Welcome to SNX DLX your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. We're in the final week of 2021 and we're going out with… a whimper. There are so few sneakers drops this week that we questioned whether or not they even warranted a post. But a few selections this week are just too good to pass up, and, as a sneakerhead myself, I wouldn't want to miss out on knowing about what's coming. So I'm going to assume you wouldn't either. After you dive into this week's roundup — or more accurately, dip a toe in — be sure to hit up our rundown of the 20 best sneaker drops of the year. While this week might not be jam-packed with most-cop drops, the year certainly was. For now, here are this week's best shoes.

Air Jordan 1 High Patent BRED Oh come on, look at this thing! Nike could’ve taken a break this week, but they just had to go and drop this patent leather version of the legendary Jordan 1 BRED. Ever since the NBA banned MJ from rocking this black and red colorway on the court, it’s been a favorite amongst sneakerheads and b-ball fanatics alike. By covering the upper in shiny patent leather it adds a bit of luxury to the design giving it a collector’s item quality. Would that stop you from wearing them though? We think not. The Air Jordan 1 Patent Bred is out now for a retail price of $170. The pair sold out nearly instantly yesterday morning but can still be found on aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Air Jordan 11 Adapt Dark Powder Blue This week the Air Jordan 11 got the tech treatment with this self-lacing version of the silhouette. Decked out in a combination of powder blues, white, and grey, the Adapt Dark Powder Blue looks like a combination of the classic Air Jordan 11 silhouette and Nike’s Back To The Future 2 sneaker, the Nike MAG.

Had the movie dropped today, we might be seeing Marty McFly rock a pair of these instead. The sneaker features Nike’s Adapt technology in the midsole as well as a translucent mesh upper, and an eye-catching icy outsole. The Air Jordan 11 Adapt Dark Powder Blue is out now for a retail price of $500. Pick up a pair at GOAT.

Stray Rats New Balance Made in UK 991 We didn’t get as many dope New Balance sneakers this year as we did last year but the brand is going out with a bang with this Made in UK 991 designed in collaboration with Miami streetwear brand Stray Rats. The 991 features premium construction, ABZORB cushioning, a streamlined toe box, and heavy paneling across the silhouette with a pigskin upper and reflective details. The collection features two different colorways, both of which go heavy on the purple — as is Stray Rats M.O. — with Stray Rats branding across the lateral forefoot. It’s really a work of art and one of the best collaborations from both brands this year. The Stray Rats New Balance Made in UK 991 are out now for a retail price of $249.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore or aftermarket sites like StockX. Supreme x Timberland x MLB New York yankees Field Boot Supreme has teamed up with Timberland and the MLB for this New York Yankees celebrating Field Boot. Featuring three different colorways, including red and beige, black and grey, and the highlight, brown and blue, each pair features a waterproof upper with contrasting panels that feature a New York Yankees logo pattern, and Supreme box logo branding.

It has absolutely nothing to do with baseball, but it’s a dope combination of brands in a functional winter boot that should keep your feet comfy and dry. The Supreme x Timberland x MLB New York Yankees Field Boot is set to drop today for an unannounced price. Hit up the Supreme webstore to grab a pair.

NMD_R1 Boba Fett Spectoo Shoes This week Disney+ is dropping a new Star Wars series that follows the criminal exploits of fan-favorite Boba Fett and as part of that promotional push, Star Wars has teamed up with Adidas once again for a couple of sneakers. First up is the NMD_R1 Boba Fett Spectoo Shoes (‘shoes’ is part of the name for some reason) which features a stretch knit upper atop a Boost midsole, and a colorway of Core Black, Green Oxide, and Bliss. The sneaker features accents and graphics that reference some deep Star Wars lore that I’m sure super fans will appreciate. The NMD_R1 Boba Fett Spectoo Shoes are set to drop today for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair exclusively online at the Adidas webstore. Adidas Ozealia Boba Fett Shoes Adidas other Boba Fett shoe caters to those who want a more flashy design. Inspired by Boba Fett’s starship, the Slave II, the Ozealia Bb Fett features a futuristic upper composed of textile and welded materials, Adiprene cushioning, and a rubber outsole with a bulky ‘90s inspired silhouette, reflective details, and an illustrated liner.