Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We have to say, we’re a bit worried about the way the 2022 sneaker season is rolling out so far. Yes, we’ve had a few notable releases each week this year. But 2022’s output so far is seriously lacking in comparison to the early days of 2021. Overall, It feels a bit like this month is a wasted one. On the bright side, we’re seeing a lot of variety from different brands, but nothing that is really blowing us away and certainly nothing that is a contender for the best sneakers of 2022 come next December. Yeezy and Lebron fans will still find a lot to love throughout this month though, this week brings the first retro rerelease of the LeBron South Coast, a new variation of the massively popular Yeezy Boost 350, and a few notable brand and retailer collaborations courtesy of Vans and Kyrie Irving. Let’s get into it, and fingers crossed things start to really pick up by the month’s close.

Nike LeBron 9 South Coast LeBron’s Nike collaborations are finally reaching retro status. In celebration of the LeBron 9’s 10th anniversary, Nike is dropping a South Coast edition of the sneaker which combines neon accents over a black upper with eye-catching pink palm tree graphics on the insole and collar. Unlike most LeBron’s — which tend to be more unruly and out there design-wise compared to Air Jordans — the LeBron 9 has a classy simplicity to it. Maybe it’s because this shoe hasn’t been in heavy rotation for a decade, but it’s looking especially good to us! The Nike LeBron 9 South Coast is set to drop on January 20th for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Blue Tint We’re not sure what Yeezy Brand has planned for 2022, but last year saw Ye’s label ditch its usual minimalist earth tone obsession for something more vibrant and we’re hoping that trend continues this year. Yeezy’s first release of the year, unfortunately, gives us no indication of what the brand has planned, but luckily for us, it’s still a dope shoe.

Utilizing the fan-favorite 350 V2 silhouette, the Blue Tint features a grey primeknit upper with subtle blue tint accents on the midsole and throat with hi-res red accents on the labeling. Yeezy brand suggests ordering a 1/2 size up for this snug-fitting pair. The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is set to drop on January 22nd for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore, via Yeezy Supply, or on aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 7 “I Love You Mom” It’s safe to say that I don’t “get” Kyrie Irving’s Nike collaborations. The designs are playfully weird to the point that some are straight-up unwearable, and the concepts are always puzzling (see Irving’s SpongeBob Collection) but this linkup with Sneaker Room that pays tribute to both Irving and Sneaker Room founder Suraj Kaufman’s late mothers is beautiful and, dare I say, tender. Featuring four sneakers in bold and bright colorways, the “I Love You Mom” capsule pays tribute to mothers as a concept, utilizing graphics that represent the natural elements of Mother Nature and feature brilliant illustrated graphics on the heel panels. The sneakers come in two mismatched pairs, a green and yellow edition, and a red and blue edition with each alternate shoe featuring a butterfly and flower graphic at the heel. There’s also a “In honor of” line so you can dedicate the shoe to someone yourself with a Sharpie. The Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 7 “I Love You Mom” is set to drop on January 22nd for a retail price of $175-250. Pick up a pair exclusively at Sneaker Room. Vans x Sneeze Magazine Skate Chukka Explicitly designed to be “destroyed,” this suede Chukka by Vans and skate magazine Sneeze features a reinforced heel pull, a chunky shock-absorbing outsole, and a clean minimalist design that the magazine promises will be the skate “shoe for ’22.” Whether it is or isn’t will be decided by hardcore street skaters, but the design looks very promising, striking a nice balance between fashion and functionality. The Vans x Sneeze Magazine Skate Chukka is set to drop on January 21st for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair exclusively via Sneeze Magazine.