Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’ve finally made it through the month of January which means we’re just a few weeks away from our first sneaker event of the year — Valentine’s Day. We need it, desperately — the fire drops have been seriously lacking this year, so hopefully, the holiday brings all sorts of pink, red, and white colorways and unexpected collabs from the big brands. Another Strangelove Nike SB Dunk? Yes, please! The sneaker world loves an event to rally around. This week follows last week’s trend of being a little lighter than we’d like. We’re scraping the bottom of the barrel here, we’re still sorting out the gems from the trash but we won’t lie to you, things have been grim for sneakerheads. Luckily we have a few dope New Balance drops and Pharrell to save us!

Nike LeBron 19 Polarized Blue and Crimson Bliss We never thought we’d say this but… LeBron is saving the sneaker season. I’ve made it no secret that so far 2022 has fumbled out the gate providing a shortage of dope sneaker drops. LeBron has been holding up the month singlehandedly, and his best this month is this week’s Polarized Blue and Crimson Bliss LeBron 19. The sneaker features a snug fit inner sleeve, ankle aligning pods embedded into the upper with an intricate paneled overlay that combines translucent materials with TPE accents. Like all of LeBron’s sneakers, the color palette here is vibrant, combining teal shades with speckled black and primary color outsoles. The Nike LeBron 19 Polarized Blue and Crimson Bliss is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance 1500 GID Looking for a New Balance night runner? You can’t go wrong with this glow-in-the-dark rendition of the 1500. This England-made pair features a mesh and suede upper with leather paneling dressed in purple, white and black tones and features reflective accents at the heel over a full-length glow in the dark sole. It combines a futuristic design with a classic dad shoe shape. The New Balance 1500 GID is out now for a retail price of $234.67. Pick up a pair at Urban Industry.

Nike Dunk High Retro White/Black If you’re looking for a classic Dunk, Nike is finally doing a refresh of the sneakers simple white black colorway The sneaker features a padded high collar with shiny leather overlays over a pure white leather upper. It’s simple, not worthy of internet-breaking hype, but a classic that will do well in your rotation. The Nike Dunk High Retro White/Black is set to drop on January 27th for a retail price of $115. Pick up a pair at Nike or aftermarket sites like Flight Club. New Balance 550 Varsity Blue/Varsity Orange The New Balance 550 is now one of the brand’s most popular silhouettes, if not the most popular. This sneaker looks good in almost every color it’s sold in, but few colorways are stronger than Varsity Blue. Or so I thought until I saw this Varsity Orange colorway. The sneaker features a Simon leather upper with orange or blue accents over a matching outsole. The New Balance 550 University Blue/ University Orange are set to drop on January 27th for a retail price of $144. Pick up a pair at Asphalt Gold.