max 90, the Air Mowabb favors functionality over fashion. Featuring an inner bootie housed by a premium reinforced upper, the Air Mowabb is designed with durability in mind and features a stretch collar and enhanced comfortability by way of an extra soft foam midsole. This week’s Mowabb is part of Nike’s performance-focused ACG imprint and drops in an earthy yet flashy colorway that combines Trails End Brown with Prism Violet. The Nike ACG Air Mowabb Trails End Brown is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Okay, admittedly this is more a curiosity or a conversation piece than it is a shoe that we actually think you should purchase, but as we said, it’s a slow week and this is definitely one of the most interesting pairs of sneakers to drop this week. The LV Trainer is adorned with tiny crystals of varying color across the sneaker’s entire upper and requires seven hours of stitching to put together. The double sneaker drop is available in two colorways, a blue, pink, and purple rendition, or a louder electric yellow, black and grey scheme with both colorways featuring monogram branding on the outsole and LV branding at the midfoot. The Louis Vuitton LV Trainer pack is out now for a retail price of, wait for it… $5350 for the pink, blue and purple pair, and an even $6000 for the yellow. Pick up a pair at the Louis Vuitton website.

Adidas Ozealia If you’re looking for a running sneaker that captures the vibe of what Yeezy brand gives you without having to worry about ruining a $300 pair of sneakers, the Ozealia captures some of the magic of the Yeezy 700 at about half the price. Featuring a chunky ‘90s inspired design, the Ozealia sports Adiprene shock-absorbent cushioning, a fully synthetic upper made from 50% recycled content, and reflective details through the snug fit silhouette. The Adidas Ozealia is out now in a variety of colors for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore. Nike Air Jordan 13 Court Purple This week the Air Jordan 13 finally gets the Court Purple treatment. This colorway is no stranger to the Jordan lineage, it’s shown up on various models throughout the 26 shoe family, but strangely it hasn’t appeared on a 13 until now. Featuring a mix of black textiles with suede overlays of deep violet, this colorway exudes luxury and royalty. Rounding out the design is a classic cat-eye hologram at the collar, a wrapped midsole, and reflective details throughout. The Air Jordan 13 in Court Purple is set to drop on January 8th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or on aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

White Mountaineering x Mizuno Wave Prophecy 10 ’

We have White Mountaineering founder Yosuke Aizawa to thank for giving us our first dope sneaker release of 2022! Made in collaboration with Mizuno, the Wave Prophecy 10 features a stealthy design with a hallow but chunky midsole and minimal graphic work across the midfoot. Rounding out the design are a few reflective accents, White Mountaineering’s plastic branded heel caps, and a speckled midsole meant to mimic snow. The White Mountaineering x Mizuno Wave Prophecy 10 is set to drop on January 8th for a retail price of $260. Pick up a pair via the White Mountaineering website. New Balance 550 Burgundy/Blue Released exclusively through Spanish retailer Foot District, this beautiful burgundy and white New Balance 550 drops in a full-size run and features a lightweight leather upper in white with rich collar panels with baby blue accents highlighting the N logo and 550 silhouette number.

It’s not flashy or accompanied by a famous name, but it doesn’t need to be, it’s a simple colorway on one of New Balance’s best silhouettes of all time. The New Balance 550 Burgundy/Blue is set to drop on January 8th at Foot District and aftermarket sites like Flight Club for a retail price of $120.