Welcome to Euphoria Style Watch, your number one destination for where to buy the latest episode’s best outfits. Last night’s episode “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys,” is probably the funniest the show has ever been. Between Rue’s high-as-fuck Sinatra-backed morning routine to Cal’s run-in with Fez to that Oklahoma bathroom scene and that damn backpack — episode three brought us more laughs than it did drama, maybe for the first time in the history of the show. Also, shout out to this scene. pic.twitter.com/owBbZg5wTD — out of context euphoria (@ooceuphoria) January 24, 2022 That scene’s existence alone makes up for the weird decision to start the episode with a lengthy backstory for a character absolutely nobody likes. A character who is an actual criminal we might remind you, and not in the cool Fezco/Ashtray way. Anyway, that’s getting too deep into the plot and that’s not what we do here. We’re all about the outfits, and last night’s episode had a lot of good ones. Let’s dive into the five best!

Jules —Charlotte Knowles Yellow Halcyon Long Sleeve Jules has been treating the new guy, Elliot, with the same level of suspicion as we the audience ever since he first arrived on the show, but she definitely let her guard down last night and it turns out the two characters have some pretty strong chemistry. We’re sure this is going to create all sorts of problems between Jules, Rue, and Elliot as the season progresses and we’re even more sure that out of the three, Jules will remain the best dressed. Last night she had a lot of great looks but the stand-out was definitely this sheer long sleeve from Charlotte Knowles’ SS20 collection which Jules paired with black knee-high boots. Who amongst us hasn’t dressed up this much to sit in a dusty attic while Dominic Fike plays guitar? The shirt features contrast stitching, an all-over floral print, and a mock neck. Find the Charlotte Knowles Yellow Halcyon Long Sleeve-t-shirt here. Elliot — Fruit of The Loom x Vintage 1995 Rodeo Attitude ‘Thought You Could Ride’ Speaking of Elliot, does this dude ever not wear a faded graphic t-shirt with red-squiggly writing on it? Seriously, Elliot has one look, and you can probably find an equivalent at any thrift store in your area. We have to admit though, there is a certain allure about Elliot. Maybe it’s because we don’t know anything about him, or maybe it’s that damn Apple logo face tattoo he’s rocking, whatever it is, it’s working for him. Elliot’s seemingly random t-shirt is actually part of a vintage collection from Fruit of the Loom known as “Rodeo Attitude.” The actual shirt is a little tough to find (like Rue, Elliot rocks actual vintage ‘90s pieces) but a few exist on aftermarket sites like Grailed and Ebay. If getting your hands on the exact piece is too tough, just wait it out or grab one of the other readily available Rodeo Attitude shirts. Find the Fruit of The Loom 1995 Rodeo Attitude ‘Thought You Could Ride’ t-shirt here.

Rue — Hoodie/Sweats Combo/Oversized T-Shirt While most of us look at Rue and see… a mess, in her head she’s listening to Frank Sinatra and dashing through life like Fred Astaire in his prime and if that doesn’t make you love her character, I don’t know what will. For once, Sunday night saw Rue rocking actual attainable clothes, not expensive and super rare vintage pieces that are impossible to find. The hoodie is a simple Hanes full-zip fleece, which could be found just about anywhere, and the pants are by Online Ceramics and feature Haunted Wagon graphics over the left leg. Rue also wore a pretty dope Oversized Varsity sweater by New York-based label Danielle Guizio during Lexi’s fantasy documentary. Find the Hanes hoodie here, and the Online Ceramics sweats at aftermarket sites here and here. Find the Oversized Varsity Sweater here. Maddy & Cassie — Sunglasses and Swimwear Maddy will forever deserve a permanent place in this weekly series as she is Euphoria’s reigning fashion queen, but we have to spread the love a bit this week and include Cassie in there too who tried her hardest to conjure up some of that Maddy magic. Still, I think we can all agree though that Cassie is at her best when she’s not trying to be Maddy (unless you’re Nate) and this pool scene really captures each character’s unique style. I’d like to point out once again that the most preposterous thing about this show is how much time Maddy spends in the pool even though by the show’s timeline we’ve just entered a new year. Maddy is wearing vintage steampunk-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier sunglasses with a Demi One Piece by Miaou and Cassie is wearing rose-tinted rimless rectangle frames by Laspor with a Kenzie Top by 347. Buy the Jean Paul Gualtier sunglasses here, the Laspor frames and here, the Miaou one-piece here and the 347 bikini here.